Ashland knew how North Laurel felt before the Tomcats’ showdown with the No. 2 Jaguars on Friday night in Lexington.
Ashland was 33-0 last season. This year, it was North Laurel’s turn to carry an undefeated record into March — not quite the same distinction it might be under normal circumstances, in which the regular season has long since concluded by now, but regardless both impressive and pressure-packed.
“I told our team before that game, ‘Guys, they’re nowhere that you haven’t been,’” Tomcats coach Jason Mays said. “’You were No. 1 last year. You were undefeated last year. You’ve had good players. They have good players. You had the media buzz. You were in Sports Illustrated.’
“’They haven’t done anything that you guys haven’t done, and that’s gotta be advantage Tomcats. We know what kind of mindset that is. We’re gonna play loose.’”
And they did, pinning the first loss on North Laurel — decisively — 86-66.
It was hard-earned, as was a 76-64 victory over Paul Laurence Dunbar on Saturday — not only because of the quality of the competition but because of the growing pains Ashland experienced to get there.
Losses at Covington Catholic and Simon Kenton the weekend before, as well as early-season setbacks at Highlands and Bowling Green, helped create the Tomcats team that performed so well in Lexington, Mays said.
“I think it goes back to Highlands to start the season,” Mays said of an 84-75 loss in Fort Thomas on Opening Night. “That put us on warning. And our kids knew right after the first game of the season, ‘OK, everything coach has been saying about a tough schedule and learning how to be comfortable being uncomfortable, this is what this feels like. This is where growth occurs.’
“And it didn’t stop there. We scheduled the crazy 10-hour round-trip Bowling Green trip, where we laid an egg. And it’s through those moments that they’re learning how to compete, how to respect talent, how to prepare for a game, but they’re still 14- to 18-year-old kids. So we go to CovCath and Simon Kenton, and that was the first overnight as a team, and they still weren’t ready to execute at a championship level. But they were getting closer.”
So, without the undefeated record and lofty state ranking it had last year, Ashland was relegated to the undercard of the weekend. No. 1 Lexington Catholic and No. 2 North Laurel, both undefeated entering play Friday, were to meet Saturday. The Tomcats were in the unfamiliar position of being the warm-up act, against the Jaguars and sophomore superstar-in-the-making Reed Sheppard the night before.
But Ashland kept North Laurel from being perfect when it met the Knights — who, as it happened, were also handed their first loss by Dunbar on Friday night.
“I don’t think they took it personal,” Mays said of his team and most attention being focused elsewhere. “I think they took it as a challenge, to prove how good they are. I think there’s a difference there.
“I think an immature team would play emotional, based on, ‘We’re gonna show you.’ I think a mature team has the attitude of, ‘We’re confident in who we are and where we’re headed, and we’re gonna show you who we are.’ I think our team was the latter.”
The Dime
• It was a bit overshadowed by Ashland’s big weekend in Lexington, but the Tomcats won their 31st consecutive game against 16th Region competition with a 77-52 victory at Fleming County on Wednesday night.
That broke a tie with Elliott County’s 2008 and ‘09 clubs for the most region victories in a row in 41 years — since Ashland won 51 straight such games from 1975-80.
“I had no idea,” Tomcats coach Jason Mays said on Monday of the distinction, after being informed it was pending by a reporter, “and I don’t want to be disingenuous and say it doesn’t matter. It’s a good record. It shows that things are on the right path here in our program. ... (But) Friday night we got the Lakers, and Saturday night we got the Bucks.”
Mays meant, of course, North Laurel and Paul Laurence Dunbar — both of whom Ashland beat.
• It was a big weekend for Ashland shooters named Sellars. The Tomcats’ Ethan Sellars connected on seven 3-pointers and went 14 for 21 from the field against North Laurel on Friday night.
On Saturday afternoon, his sister, the Kittens’ Ella Sellars, was 9 for 11 on floor shots, including a perfect 7 for 7 in the second half.
Both had major impacts on the game. Ethan’s sharpshooting — five 3s in the first half — helped the Tomcats get up big early in a statement win over the No. 2 team in the state, while Ella’s efficiency aided the Kittens in pulling away from Menifee County.
“I like to take it to the basket more than him,” said Ella, whose buckets on Saturday were primarily in the paint, “but if I’m open to shoot, I’ll shoot it.”
• Lewis County’s boys are one win away from forcing a three-way tie for the No. 1 seed in the 63rd District. If the Lions beat Greenup County in Vanceburg on Tuesday, they will be knotted with Russell and Raceland at 4-2, necessitating a blind draw.
It took Lewis County some time to get there. The Lions lost two of their first three district seeding games as part of a 4-5 start to the season. But Lewis County has won seven of 10 games since then, including victories over Raceland and Russell to get back in the mix for the top seed.
“I believe that the guys now have an understanding of who we are and where we’re gonna try to score points, and what we’re gonna do defensively,” first-year Lions coach Scott Tackett said. “We were passive early on, new coach, new voice, new ideas, and they’ve been so used to (retired veteran coach) Joe (Hampton) that it took us a while to get started. And we still feel like we’ve lost some games that we should’ve won, but it is what it is and we’re happy with where we are.”
A Lions loss to the Musketeers gives the top seed to Russell, which holds two-way tiebreakers with both Lewis County and Raceland based on having beaten each in their first meeting.
• The 62nd District will use a blind draw to determine matchups for its boys tournament instead of planned and typical seeding, East Carter coach and athletic director Brandon Baker confirmed.
With one week to go in the regular season, the Raiders, West Carter and Elliott County have each only played two would-be seeding games. The inability to get those in — the district had planned for each team to play all six — made a draw necessary.
• The 61st District is going with multiple sites for its district tournaments. Menifee County was scheduled to host, but as that is the smallest gym in the district in a year when more space than ever is needed, it was decided to have the No. 1 seed host the No. 4 and the No. 2 bring in the No. 3 for the first round, Rowan County girls coach Matt Stokes said. And the finals will be hosted by the top seed.
So in boys action, Rowan County will host Menifee County and Fleming County, by virtue of its 89-80 win at Bath County on Tuesday, will host the Wildcats in the first round.
In girls play, Menifee County, Fleming County and Rowan County could all still take the top seed. Fleming County is finished with seeding at 2-1. Rowan County (1-1) goes to Menifee County (2-0) on Wednesday. Bath County (0-3) is locked into the fourth seed.
• Sidney Argo became Fleming County’s all-time leading scorer — girls or boys — on Saturday against Martin County. Her 22 points pushed her career total to 2,025, surpassing the output of the Panthers’ Troy Steward. She had crossed the 2,000-point marker on Friday night against West Carter.
• Russell’s girls, known for featuring one of the stoutest defenses around, took it to a new level on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Devils allowed only 10 points to Greenup County on Friday night. On Saturday night, Russell pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter of a 44-26 victory over Johnson Central. Note that the Lady Eagles have three players averaging in double figures in points per game — Kelci Blair, Sammi Sites and Clara Blair.
Russell has allowed 40 points or fewer nine times this season and kept six opponents at 31 or less.
• In an illustration of the old truism that you never know what will happen at a sporting event on a given night, Steve Barker wasn’t sure he’d seen anything in 35 years of coaching quite like what transpired in Sandy Hook on Monday.
Greenup County’s Carson Sammons went up for a rebound in the third quarter of the Musketeers’ game at Elliott County. Sammons hit his head on the floor and came up without his two front teeth, Barker said.
And to add insult to quite literal injury, Sammons received a technical foul for letting an (in this case, we think, perfectly understandable) expletive slip once he realized what had happened.
Elliott County didn’t have a tooth avulsion kit, designed to keep knocked-out teeth alive until they can be re-installed, and the Lions didn’t have any milk on hand either, which has a similar effect, Barker said. Elliott County did offer Muscle Milk, Lions coach Greg Adkins said, but that is a misnomer — it’s a protein supplement, not an actual dairy product.
So the teeth were put in a saline solution and on a gauze pad, Barker said, and Sammons’s mother drove him to the hospital in Ashland. Sammons went to the dentist on Tuesday and it is believed the teeth have been saved. Sammons was fitted for a personalized mouthpiece.
All that happened after Greenup County’s bus was an hour late, Barker said. Between that, the Lions’ Senior Night ceremonies and the tooth delay of six or seven minutes, Barker estimated, the Musketeers got home at about 11:15 p.m.
“We’ve had some interesting things happen,” Barker said, “but that was one of the most interesting I’ve ever had take place in a ball game.”
• Fleming County alumnae Pat Compton and Sarah Gooding Bransford and Bath County grad Kristi Reffitt are members of the 2021 class of the 10th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Before the Lady Panthers and the Lady Cats were in the 16th Region, they were in the 10th.
• Raceland’s Andrew Floyd hit 1,000 career points on Friday night. Russell’s Aubrey Hill delivered her 1,000th on Monday night.
30-Point Club
Ethan Sellars nearly qualified for this recognition in the first half alone on Friday night. The Tomcats junior scored 26 points before intermission against North Laurel and finished with 37.
Raceland’s Kirk Pence and Bath County’s Zack Otis each gained admission twice. Pence scored 30 against Russell and dropped 31 on Huntington St. Joseph. Otis tallied 35 against Trinity Christian and 40 on Fleming County.
West Carter’s Allie Stone scored 34 points against East Carter, and Paintsville’s Colby Fugate netted 34 against Shelby Valley.
Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner totaled 31 against Tug Valley (West Virginia).
Ashland’s Cole Villers scored 30 points on Fleming County, and teammate Colin Porter notched 30 against Paul Laurence Dunbar. Boyd County’s Rheyce Deboard produced 30 against Montgomery County.
