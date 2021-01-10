If Ashland’s boys offense right now is u-g-l-y, Jason Mays has an alibi.
“COVID — this situation that every coach is dealing with, we’re not (the only) victim — it was way more disruptive than any of us gave it credit for,” the Tomcats’ coach said after a 54-52 overtime win over Boyd County on Saturday night. “It’s just gonna take some time to get it all lined out. ... We’re gonna keep grinding until we get it all figured out. We gotta keep making teams play ugly as long as we’re playing ugly.”
The Tomcats and the Lions hooked up in one of eight district seeding games in northeastern Kentucky in the first week of the season. The 16th Region All “A” Classic boys and girls events got going last week too, as well as the 15th Region girls small-school tournament.
That meant teams jumped into their most important regular-season games without the early-season cushion most typically have, and without much opportunity to watch film of or scout opponents in those games.
“It’s pressure,” Lewis County girls coach Jay Fite said after the Lady Lions beat Raceland, 56-34, in their season opener — and seeding opener — Monday. “You don’t know — yeah, we played them late last year, we played them in the district, but it’s been a long time since then. How have they grown and how have we grown? Is anybody stepping up for them that’s young? Who’s gonna step up for us that’s young, or just somebody that’s playing a different role for us?”
Most surveyed coaches said the lack of summer games and preseason scrimmages made it more difficult to discern which of their players should play and how much, more so than feeling behind tactically.
“I’ve got some really nice players sitting over there and I know they’re frustrated because they’re not playing,” Boyd County boys coach Randy Anderson said, “but it’s gonna take a little bit of time for us to get to that point.”
Concurred Menifee County girls coach Paul Ricker: “I don’t usually like preseason scrimmages. They aggravate me. It’s a waste of time, I feel like. I’ll never take them for granted again.
“I didn’t coach well against Madison Central (in the opener). I didn’t know who I should sub, I didn’t have rotations and I’m still learning some stuff.”
Teams at least are finally on the floor — as Raceland girls coach Ron Keeton pointed out, “Just go, what, 20 minutes to West Virginia and you can’t play basketball” — so coaches will happily take the bad with the good at this point.
“This is almost a blessing for us to go through,” Mays said, “because how strong are we gonna be once we get through all this ugliness that we’re in offensively right now?”
The Dime
• Rose Hill Christian’s girls ended a 90-game, decade-long losing streak against 16th Region opponents on Monday night, knocking off Greenup County, 48-38. Four days later, they did it again: Rose Hill took down Bath County, 57-54, on Friday night.
“They were just super pumped,” first-year coach Nick Karle said. “They made history.”
Success isn’t foreign to these Lady Royals — they posted winning records in two of the last three seasons. But Rose Hill has struggled against region opponents during that time.
The last week, before this past one, in which the Lady Royals beat two region opponents was during the 2007 region tournament. Rose Hill cut down the nets in Morehead that week for the second straight year.
• This week was also the first ever, as far as we know, that the opening possession of basketball games was determined by coin toss instead of a tip-off. That’s a measure intended to lessen the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19.
The home coach calls the toss before the game. The visiting coach calls it to determine possession before overtime.
Of the respondents to an email sent to all northeastern Kentucky coaches who have gotten to call a flip so far, six called tails and four went with heads in their first try.
Johnson Central girls coach Darrin Rice and West Carter girls coach Faith Conn cited “tails never fails” as their philosophy. Ashland girls coach Bill Bradley has used both heads and tails so far — “I mix it up. Just go by feel,” he said — and is 2 for 3 on coin tosses. Raceland girls coach Ron Keeton has done the same and failed both times he got to call it, he said.
Boyd County boys coach Randy Anderson, after losing the third of four consecutive coin tosses to begin the season on Saturday night, declared, “Not going to Vegas.”
• First-year Morgan County girls coach Derrik Young joined Rose Hill Christian’s Nick Karle as area coaches to collect their first varsity head coaching victory this week. The Lady Cougars beat Bath County, 64-41, on Wednesday night.
Lewis County’s Scott Tackett earned his first win as a boys coach when the Lions beat Greenup County, 65-53, on Friday night. Tackett filled in as Lewis County’s bench boss in a 75-55 win over Raceland on Jan. 20, 2017, but that one officially goes to former coach Joe Hampton, who was out due to kidney stones.
Tackett led Rowan County’s girls to 119 wins, three region tournament titles and a state semifinal berth from 2007-12.
• Rowan County’s boys had three players pick up double-doubles in the Vikings’ 72-46 win over Bourbon County on Saturday night.
Mason Moore produced 11 points and 10 rebounds, Chase Alderman netted 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Robby Todd collected 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Shawn Thacker couldn’t remember one of his teams ever doing that before on the same night in 22 years of coaching, the last 13 at Rowan County.
• Lawrence County’s boys got a boost when brothers Baden and Kaden Gillispie transferred back to Louisa in the preseason. They had gone to Cabell Midland for football in the fall after having played their entire high school athletic careers for the Bulldogs.
“This is really my home,” said Baden Gillispie, a senior, after Lawrence County’s 76-59 win at Fairview on Wednesday. “I’ve spent most of my years of high school here. Wanted to come back with coach (Chandler Thompson) and play here at Lawrence County.”
Baden averaged 12.5 points through the Bulldogs’ first two games, and Kaden, a sophomore, dropped in 11.0.
“Happy to have them back, and happy to have this team together,” Thompson said.
• Lewis County’s boys wore shooting shirts honoring Tollesboro before their season opener against Mason County on Tuesday night. The Lions always wear those before games against the Royals, Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said, as well as on occasional Tollesboro Nights.
Tollesboro is located in western Lewis County on its border with Mason County. The Tollesboro Wildcats competed in the 10th Region and 39th District with the Royals before Lewis County absorbed the tiny independent school district in 1994. Lewis County has worked in recent years to incorporate the history of its one-time fierce rival.
• Four northeastern Kentucky programs’ seasons are scheduled to start at least a week later than everyone else for coronavirus-related reasons: Russell’s girls, East Carter’s boys and Fleming County’s boys and girls.
The Lady Devils are slated to get going Thursday at home against Greenup County, and the Raiders are set to host Greenup County on Tuesday. Fleming County’s girls host Boyd County on Thursday, while the Panthers boys’ opener is Jan. 19 against Menifee County.
Bath County’s boys got in three games last week before a COVID-19 case that will sideline the Wildcats this week. They aim to resume Jan. 19 against Nicholas County, athletic director Scott Anderson said.
• Bath County made a splash on social media this week when video of freshman James Mayor dunking from a VertiMax in practice surfaced.
Mayor is 6-foot-8 and a half without shoes, Wildcats coach Bart Williams said, which would put him at about 6-foot-10 in basketball shoes. He is from South Sudan and lived in New York for the last year before coming to Owingsville, Williams said.
Mayor, 15, is “at least two years away from having a big impact at the varsity level,” Williams said, because he is “simply too raw right now,” but will begin working on that at the freshman and JV levels this season. Mayor did get into Bath County’s first two varsity games of the season.
• The 15th Region boys picture opened up a bit in December when Martin County senior big man Trey James gave up his final season in Inez to enroll early at Iona.
James, listed at 6-foot-10, averaged 14.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game as a junior as the Cardinals won their first region tournament title since 1983.
“I talked to coach (Jason) James (Trey’s uncle) up there a couple weeks ago when it all unfolded, and I told him I wish Trey nothing but the best, he’s a great kid, but I wish he would’ve been gone last year,” cracked Chandler Thompson, whose Lawrence County team lost to Martin County in last year’s region final, 65-61. “No, in all seriousness, he’s a really good kid, hard worker, great attitude, very hard to prepare for and coach against. Any time you take a 6-10 kid of his skill set out of the region, it definitely changes things.”
James did not return a text message seeking comment.
• Russell’s Charlie Jachimczuk scored his 1,000th career point on Friday night against Ashland. Jachimczuk has been known to put up big numbers in other sports: he’s also Red Devils football’s career leading passer.
30-Point Club
Three area players got things started on the right foot with 30-pieces on Opening Night.
Ashland’s Cole Villers dropped 32 points on Highlands and Johnson Central’s Cory VanHoose scored 33 against Raceland on Monday. Bath County’s Zack Otis scored 32 against Bluegrass United the same night, then repeated the feat with 34 on Saturday against Pendleton County.
Rowan County’s Haven Ford netted 37 points on Friday against Great Crossing. East Carter’s Alyssa Stickler pitched in 31 against Lawrence County on Thursday.
Reach ZACK KLEMME at zklemme@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2658. Follow @zklemmeADI on Twitter.