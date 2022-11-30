Dan Howard has coached at Hazard in varying capacities since 2007.
Asked to assess the quality of Raceland and Paintsville, both of which his Bulldogs met this season, Howard dusted off quite the positive comparison from Hazard’s past – mighty Beechwood.
The Rams and Panthers remind him of those Tigers teams that the Bulldogs met in the 2008 and ‘16 state finals, Howard said.
“When you’re playing a good defensive team, it’s like you’ve got 15, 16 guys out there,” Howard said. “Sometimes you gotta count and make sure they’ve just got 11, because they’re flying to the football.”
Raceland and Pikeville compete for the distinction those Beechwood clubs claimed – Class A state champions – on Friday.
The Rams and Panthers each had to go through both Hazard and Paintsville to do it. The title-game participants more than earned the respect of Howard and Tigers coach Trevor Hoskins along the way.
Pikeville and Raceland both have strong offensive and defensive lines, effective coaching and roster depth uncommon for Class A programs.
“If you want to win late in the playoffs, that’s what both teams have,” Howard said of their line play and stout defenses, “and that’s why they’re playing in the state championship.”
Howard’s Bulldogs dropped a 52-7 decision to Pikeville on Oct. 21 and lost to Raceland, 17-14, in the third round of the playoffs on Nov. 18.
Paintsville, coached by Hoskins, fell to the Panthers twice – 36-0 on Sept. 2 and 43-7 in the third round on Nov. 18 – and lost to the Rams, 38-14, on Oct. 21.
Those encounters have Howard and Hoskins convinced the KHSAA’s RPI got it right in seeding Pikeville and Raceland Nos. 1 and 2, ensuring they wouldn’t meet until the state final.
“I expect a good football game,” Hoskins said. “Two teams that have great depth and are well-coached. They’re gonna get out there and get after it.”
Raceland’s offense vs. Pikeville’s defense
The Rams’ game against Paintsville was the most physical the Tigers played this year, Hoskins said.
That started with Raceland’s offensive line, which Hoskins said is not as big as Pikeville’s front but is quick and “just get(s) after you.”
They block for quarterback Logan Lundy, “obviously a freak athlete,” according to Hoskins. He’s thrown for 2,213 yards and 34 touchdowns but “runs it even better just because of the size and athleticism that he has,” Paintsville’s coach said.
Hazard believed the key against the Rams offense was slowing Noah Wallace, one member of an extremely deep playmaking corps.
“They spread the ball out so much, what did they have, three or four guys with 500 yards receiving and three or four running backs with 4 or 500 yards?” Howard said, only slightly overestimating those totals.
Defensively, according to Hoskins, Pikeville runs an Okie front – which begins with three down linemen but walks up outside linebackers to look like a 5-2 front. Nose tackle Peyton Sayers (45 tackles, 36 assisted, 12 for loss) keys it, Hoskins said.
“Just a huge athletic kid,” Hoskins said of Sayers. “It’s hard to move him. He eats up a lot of double-teams and frees those linebackers up to make plays.”
Hoskins added that the Panthers’ outside linebackers do exactly that effectively, against both the run and the pass.
Pikeville linebacker Carson Wright’s return from injury stood out as significant to Howard. Wright has 127 tackles, 57 solo stops, 19 tackles for loss, four sacks and a 65-yard pick-six.
He is part of a senior-laden and generally physically strong Panthers defense, Howard noted.
“When a team lines up in a three-front on you and you can’t run the football, then you’re in trouble,” Howard said.
Pikeville’s offense vs. Raceland’s defense
The Panthers lead Class A in points per game – at 43.8 ppg just four-tenths of a point higher than the second-place Rams – despite not being particularly complex offensively.
That’s on purpose and effective anyway, Hoskins said, thanks to a talented offensive line.
“They have great size and athleticism up front, and a lot of depth,” Hoskins said. “It’s tough to stop because of the kids that they have.”
That line paves the way for Blake Birchfield, who has rushed for 1,795 yards and 32 touchdowns.
“You gotta stop Birchfield,” Howard said. “He’s, in my opinion, the best player in Class A and one of the best players in the state, and has a chance to win Mr. Football.
“We haven’t stopped him in three years, and the one year we beat them and we did stop him, he was a little bit injured,” Howard continued, referring to a 21-12 Hazard defeat of Pikeville in the second round of the 2020 playoffs.
Isaac Duty has thrown for 1,436 yards, 20 touchdowns and just one pick, which Howard acknowledged, but given the alternative, “you gotta make them throw the football,” the Bulldogs coach said.
The Rams use a similar defense, though not quite a mirror image, to the Panthers, Hoskins said. Raceland employs a “condensed Okie front” in which its defensive ends line up in a 4i technique (on the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle) or even a 3 technique (on the outside shoulder of the guard), with the idea to make room to get more bodies up in run support.
“There’s times with Raceland you’ll see seven guys within 3 yards of the line of scrimmage,” Hoskins said. “They try to stop the run with sheer numbers and try to muddy it up a little bit as far as your run schemes go.”
That works because the Rams’ defensive backs are athletic and skilled enough to handle one-on-one situations without much help in coverage, Hoskins said. Raceland leads Class A in interceptions by a wide margin with 23.
Rams nose tackle Christian Waugh and linebacker Brayden Webb stood out to Howard, as well as the size of their defensive ends, he said.
Waugh has 40 tackles, 21 solo, five for loss and three sacks. Webb checks in with 78 stops, 39 solo, six for loss.
“In any game, you gotta try to run the football, but we just couldn’t (against Raceland),” Howard said.
Special teams
Raceland’s Peyton Ison and Pikeville’s Jacob Rogers are both scoring options as placekickers.
Ison, who favors an old-school, non-soccer-style approach, has connected on 65 of 79 points-after and three of four field goals, including the three-pointer that provided the final margin against Hazard, Howard noted.
Rogers has converted 61 of 69 extra points and two of three field goals as part of a Panthers special teams group that “improved a ton” between its first and second games against Paintsville, Hoskins said.
Pikeville often looks to draw opponents offside in extra-point situations, Hoskins added, and when successful will take the half-the-distance penalty and go for two.
‘Different brand of football’
Having met both state finalists gave Hoskins and Howard renewed appreciation for the quality of Class A in this part of the state.
In the four years since the KHSAA went to RPI to seed the final three rounds of the postseason instead of going by geography, Friday’s matchup will be the second matching two Class A eastern Kentucky programs.
Pikeville beat Paintsville in Lexington in the first year of the new format in 2019.
And an eastern Kentucky team has won the title in every year of that system, a streak which will continue Friday.
“I felt like the winner of our game (against Raceland) would be in the finals,” Howard said. “That’s no knock against Holy Cross or Newport Central Catholic, but I felt like it’s a different brand of football on the eastern side.”
Concurred Hoskins, a Middlesboro native: “It gives you a sense of pride. … Seeing a lot of these teams so strong in Class A puts things in perspective of how good football is in this area and how well-coached a lot of these teams are.”