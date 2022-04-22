RUSSELL Chris Holbrook was mildly surprised for a second or two.
Russell's track coach had just seen the final scores from Thursday's BRAG (Boyd-Russell-Ashland-Greenup) meet on the Red Devils' track. The numbers made him happy – a sweep of the boys and girls team titles.
Russell's boys squeaked past Greenup County, 95-91. The girls margin was somewhat wider – an 87.5-69.5 victory over Boyd County.
“We're coming together,” Holbrook said. “We've got a lot of new kids out. It's starting to take shape. … I think we can compete for a region, and I think we're close.”
Greenup County coach Travis Jones was content with finishing second.
“We're early in the season," he said, "and a meet like this, with only four teams, it's nice to get out here and compete with some close teams around and have a good time.”
Whether it was field events, sprints or distance races, you could find Red Devils finishing first.
Starting with senior Dougie Oborne. He won the long jump (18 feet, 4 ½ inches) and 200-meter dash (24.34 seconds) and joined Brady Bell, Riley Anger and D'Marques Kerschner to win the 4x200-meter relay (1:34.78).
Davis Brown duplicated Oborne's individual feats. He grabbed first in the 400 dash (52.49) and 3,200 in 10:52.25.
“That was my first open 400 ever,” Brown said. “I usually do the 4x400.”
While Oborne and Brown were winning races, sophomore David Harless finished first in the shot put (50-6), sophomore Isaiah Hammond won the triple jump (37-0) and freshman Cooper Leadingham and Austin Pike finished 1-2 in the pole vault.
“A PR by three feet almost,” Harless said of his throw. “Today (it was) my strength. My technique wasn't too great; I couldn't spin – both my spins were out of bounds.
“I PR-ed off a power throw.”
When it came to boys hurdles, Greenup County senior Ike Henderson had few obstacles. He won the 110 (17.81) and 300 (45.54). He said the longer race was his favorite.
“I just feel like it's more competition, pushing each other,” Henderson said.
The Musketeers quartet of Matthew Tipton, Brock Thomas, Wyatt Perkins and Braxton Noble won the 4x100 relay in 46.06. Noble also won the 100 dash in 12.03.
Boyd County's boys dominated the distance relays. Gavin Brock, Grant Chaffin, Hudson Cox and Mason Newsome won the 4x800 by about 30 seconds over Russell and the 4x400 by nearly six seconds over Greenup County.
Boyd County's boys finished third with 52 points, and Ashland was fourth with 28.
Russell's girls matched the Red Devil boys in first-place finishes – especially in field events. Freshman Bethany Allen had three by herself – the high jump, triple jump and long jump, and senior Reagan Williams won the discus.
“This is my first year of track,” Allen said. “My basketball coach (Mandy Layne) told me to because she thought I could jump well.”
Ashland's Lillian Sebastian took first in both sprints. She covered the 100 in 12.75 and the 200 in 26.14.
“It went well,” said Sebastian, who's headed for IUPUI next fall. “200 went good; 100, good. (I had) a bit of a headwind on the 100, but my stride felt good.”
Sebastian also holds the top state time in the 100. She ran a 12.42 at the Russell All-Comers meet April 12.
Boyd County senior and Marshall signee Sophia Newsome had another good day. She took first in the 400 (59.23) and 800 (2:20.62) and was part of the winning 4x400 relay.
“I'm really proud of my 400; I finally broke one (minute),” Newsome said. “The 800, I ran a 2:20 – not my (personal record) but really good coming off the 400. … The 4x400, I split a 1:01.”
Ashland was third in the girls team standings with 57 points. Greenup County was fourth with 45, and Russell's B team had 1.