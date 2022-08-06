CATLETTSBURG Lawrence County’s JD Montgomery wouldn’t let his opening hole dictate the course of play on Saturday morning.
The senior and the rest of the field at the inaugural Diamond Links Invitational encountered a huge downpour as the event began with a shotgun start.
The weather and Montgomery’s play both improved as each hole passed. He carded a 79 to take medalist honors for the first time this season.
“When I got here, I looked up and it just started pouring,” Montgomery said. “I said yeah, this is going to be fun day. You have to get feel for this course. It helps my game overall. When you win one, I want to do even better next time. It’s all I want to focus on.”
Montgomery started his day on the seventh hole and found that his first approach shot landed just short of the putting surface.
The wet greens were soft and slow, and the senior quickly realized that his putter needed more pace.
“On the first hole that I played, I shot a double (bogey),” Montgomery said. “My approach shot went on the fringe. I found out that if I wanted to shoot well, l needed to hit this ball a little harder than normal with the rain. I had a good driver and was able to chip well.”
Rose Hill golf coach and PGA associate Quinn Cole knows the Diamond Links Golf Club well. To shoot a low score, regardless of the conditions, you have to bring your short game.
An abundance of rain over the last two weeks have kept the mowers silent. The rough along the fairways and greens were thick, so keeping the ball in the fairway was imperative.
The course itself is not long, but it does feature difficult shifts in elevation.
“The key here is you have to be a good iron player,” Cole said. “If you're not, you're not going to score well on this course. If you try to overpower it, it is going to eat your lunch. That’s one of the things I kept telling my guys all day. Bogeys are fine, just try to keep the ball in play and keep trotting along. They did that well today. It was tough conditions early on, but they played well.
Bryant Stephens shot an 85 for the Royals in their second event of the year. The mark was good for third place. Morgan County’s Braydon Mays posted an 84 to finish behind Montgomery in second.
West Carter junior Braydon Dehart placed fourth with an 85 and Greenup County’s Brady Blevins followed with an 89. The top five received plaques.
Dehart followed a familiar strategy around the course. Success started at the tee box.
“I hit my driver well today,” Dehart said. “I believe my putting was the best thing that I did today.”
Seven schools comprised the field and four had enough players in attendance to qualify for team competition.
Rose Hill Christian hosted the tournament. It was also the first event for Cole as tournament director. He said he learned a lot on Saturday. He’s already looking towards next season and will make sure the timing is right to bring in a bigger field.
“It was only about 15 years ago that I used to play in these things,” Cole said with a grin. “I manage the golf course and do this every weekend, but a high school tournament is so different. There are so many little details that you have to make sure are in place. This was an absolute blast. It was our first one and we're going to try to make it bigger and better every year.”
“The turnout was not as many as we expected,” he added. “I learned a lot from when we should plan it and at what part in the calendar year. We want this be one of the bigger tournaments in the Kentucky. We love that it was broadcasted online. We want to see this thing continue to grow.”
West Carter won its first team championship of the season with a combined score of 372. Coach Jeremy Webb saw his team fight through early adversity and watched them rebound as the round progressed.
“Our guys have played this course a couple of times,” Webb said. “Usually when you’re out here, we're playing for fun and not playing under the conditions that we had here today in the first hour. We endured a really hard rain. There was a lot of water on the greens. … You have to keep grinding. What normally would be a good shot can sometimes turn into a poor shot. You have to keep your head down and keep playing.”
Webb said the team has shown growth since their first tournament of the season.
“They are really good kids that are coming around in regard to getting better each time we play,” Webb said. “Our team score the first time we played in this year was 436. We had 372 today. That’s showing improvement. The more we get our young guys out here playing and getting comfortable, the better they get.”
Dehart knows a win will give the team plenty of momentum moving forward.
“A win like this does help our confidence a little bit,” said Dehart.
Webb said the junior brings plenty of experience to the links and it sets an example for the younger players.
“He’s been around golf team here since his seventh-grade year,” Webb said. “He’s battled some consistency issues. It was very tough for him early on, but his experience really showed once the course dried up. He started playing much better and finished really well.”
Fairview tallied a 418 on the scorecard for second place. Ashland (429) and Morgan County (432) rounded out team standings.
Diamond Links Invitational
Team Standings
(Top four individual qualify for team score)
*Medalist
1. West Carter (372) — Nathan Webb 89, Braydon Dehart 85, Xavier Rose 94, Zach Bradley 104, Drew Bradley 134.
2. Fairview (418) — Eli Shope 97, Eli Cummings 121, Tanner Johnson 94, Izaac Johnson 106, Tanner Reihs 137.
3. Ashland (429) — Ryder Phillips 111, Michael Pennington 98, Michael Blair 96, Dylan Todd 124, Rilee Bohanon 133.
4. Morgan County (432) — Braydon Mays 84, Grayson Hampton 106, Tristan Fredrick WD, Cole Adams 122, Caleb Perkins 120.
No Team Score
Greenup County — Brady Blevins 89, Cade Hunt 100.
Lawrence County — JD Montgomery 79*
Rose Hill — Bryant Stephens 85, John Vanhoose 91
Individuals
Ashland — Aidan McClain 129.
West Carter — Brady Boggs 133, Jacob Owens 137.