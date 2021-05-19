RUSSELL After going without a season last spring, Russell’s track and field teams were happy to celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday by hosting the second Russell Invitational. In poetic fashion, the Red Devil boys won their meet.
“With COVID and all of the things — no track season last year — I think it even means a little more to them this year than it would ordinarily,” said coach Lee Evans. “Any time you can win any meet is good, but on Senior Night it’s awesome.”
Combined between the two clubs, Russell honored 10 seniors. Senior Matthew Jones stepped up to match the significance of the night by winning his two individual events and also led off the runner-up 4x400-meter relay foursome that battled the powerhouse Boyd County quartet down to the finish line.
“It’s hard to believe I’m here, to be honest. I still feel like a junior after I didn’t get a season last year,” Jones said. “That’s probably motivated me, running for the seniors last year that didn’t get a season and just running as a senior this year. I’m running the best that I have so far (in my career) and that means the world to me to do it as a senior. After a year off, it’s amazing.”
Russell held off Ashland in the nine-team meet to win by 16.5 points. The Ashland girls countered by claiming their team title with a 35-point edge over runner-up Boyd County.
Russell’s boys tallied 136 points, followed by Ashland (119.50), Raceland (113), West Carter (80.50), Greenup County (77), Boyd County (73) and East Carter (67). Fairview and Rose Hill did not score.
Ashland’s girls scored 149 points, with Boyd County (114), Russell (93), Raceland (89), East Carter (71.50), West Carter (57.50), Greenup County (51), Fairview (10) and Rose Hill (zero) rounding out the field.
Both winning coaches credited depth and balance as keys to coming out on top.
“We score with two kids in several events and that’s how we score all of our points. Now obviously, we’ve got Matthew (Jones) and Davis (Brown), Nate (Sabotchick), Doug (Oborne),” Evans said. “Those guys are the fast guys and maybe our best runners, but if it was just them, we’d be a distant fifth probably. But it’s those other guys that are scoring points that nobody even knows their name.”
“I think what stands out was trying to piece it all together and make sure we round out all of our events so I think that we are trying to be strong in all events,” Ashland coach Kerri Thornburg said. “So, I think as we’re going into post season, the biggest thing is that we have our eyes on every point that we can get.”
Seven individuals won two events, including the top scorer on the girls’ side, Lillian Sebastian. The Ashland junior bettered the field in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.68 and the 200-meter dash in 26.41, despite feeling disadvantaged by her lane placement. She also was second in the 400-meter dash (1:03.41) and ran the final leg of the second-place finishing 4x400-meter relay team.
“I felt a little sluggish, but I was happy with my placing feeling how I was feeling.,” she said. “I was in a pretty-far lane away from the competitors I was competitive with and it’s hard to gauge where they were and that’s usually where I get my stamina from.”
Sebastian has expanded her repertoire this season.
“I’ve been improving on doing all four events,” she added. “Usually, I just do the 100m and 200m, and adding the two 400-meter events (this year) has been hard.”
Emma Latherow also won two events for the Ashland girls, posting marks of 103’04” in the discus (a personal record) and 28’00.00” in the shot put. Her top discus toss was more than 22 feet farther than East Carter’s Josalyn Bush, who finished in second at 80’11”.
Emily Trogden and Hope Harris also bolstered the Ashland point total. Trogden won the long jump with a leap of 15’02.50”, while Harris topped the field in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:51.32. Trogdon also placed third in the 200m (28.28) and fourth in the 100m (13.37). Harris also tacked on a second-place finish in the 1600-meter run (5:47.75).
The Ashland foursome of Trogden, Brooklyn Colburn, Josie Bevins and Xy Holmes won the 4x100-meter relay in 55.18. The Ashland girls also claimed second in the 4x400m relay (4:44.49) and third in the 4x800-meter relay (12:14.58).
Jones was the lone two-event winner for the Red Devils, claiming titles in the 110-meter hurdles (15.83) and 300-meter hurdles (43.76).
“The 110’s, obviously I can’t be too upset. I got a ‘pr’ by almost a whole half a second,” he said. “I have to say though that I’m very excited cause it didn’t really feel like a great race. I was a little slow through the middle and I actually hit the last hurdle and almost gave it away.
“The 300’s were good, too. I had a West Carter (Trace Harper) guy really pushing me. But, to be honest, I’m really glad he was in the lane next to me. I love to have that competition,” he added. “Honestly, he really helped me come out on top. (So) I have to thank him, but also just my coaches. I ran really well. I hit a lot of the hurdles with the wrong leg, but I actually think that helped me quite a bit.”
Russell juniors Davis Brown and Doug Oborne also won individual events. Brown captured the 800-meter run in 2:06.40, while Oborne crossed the line first in the 200m dash in 23.78.
The Red Devil boys added second-place finishes in the 4x400m (3:38.98) and 4x800m (9:04.58) relay events and were third in the 4x200m (1:37.99) race. Their female counterparts won the 4x200m race and were third in the 4x400m (4:54.13). Maggie Wehrle and Shaelyn Steele, along with seniors Cadence McFall and Aubrey Hill, beat runner-up Raceland (1:59.17) by 1.43 seconds in the former event with a time of 1:57.74.
Raceland’s William Nichols was the high-point performer in the boys’ meet. He won the long jump (20’04.00”) and high jump (5’06”), and was second in the 110m hurdles (15.90) and fourth in the 200m dash (24.42). Lady Ram seventh-grader Sophie Maynard claimed titles in the 100-meter hurdles (18.36) and 300m hurdles (51.84).
Boyd County dominated the distance events with JB Terrell and Sophia Newsome each winning the 400m and 1600m races. Terrill captured the 1600m in 4:33.91 and the 400m in 51.32, while Newsome clocked a 5:39.25 in the longer race and a 1:02.65 in the shorter distance. The pair also helped their respective 4x800-meter squads capture those events, with the boys’ crossing the line in 8:34.56 and the girls in 10:37.22. Both Boyd County 4x400-meter relay teams also claimed their races in 3:38.46 (boys) and 4:33.07 (girls).
Ashland’s Thomas Skaggs continued his outstanding year in the pole vault by breaking the school record twice on Tuesday before ending with a final mark of 13’03”. Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah also continued his strong campaign in the discus by posting a winning distance of 144’06”.
“We have our pole vaulter who had (set) the school record at 12’7” a couple of weeks ago and then now he’s already surpassed that with 13’3”,” Thornburg said of Skaggs. “So, we are really excited to see how he finishes the season and how it’s going to be at state.”