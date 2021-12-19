Withrow, Claudia. Age 74. November 13, 2021. Born August 7, 1947 in Ashland, KY and raised by Betty and Cornealious "Doc" Booth. Beloved wife of the late William, whom she married October 22, 1966 in Clintwood, VA. Loving mother of Michele (Jason) Nutt, Melissa (Chris) Henne and Tracy (Doug)…