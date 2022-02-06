If weather and COVID-19 cooperate, the top boys seed in the 61st District Tournament could be set by the end of the week.
That’s progress. Not long ago, the top dog in the 61st was well-known before the season started.
Freelance sportswriter Ray Schaefer asked Bath County coach Bart Williams in the 2019 preseason who the district favorite was going into the year.
“Probably the same answer you’ve gotten for the last 30 years,” Williams quipped.
Williams meant Rowan County. And, other than Fleming County’s supremacy in the district — as well as the 16th Region — in 2013-14, the Vikings have indeed dominated the 61st.
Since 1975, Rowan County has won 31 district tournament titles, including the last seven. Other past and present 61st District teams have combined to win 16 times during that stretch.
This year, though, the pick for that mantle is a little more difficult to discern.
The 61st District’s four teams combined to go 29-58 in the abbreviated 2021 season. This winter, Bath County, Fleming County, Menifee County and Rowan County are a combined 60-34 heading down the stretch of the regular season.
And that’s with the Vikings having a down year by their sky-high standards at 11-14 and already eliminated from contention for the district tournament’s top seed. Rowan County could tie for the top record, but would be knocked out on the district’s third tiebreaker — record in road seeding games.
Bath County or Fleming County will claim that distinction. The Panthers host Menifee County tonight before traveling to Owingsville on Wednesday. Fleming County (2-2 in district seeding) must win both to stay alive for the top seed. If the Panthers lose either, or if Bath County wins at Rowan County on Friday, the red-clad Wildcats (4-0 in district) claim the top seed.
Of course, that comes with it an encounter with Menifee County on its home floor in the elimination round of the 61st. The green-clad Wildcats have already been slotted into the 61st’s fourth seed but are 14-11 in a remarkable reversal from 2021’s 1-24 campaign.
“Typically the one-seed’s a reward, but I’m not sure it is this year,” Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs said. “It’s gonna be a very hard-fought and even district tournament, because whatever the matchups end up being, it would not surprise me if any of the four won.”
Chimed in Bath County coach Bart Williams: “Our district is still very much wide-open and I’m not even sure who I’d prefer to play at this point.”
If the Panthers and Bath County both finish 4-2 in district seeding, the fourth tiebreaker for the top seed is a coin toss, Wildcats athletic director Scott Anderson said.
Just being in the running for that, of course, is a boon for both. Fleming County has improved from 6-14 last season to 15-7 this year. Bath County has flipped the script from 7-16 in 2021 to 20-2 this year, including a 9-0 mark against region opponents.
How did the two clubs of Wildcats and the Panthers get there?
Williams credited the district’s newfound coaching stability and burgeoning talent. Biggs mentioned returning large roster chunks and the ability to develop them over the offseason. Menifee County senior Trey Abner said his Wildcats are hungry after a tough 2021.
“I saw a lot of youth, a lot of willingness to grow, to be a better player, to really strive to be the best at what they could get out of each other,” Abner said after Menifee County beat Fairview in the All “A” Classic region first round on Jan. 10. “That’s one of my favorite parts about this team. Everyone always wants to get better and improve.”
And no one has forgotten the Vikings, who picked up an eye-opening win over Fleming County, 69-60, on Monday.
It sets up a dramatic week, as well as what should be another one in Frenchburg toward the end of this month — not something that could always be said in the 61st.
“This district is gonna be fun,” Williams said. “It is totally up for grabs.”
The Dime
• Ashland’s girls were tabbed the top challenger to reigning region champion Russell in preseason coaches’ polling conducted by both The Daily Independent and The Cats’ Pause. But brushes with injury and COVID-19 kept the Kittens from even so much as using their full rotation the way coach Bill Bradley envisioned it until Monday, he said.
Since then, Ashland’s early returns are good, with a 62-43 win at Ironton on Monday, followed by a 53-42 victory Saturday at Menifee County. The Kittens are 6-2 since a nine-day-long COVID pause in January.
“We don’t have to rush things,” Bradley said. “That’s crucial for us. Our top seven gotta play together. ... Everything’s coming together right now. The hustle, the passing; we just gotta continue to make shots.”
• Lawrence County-Betsy Layne boys games have rapidly become must-see affairs. The Bulldogs claimed their second victory in 17 days over the Bobcats in high drama with an 81-74 win in Stanville on Friday night.
Lawrence County clinched the top seed in the 58th District Tournament by rallying from a 13-point halftime deficit. But the Bulldogs lost sharpshooting senior Tyler Johnson to a broken leg in the first quarter.
Johnson told his teammates from the stretcher to “go get the win tonight,” Lawrence County coach Chandler Thompson said. The Bulldogs were initially shell-shocked, but “I think by halftime it had set in that they really wanted to win for him,” Thompson said. “They battled and fought the entire way.”
Andrew Bloomfield dropped in 22 points off the bench to complement Cody Maynard’s 33.
Lawrence County also topped Betsy Layne, 76-73, in overtime on Jan. 19 on a pair of clutch shots by Trenton Adkins — one to force the extra session and another to win it. That gives the Bulldogs the regular-season sweep, which is meaningful after the Bobcats took two from Lawrence County last season, including a 65-42 win in the district tournament final.
“They’re really good,” Thompson said of Betsy Layne. “They’re long and athletic and very well-coached. ... It was nice to return the favor and beat them twice this year and hopefully give us some momentum going into the postseason.”
• Raceland’s girls lost their first six games, and Ron Keeton didn’t see any gimmes anywhere in the immediate future.
Since then, though, the Rams are 9-7 (not counting one COVID-19 forfeit win and one such loss), including four straight wins.
Keeton said the Rams took some time making “major adjustments” after losing starter Alex Stacy to a torn ACL just two and a half minutes into the season, and a three-day getaway to the Berea Holiday Classic helped Raceland bear down.
“We made some huge strides finding out what we did best and maybe what we didn’t do as well,” the Rams’ coach said. “We came together as a group and we’ve found some success that’s been born out of that trip. We are still growing as a group and as individuals with lots of young players making huge contributions. A work in progress, but we like the direction we are headed.”
• Russell’s girls’ 51-49 overtime victory at Lewis County on Tuesday night showcased at least two things. One, the Lions team that area coaches voted fifth in northeastern Kentucky preseason polling showed why by issuing a serious challenge in the rematch of a 55-22 loss to the Red Devils on Jan. 11 at Russell.
And two, Russell continued to burnish its reputation as a team tough enough to take shots and withstand them. It was the Red Devils’ fourth consecutive road game against a challenger for their title as back-to-back 16th Region Tournament champions. Russell has won all four — beating Ashland, Morgan County, Boyd County and Lewis County by a combined 15 points.
• That win for the Red Devils girls on Tuesday in Vanceburg was their 50th in a row against 63rd District competition.
If that weren’t enough of a measure of how completely the Red Devils have owned their district foes, consider this: Tuesday’s two-point margin is only the second of those 50 games decided by single digits. The other was a screwy 33-24 victory in the 2017 district tournament final, also against Lewis County.
The final spread in 43 of the 50 games has been 20 points or greater.
• Johnson Central recognized boys coach Tommy McKenzie for accumulating 300 career wins on Monday night.
The Golden Eagles’ 70-60 victory over Knott County Central on Jan. 15 in Hazard was actually the night Johnson Central hit three bills under the 15th-year bench boss. The Golden Eagles have won five more times since then, including a 60-58 defeat of Martin County on the night McKenzie was honored.
Johnson Central has won eight straight since a 4-7 start.
• Paintsville’s girls collected their 100th win under coach Les Trimble on Saturday in a 47-41 win at Johnson Central.
The milestone fell against the Tigers’ crosstown rival as well as on the campus of a school central to his life and career. Trimble is a Johnson Central alumnus, a member of the Golden Eagles’ Hall of Fame, the point guard on Johnson Central’s 1984 Sweet Sixteen team and a former Golden Eagles boys coach.
• Johnson Central’s boys honored forerunner Meade Memorial on Saturday night in a 71-40 defeat of Prestonsburg.
The Golden Eagles wore maroon jerseys with a “Meade” wordmark across the chest, and a ceremonial tip was conducted with a Meade Memorial basketball.
Johnson Central presented the family of Vencil Ratliff with a framed Meade jersey. Ratliff was the leading scorer and rebounder on the last Red Devils squad, the 1968 15th Region champions. That was Meade Memorial’s third and final region title team — it merged with Van Lear, Flat Gap and Oil Springs to form Johnson Central later that year.
Ratliff died Jan. 22 at 73.
Saturday was the third in a series of theme nights as the Golden Eagles recognize the schools that came before them. Johnson Central honored Oil Springs in 2019 and Flat Gap in 2020 before taking last year off.
• Unique and even elaborate touches to spice up pregame introductions are nothing new. Ironton’s Teegan Carpenter took it to another level on Monday night.
Hearing her name called over the public-address system, the junior got off the bench and ran past two lines of the Fighting Tigers’ reserves. Nothing out of the ordinary there.
Then Carpenter reached Ironton assistant Trey Fletcher, waiting at the end of the gauntlet. Fletcher produced a cell phone, switched to selfie mode and took Carpenter’s photo, with her teammates leaning in as well.
In our book, Carpenter is warranted points for creativity, planning and effort.
• Lewis County’s Logan Liles and Morgan County’s Emily Adkins each reached 1,000 career points last week. Liles did it against Rose Hill Christian on Wednesday night and Adkins did so on Tuesday versus East Carter.
30-Point Club
Russell’s Brady Bell pitched in 36 points against Boyd County on Tuesday night.
Lewis County’s Logan Liles netted 34 against Rose Hill Christian on Wednesday.
Lawrence County’s Cody Maynard dropped 33 on Betsy Layne on Friday night.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.