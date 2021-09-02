WESTWOOD If Russell volleyball was an orchestra, Sadie Hill would be the conductor.
On Thursday night, in a visit with undefeated Fairview, Hill made a few taps on the music stand, then directed her team to the tune of sweet victory in a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-16, 26-24) at George Cooke Memorial Gymnasium.
“She’s hard to stop,” Russell coach Kacie Christian-Mullins said of Hill. “Once she has the fire, she’s not going to stop. Serves especially. Once she’s zeroed in, she has a goal and she executes.”
Hill’s stat line spoke for itself, tallying five kills and seven of Russell’s 15 aces in the contest.
“I tell her, you win with your serves and your serve receive,” Christian-Mullins said. “That’s the start of the play on each side of the court. She’s hard to handle on the service line.”
But just as any good conductor does, Hill made those around her shin with precision-like digs and sets that allowed the Russell offense to thrive at the net. Christin Corey registered eight kills, five blocks—four in the final stanza—and three aces in the match.
“Christin is very well rounded and we can play her anywhere,” Christian-Mullins said. “No matter where we put her, she is going to put it down. Her vertical this year has improved so much and she’s worked hard.”
Corey sparked key runs for the Devils in the matchup to help her team pull away for good. A block of Charlee Hobbs at the net in the early points of the second frame sparked her run, which ignited a 9-0 run for an 18-9 lead. A pair of Corey kills and three Hill aces snapped the 9-9 tie.
Russell (4-0) found itself down 4-0 in the final set. The Devils' first points came on a big swing from Corey down the middle. Trailing 15-11, Corey orchestrated a 9-1 Russell rally to pull the Lady Devils ahead for the win.
“You give Christin Corey your enthusiasm and you tell her to go, she goes and she goes hard,” Christian-Mullins said of the senior. “The more she gets, the more she feeds off it. I love that even if Christin gets blocked one time, she doesn’t quit. She just keeps swinging. That’s one of my favorite things about her.”
But one of the biggest plays of the night came off the backhanded flip of Josie Collins that rolled over and down the tape to fall in for a 16-16 tie in the final set.
“A couple of great plays right there in a row made by the young lady that I didn’t think anybody would have gotten to, but she did,” Fairview coach Rick Lambert said of Collins.
Collins who had to earn her spot on the varsity roster had a chance to make an impression last week and she seized the moment.
“Josie is a player and is so volleyball smart,” Christian-Mullins said. “She’s only a sophomore and was on our varsity roster last year, but at the beginning of this year, she didn’t make the cut. She got pulled up due to some players being out with COVID-19 last week and I told her, it’s yours and you’ve earned this spot and she’s not going to let anybody take it.”
Collins had eight kills and three aces.
Fairview (11-1) suffered a key loss early in the contest after Kiera Loving went down with an ankle injury, taking the piece of the puzzle that drives the Lady Eagles offense on the court.
“It’s hard to overcome when you lose your setter, but Shelby Marcum came in and did a great job, too,” Lambert said. “Everybody gets out of sync.”
Fairview played visibly out of sync much of the night and Russell took full advantage with big swings from every position on the floor.
“I tried to tell our girls to stop pushing the ball to the middle,” Lambert said. “(Russell) knows that and if you keep them in system, they have hitters than can hit from all three positions. We just couldn’t do it and we were out of system way too much.”
Fairview suffers its first loss of the season after starting 11-0 and has not defeated Russell since 2017.
“It like you are climbing that mountain,” Lambert said. “You are there, you are there and then you fall backwards right at the very end. They did battle and I love them to death for that. They never quit and that’s the mark of a good team.”
Hobbs led the Lady Eagles with 12 kills.