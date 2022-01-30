Kristy Orem has long been a fan of Faith Conn.
It has been that way for 10 years, ever since Conn was a thorn in Orem’s side during her playing days at Rowan County.
Now that Conn is coaching at West Carter, Orem, the former Fleming County coach who is now at Pikeville, is firmly in her corner.
The two coaches have become friends, and they crossed paths last week at the state All “A” Classic in Richmond, where Orem’s Panthers edged Conn’s Comets in the quarterfinal round Friday.
Naturally, Orem was happy her team advanced. However, she’s also happy to see Conn’s coaching career has gotten off to a good start at West Carter.
“When you are a woman, you want to uplift and celebrate other women,” Orem said. “And to watch her do well — because coaching’s not an easy gig — and for me to watch her is success, just like watching my players on the floor is success.”
A brief exchange they had after Rowan County defeated Fleming County in the 2014 61st District Tournament final left an impression on Conn.
“One big thing Kristy said to me my senior year — and I remember it specifically — after the district championship game she said, ‘Honey, I love you, but I’m glad to see you go,’” Conn said. “So to even know that she respected me enough that I remember feeling the love from a different coach, it’s a feeling that has just carried on because of the fact that she supported me then, and when I wasn’t playing against her she was cheering for me.”
Orem is cheering even louder now that Conn’s coaching career has gotten off to a good start at West Carter. The Comets are 16-5 this season — two of the losses are to Pikeville — and 52-21 in her three seasons in Olive Hill.
Orem has handed Conn two losses this season in the first meetings between the two as coaches, but she said she will be rooting for Conn and West Carter the rest of the way — unless their teams face off again in the Sweet Sixteen.
“I watched her as a player and I know what a fighter she was, so for me, if Faith wins, as long as it’s not against me, it’s a win,” Orem said. “I’m extremely proud of her, and I’ll be a fan of hers always.”
Meanwhile, Orem continues to win at Pikeville, where she is in her sixth season after 16 years at Fleming County. The Panthers have won three straight 15th Region Tournament championships and are ranked among the top 10 teams in the state this season. Pikeville is 19-2, with its only two losses coming to Ashland, 52-48, on Dec. 4 and to Owensboro Catholic, 43-41, in the All “A” state semifinals on Saturday.
The Dime
• Ashland’s boys’ schedule could be broken down into three segments. The first was a month of December that “felt like it was six months long,” Tomcats coach Jason Mays said, between long trips to the Marshall County Hoopfest and the King of the Bluegrass and a series of injury issues leading into the Ashland Invitational Tournament.
Up next was the dog days of the season, what Mays called “the January Blues.”
Ashland did its best to spice those up with a rigorous slate, mostly at home, mostly against teams from out of the area — and rousing success against it.
From Dec. 28, the first night of the AIT, through Saturday, the Tomcats played nine of their 10 games in Anderson Gym. (The other was 3.5 miles away, at Boyd County.)
The Tomcats’ 71-60 victory over Covington Catholic felt like the end of that second segment of the season, It included visits to Anderson Gym from non-local brand-name opponents such as defending state champion Highlands, 2020 Ohio round of 16 participant Elder, Bardstown and the Colonels, who are four years removed from a state title.
Ashland patrons have been treated to Tomcats victories over each of those teams during a 10-game winning streak, fulfilling what Mays hoped for when Ashland played just seven of its 19 regular-season games at home last year.
“James A. Anderson’s a cool place,” Mays said. “(CovCath coach Scott) Ruthsatz never coached here. Highlands hadn’t been here. ... The coach at (AIT participant) Bowling Green, DG Sherrill, he’s never been here. And they’re raving about, even if it’s after a loss, ‘Coach, this is a great atmosphere.’”
Mays said “the home atmospheres are slowly dying in high school basketball, and high school sports in general,” due to the number of other ways to follow games other than in-person attendance. He said that hasn’t been the case at Ashland.
“We got a mature fan base, and I think they respect good basketball, and I think they’re enjoying that (level of competition),” Mays said.
• Two-time defending 16th Region Tournament champion Russell clearly indicated last week how difficult the Red Devils intend to make it to remove them from that mantle.
Russell, missing two of its top six players, took out two of the challengers to its crown with hard-fought road victories. The Red Devils beat Ashland, 57-51, on Monday and dropped Morgan County, 50-44, on Wednesday.
“It shows our resiliency and our winning mentality,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “I love that our team expects to win and has the mental toughness to win competitive games, even through adversity.”
Layne noted the efforts of eighth-graders Gabby Oborne and Kennedy Darnell in greater roles in big minutes.
• The All “A” hangover is real, Jeremy Webb said, and West Carter’s boys didn’t have time for it, with a trip to East Carter two days after their 52-48 loss to Todd County Central on the All “A” Classic state stage.
Seeing the Raiders on the other sideline Saturday night helped the Comets avoid a slump coming out of their trip to Richmond, Webb said. It showed in a 58-47 victory in Grayson.
“I was concerned if our guys were mentally gonna be ready, or if they were gonna be fatigued,” the Comets’ coach said. “But to our guys’ credit, we came out and played very solid, very steady basketball throughout.”
It wasn’t so much the Raiders’ six-game winning streak coming in that got the Comets’ attention as not having a crack at East Carter last year. Saturday’s game was the first Carter County encounter since the 2020 62nd District Tournament final.
“They know we haven’t played these guys in 23 months,” Webb said. “It may have just more or less been a blessing that we had East Carter as an opponent coming out of the All ‘A.’”
That capped a wild week for the Comets that began with an 86-82 triple-overtime victory over Raceland with two starters out on Tuesday. And it set the stage for success against the Raiders, Webb said.
• West Carter’s girls’ week ended with a competitive effort against Pikeville in the All “A” Classic state quarterfinals in a 49-47 loss to the Panthers. It began with a 72-68 victory over Boyd County on Monday night, one which Comets coach Faith Conn figured would get observers’ attention.
“I think West Carter in general in all sports honestly gets a little bit underrated, and I think these girls have fought and fought and fought to prove their worth,” Conn said. “Not to say this is a statement game for us, because I think you need more than one for it to be a huge statement, but I think it’s the beginning of what we could see continue to improve for us.”
If Conn wasn’t sure beating the Lions was enough to make a statement, West Carter’s win in its first game in Richmond and taking state-ranked Pikeville to the wire would seem to be additional evidence to that end.
• Kylie Kinner’s net-singing on Thursday night capped a month’s worth of eye-opening triple-town prowess from northeastern Kentucky sharpshooters.
The Paintsville seventh-grader became the third area player to knock down double-digit 3-pointers in a single game in a span of 29 days when she drained 12 treys on Thursday night against East Ridge. Kinner’s dozen ties for third-most in a game in state history, among performances reported to the KHSAA record book.
Raceland’s Kyle Broughton dropped in 11 3s on Jan. 22, at least tying for the 16th Region boys record. And Ashland’s Tucker Conway canned 10 trifectas on Dec. 30.
• Bath County’s boys’ 18-game win streak concluded on Saturday evening with an 82-74 loss to North Bullitt in the Hoosier Gym — a facility in Knightstown, Indiana, used for filming the movie “Hoosiers” which now hosts high school games.
The Wildcats were without three of their top seven for that game, including one of the more unique reasons imaginable for a DNP — Judah Hill was absent due to a National Guard commitment.
Lewis County’s girls were also scheduled to meet Augusta at the Hoosier Gym on Saturday, but that was canceled by weather.
• Greenup County’s boys hosted their second annual Give Back Classic on Friday night, in which the Musketeers collect food to benefit the community.
Greenup County gathered and donated nearly 200 pounds of canned food and nonperishables to the Lloyd Church of the Nazarene food pantry, said Zach Spears, its director.
The Musketeers’ Logan Bays, Boone Gibson, Jonah Gibson, Trenton Hannah and Taylor Slone made the ceremonial donation to Spears at halftime of Friday night’s junior varsity game.
Following that, Greenup County snapped a five-game skid by knocking off Raceland, 56-50.
• Boyd County’s girls have gone through a rough stretch of late, which included their first four-game skid in 14 years and a slow start against Huntington High on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions, though, rallied from down 22 points to the top-ranked team in West Virginia’s largest classification to within eight with the ball late before losing, 57-49.
Getting back in a rhythm after being slowed by illness and the recent inclement weather helped facilitate that run, Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. And the Lions hope to build on the positivity they took from a respectable finish on Highlander Mountaintop.
“They’re really good and they just overwhelmed us early,” Fraley said. “We got down, but the thing I liked with our kids, they kept fighting. ... They’re just a really good team and I’m glad we made the trip up and played today.”
The Highlanders are the second top-ranked team Boyd County has met this year. The Lions also took on George Rogers Clark — now No. 1 in the Kentucky AP poll — on Dec. 18 and fell, 69-34, to the Cardinals. Fraley said the early stages of Saturday’s game developed like that one did. But Boyd County got itself back under control and made a run.
• Rowan County’s Haven Ford became the leading scorer in school history — boys or girls — on Saturday.
She pitched in 22 points in the Vikings’ 69-45 victory over Fleming County to reach 2,348 points, Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said, and surpass Melanie Cornett Rogers as the school’s all-time points leader.
• Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington scored her 1,000th career point on Monday in the Lions’ 64-42 win over Greenup County. Paintsville’s Emilea Preece matched that feat one night later against Floyd Central. And Shaelyn Steele dropped in her 1,500th point for Russell on Wednesday in the Red Devils’ win at Morgan County.
Bath County’s Kirsten Vice has also collected her 500th career rebound.
30-Point Club
West Carter and Raceland’s triple-overtime contest on Tuesday produced two 30-point-plus efforts. The Rams’ Andrew Floyd collected 32 points, while the Comets’ Jackson Bond netted 41.
And Bath County’s boys and Paintsville’s girls each came up with two entrants. The Wildcats’ Zack Otis scored 30 on Tuesday against Nicholas County, and Tyler Buckhanon dropped 31 on Menifee County on Thursday. Emilea Preece notched 31 points for the Tigers on Monday against Prestonsburg, and Kylie Kinner tallied 36 on Thursday against East Ridge.
Rose Hill Christian’s Bellamee Sparks also scorched East Ridge for 36 points on Saturday.
Morgan County’s Preston Hoskins earned 32 on Tuesday night against Magoffin County. Russell’s Brady Bell picked up 32 on Thursday night against Lewis County, and Allie Stone pitched in 31 for West Carter on Monday against Boyd County.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter. Reach MIKE MARSEE, a
freelancer based in Danville, at mwmarsee@gmail.com. Follow @MikeMarsee on Twitter.