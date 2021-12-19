Steve Barker readily conceded 2021 wasn’t much fun for Greenup County’s boys.
Ron Keeton is hoping to keep 2022 from turning into the same thing with Raceland’s girls.
One district skid-snapping win for each school last week in one of northeastern Kentucky’s most intense rivalries helped Barker’s Musketeers and Keeton”s Rams feel at least a modicum of progress early on this year.
Put simply, Greenup County and Raceland just love to beat each other on any floor or field — or, for that matter, in a boardroom. A dispute between the two neighboring districts over cross-district enrollment carried in 2020 all the way to the Kentucky Board of Education.
But there were added stakes beyond the rivalry in the Rams-Musketeers girls game on Thursday night and the boys matchup on Friday.
Raceland’s girls had lost their first six games with no apparent gimmes in the immediate future, Keeton said.
“I don’t know about finding a way to lose, but we haven’t made plays to win,” Keeton said, “and you wonder, especially with a young team, are you gonna make those plays down the stretch to win? ... Digging that 0-6 hole and a lot of good teams ahead, you worry about their mental side of it and their approach to the game if you just keep going out and doing a lot of good things, but you never find that success on the scoreboard. Can you keep them on board?”
That was Barker’s concern last year in his first season piloting Greenup County’s boys. The Musketeers went 5-17, including a 1-11 stretch to close the campaign.
“I’ll be honest with you, last year, we won five games and they didn”t enjoy it,” Barker said. “And now they understand (after some success early this season) that hard work pays off, and it”s come to fruition. They’re enjoying each other, and you can tell their chemistry on the floor is so much better. I think that’s made the biggest difference in the world.”
Greenup County has won four straight games, its longest stretch under Barker. The third of those was its 44-34 win at Raceland on Friday night. The Musketeers ended an eight-game losing streak against 63rd District opponents by stymieing a Rams side that gave them fits last year. Raceland beat Greenup County three times in 2021 by an average of 19.3 points per game.
The Musketeers held Raceland to its lowest point total in four years with a zone defense that has gotten stronger as Greenup County’s win string has continued, Barker said.
“It was real successful against Pendleton and then even better against East (Carter),” Barker said of the zone, “and we just carried it on over (against Raceland). ... Our kids have been working really hard in the zone, and it’s made a big, big difference.”
One night earlier, Raceland’s girls trailed Greenup County by nine points at halftime. The Rams were staring down another district loss they could scarcely afford: they’d already dropped both scheduled outings with Russell to extend their district skid dating back to the 2020 district tournament semifinals to nine.
An 0-3 district seeding record would mean deep trouble even before Christmas. That would be too far down the path to the district’s No. 4 seed and almost certainly an elimination date with the Red Devils and “this whatever ridiculous streak they got going,” as Keeton put it, of 47 consecutive wins in district games.
“Not any disrespect to Greenup or Lewis, but Russell, right now they’re a bear in the district,” Keeton said. “The Greenup and Lewis games are massive for trying to stay out of that 4-seed. ... You always have that goal of trying to get to the regional tournament, and part of that hurdle is staying out of that 4-seed so you don’t have to see Russell in the first round of the district.”
The Rams made progress on that front Thursday by rallying from the aforementioned hole, culminating in Emma Broughton’s bucket with 30 seconds remaining to put Raceland on top to stay in a 43-39 win over Greenup County.
For both Greenup County’s boys and Raceland”s girls, last week marked a much-wanted rivalry win, but also what each hopes will be a catalyst to keep moving forward.
The Dime
• Ashland’s boys got the band back together on Saturday night. The result was 18 3-pointers to rally from an 18-point deficit.
The Tomcats knocked off Lyon County, 87-81, in the first round of the King of the Bluegrass despite a 38-20 second-quarter hole. Ashland connected on 15 of 21 3-point attempts (71.4%) in the second half and outscored the Lyons 61-43 in the final 16 minutes of play.
Tomcats senior Cole Villers made his first appearance since shutting it down early against Ballard 14 days earlier and scored 24 points, hitting 5 of 10 treys.
Colin Porter, who had been out with what Ashland coach Jason Mays called a separated shoulder, saw Dr. Timothy Kremchek — “nothing a shoulder doc for the Cincinnati Reds couldn”t fix,” Mays said — and returned Tuesday against Fairview.
Porter dished 12 assists Saturday night to go with 19 points.
Ethan Sellars, who also missed time earlier in that stretch, totaled 25 points against Lyon County, connecting on seven 3s.
Villers and Porter each played all 32 minutes Saturday night.
• At least four games involving northeastern Kentucky teams last week waived a ticket price with a specific donation to benefit those piecing their lives back together in western Kentucky after the Dec. 10 tornado.
On Monday, patrons could get into the Ashland at Raceland girls game with a case of water. On Tuesday, a toy could be traded for admission to the Paintsville at Pikeville girls contest.
Lewis County’s boys home games on Tuesday against Boyd County and Wednesday versus East Carter exchanged admission for coats, hats or toys.
Major kudos are due to every school that has helped affected people in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Bowling Green and the surrounding area.
• For 19 years, until Monday, Brandon Baker occupied a prime sideline seat in Grayson every time East Carter played boys basketball.
He still did on Monday, but it was on the opposite sideline.
Baker, who resigned as the Raiders’ coach in October weeks shy of beginning his 20th season in that role, is still the school’s athletic director, so he sat at a courtside media table located on the other side of the floor from the benches and the scorer’s table to take in East Carter”s home opener, a 52-37 loss to Greenup County.
“It was just kinda surreal,” Baker said of Monday night. “It’s hard to put into words. Driving up here, it had a different feel, just knowing things are different now.”
And not just different than the previous 19 years. Baker recalled attending Raiders games at the old Hitchins High School before Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex East was built and district matchups in Vanceburg in the old 62nd District, before the KHSAA swapped Lewis County out and Morgan County in in 2005.
“I’ve grown up East Carter basketball since I was about 2 years old,” said Baker, whose father, Charles, preceded him as the Raiders’ coach.
Now Cole Brammer has succeeded him, and Baker remains confident his former assistant will get East Carter going.
“We’ll get our feet underneath us,” Baker said. “I’ll start feeling a lot better and our team will start playing a lot better. Just hang in there with us.”
• Russell’s Carson Patrick was the receiving beneficiary of consistently strong throws from quarterback Bradley Rose during football season. On Tuesday night, Patrick showed he has pretty good aim of his own.
Patrick was perfect from the floor and the foul line against West Carter on Tuesday. He was 7 for 7 from the field and made both his free throws and his only 3-point attempt in the Red Devils’ 65-51 win over the Comets.
• After Bath County’s 69-64 overtime victory at Fleming County in 61st District boys seeding on Tuesday night, a physical altercation occurred between members of the Panthers’ student section and the Wildcats as Bath County went to its locker room, Wildcats athletic director and assistant coach Scott Anderson confirmed.
The return engagement of what has become an increasingly bitter rivalry is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Owingsville.
• Rose Hill Christian paused its girls season on Tuesday due to low numbers, and Nick Karle was no longer the Royals coach as of Monday. By Thursday, his daughter, Gabby Karle, an eighth-grade guard, had resurfaced at Greenup County.
Gabby Karle was dressed and on the roster for the Musketeers’ game Thursday at Raceland but did not play. She made her Greenup County debut on Saturday night in the Musketeers” 46-31 win at South Point, scoring six points.
Karle netted 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds through two games at Rose Hill, after which the Royals pressed pause to regroup with intent to resume later this winter and became separated from Nick Karle. (In separate interviews, Karle said he resigned and Rose Hill athletic director Johnny Bush said he was fired.)
• Fairview’s boys have played three games this season against schools where Eagles coach Roger Newton previously coached or worked as athletic director. Fairview has won all three.
The Eagles won at Greenup County, 59-56, on Nov. 30 and beat Nicholas County, 74-58, on Dec. 11 in Westwood. Fairview knocked off Augusta, 76-70, on Friday night at George Cooke Memorial Gymnasium. The Panthers have earned a reputation as one of the top All “A” Classic-sized programs in the 10th Region.
Newton has served as the Musketeers’ athletic director and coached the Bluejackets and the Panthers. Fairview lost to all three teams last year, so Newton was happy to flip that around.
“All three places have a special place in my heart, but I am truly grateful to be at Fairview and to be accepted and appreciated,” Newton said. “I just want our kids to play hard every game, to play with heart and passion and refuse to lose.”
Newton has also led Bath County’s girls program. The Eagles travel to Owingsville on Feb. 11, in addition to a second matchup with Greenup County on Jan. 25 in Westwood.
• Fleming County’s 67-50 boys victory over Henderson County on Friday night at Rowan County was the 33rd game well-traveled Panthers coach Buddy Biggs has coached against a school where he formerly worked.
But Biggs had never before coached against Henderson County, where he was an assistant for the 1999 Sweet Sixteen semifinalist Colonels. (He’s never coached against Dayton either, where his career began as a girls assistant in 1991, but he has led teams against Beechwood, where he was an assistant, and Ashland, Pendleton County and Mason County, programs he’s helmed.)
“It was a great experience,” Biggs said of Friday night. “Brought back a lot of great memories.”
Among them was coaching Tyler Smithhart, now Henderson County’s coach, during his time there.
“He is a great young coach,” Biggs said. “It was nice to catch up with him.”
• Trent Steiner collected his 300th career coaching win on Friday night as Simon Kenton”s boys beat South Oldham, 76-69.
He earned the first 11 of those at Lawrence County in 2000-01, his first season as a head coach.
Steiner, a 1990 Lawrence County grad, took over in Independence in 2003.
• Charlie Wilcoxen earned his first win as a coach on Saturday when Rose Hill Christian’s boys knocked off Covenant (West Virginia), 54-46, in Ironton St. Joseph’s tournament.
Ironically, the Royals fell to the Flyers, 54-39, on Thursday. St. Joe is in its first year under former Rose Hill coach Jacob Wells, but he wasn’t at the game, reported the Ironton Tribune, due to the flu.
30-Point Club
One game last week featured two 30-point performances. Audrey Biggs pitched in 31 points for Boyd County and Allie Stone countered with 33 for West Carter on Thursday night in a Lions victory.
Paintsville’s Colby Fugate scored 37 against Raceland and Ashtyn Barrett totaled 32 for Bath County versus Fleming County on Tuesday.
Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner netted 32 points against Prestonsburg on Thursday.
Rowan County’s Chase Alderman pitched in 33 against Whitley County and Fairview’s Jaxon Manning dropped 30 on Augusta on Friday, while Russell’s Shaelyn Steele produced 30 against Ryle.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.