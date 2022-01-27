VANCEBURG Russell had to answer the “Bell” Thursday night in a key 63rd District tilt with Lewis County.
Down by as many as nine points early in the third, Russell needed nearly every second of the second half to claw its way back in front of Lewis County and it was Brady Bell who provided the proverbial dagger with a straight-away triple for a 57-56 win at Lewis County Middle School.
“We wanted to get Brady in an iso,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “They did a good job of trying to take him away. (Trey) Gerike is long and athletic, but our guys started to realize that we had to get it to his hands. We spaced it out and cleared and one of our better shooters angled out and it created some separation for him to hit that shot.”
Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said the final play by Bell was nothing out of the ordinary.
“We were going to try and get the ball out of his hands there and he made a nice move around the half-court area and Trey slipped a little when he tried to change directions,” Tackett said. “That’s all Bell needed. He took two more dribbles and that was it. That was a tough shot he hit, but he can take and make tough shots. He’s just an incredible player.”
Bell led the way with 32 points and eight rebounds and went 4 of 6 from long range. His first triple of the night came as the horn sounded to end the first quarter that cut the Lions lead to 13-12.
Russell led 25-21 late in the second, but Lewis County found a spark for a 5-0 run and a 26-25 edge at the break thanks to a Gerike fadeaway triple at the buzzer. Gerike forced a turnover, sprinted the length of the court and launched the trifecta as he fell into the Lions’ student section.
“Trey, athletically and skill-wise, is as good as anyone in this region,” Tackett said. “Sometimes he gets frustrated, but I thought he played through a lot of stuff tonight. We played at East Carter the other night and they got physical and bumped and pushed and he let that bother him. He didn’t do that tonight.”
Gerike led the Lions with 28 points and nine boards.
Gerike picked up after the break where he left off at the half, with another triple to give Lewis County a 34-25 edge and the largest margin either team would see in the affair. The bucket capped off a 13-0 run and forced a Russell timeout, searching for an answer.
“You can’t get it back in one possession,” Cooksey told his team in the timeout. “We can’t settle. When we got down seven, we took a couple tough, contested fadeaway shots, and even if you hit those, that’s a win for the defense. In the fourth quarter, I thought we did a better job driving the ball more and were more assertive around the rim.”
Russell responded with its highest scoring production in the final eight minutes as shots started to find their way through the net.
“Coming off the break that we’ve had, we probably haven’t shot the ball as well as we had before the break,” Cooksey said. “I told our guys that we have to make it easy on ourselves. I thought we were pretty patient and did a good job on second- and third-chance opportunities. That’s something we pride ourselves on, is rebounding the ball.”
Russell outrebounded Lewis County 32-26 and claimed nine offensive boards. Bell and Bradley Rose each had eight. Griffin Downs added six and poured in 11 points.
Lewis County had one final look for the win with 4 seconds to play, but a Logan Liles game-winner attempt missed its mark.
“I have nothing negative to say about my team tonight,” Tackett said. “This was a fun game to coach and be a part of. Our record isn’t very good, but if you look at the teams we have played this year, it explains a lot. I knew Russell was going to be a big, strong veteran team and we played the schedule we’ve played this season so we wouldn’t be shellshocked when we played them.”
The series shifts to Russell Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. as the Devils look to take a stranglehold on the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.
“It’s a big district matchup and we know they are going to be primed and ready on Saturday,” Cooksey said. “I’m sure they will make some adjustments, but they are a good basketball team.”
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Blum 2-5 0-0 2 5
Bell 9-17 10-13 8 32
Downs 5-9 0-0 6 11
Patrick 0-3 2-2 3 2
Rose 1-4 2-5 8 4
Rimmer 0-2 0-0 0 0
Charles 1-3 1-3 4 3
McDowell 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 1
TOTAL 18-43 15-23 32 57
FG Pct.: 41.9. FT Pct.: 65.2. 3-pointers: 6-13 (Blum 1-3, Bell 4-6, Downs 1-1, Patrick 0-2, Rimmer 0-1). PF:18. Fouled out: Downs, Patrick. Turnovers: 14.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Liles 2-13 3-4 4 7
Gerike 8-14 8-9 9 28
Tackett 0-1 0-0 1 0
Ferguson 1-2 0-0 1 2
Noble 3-8 5-6 4 11
Box 2-6 2-4 3 8
Blankenship 0-0 0-0 1 0
Collins 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 16-45 18-23 26 56
FG Pct.: 35.6. FT Pct.: 78.3. 3-pointers: 6-18 (Liles 0-5, Gerike 4-6, Box 2-5, Ferguson 0-1, Tackett 0-1). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
RUSSELL 12 13 9 23 — 57
LEWIS CO. 13 13 15 15 — 56
Officials: Mario McKissick, Jordan Barker, Randy Smith.