LLOYD Russell used a balanced scoring attack to get a 64-50 road win over Greenup County at the Greenhouse on Friday night.
Red Devils coach Derek Cooksey was pleased with rotation of seven players.
"We saw a lot of different defensive alignments tonight to limit Brady (Bell)," he said. "Our guys did a good of playing off of Brady. I thought our high-low was very good from our guys off the bench. I also thought we played defensively only giving up 50 points. We had to help on (Trenton) Hannah a lot but our rotations were pretty good all night."
The Devils and Musketeers combined for five 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Russell went on an 8-2 run to end the quarter with a 17-10 lead as five Devil players dented the scoring column.
Greenup County pulled within 20-16 midway through the second quarter before a couple buckets from seventh grader Caleb Rimmer sparked a 10-4 run to give Russell a 30-20 halftime lead.
“Caleb has played JV all season and I feel like that has carried over to his play in the varsity games," Cooksey said. "He has a great feel for the game, a high basketball IQ, and intensity and work has especially helped us on the glass. He and Damon Charles have solidified our rotation with their improved play the last couple weeks."
Carson Patrick and Bell hit back-to-back treys to open the second half and give the Devils a 36-24 lead at the 6:53 mark. A strong third quarter by Carson Wireman (eight points) pulled the Musketeers within 40-34 late in the third quarter. A late 6-0 run fueled by Bell and Rimmer gave the Devils a 46-34 lead headed to the fourth quarter.
Greenup County assistant coach Zach Parsons felt his team fought hard all night.
“I am very proud of our kids," he said. "We had the lead down to six at one point in the second half but they hit some timely 3s to start the fourth quarter."
The Devils basically put the game away with a10-0 run to start the final stanza. Griffin Downs drained a couple bombs in the run that gave Russell a commanding 56-37 lead. A late Wireman 3 made the final score 64-50.
Downs's shooting and floor game did not unnoticed by Cooksey.
"Griffin sees the floor really well and made some nice assists tonight," Cooksey said. "He can really shoot the ball well and tonight he was ready to shoot the ball off the catch. His two 3s in the fourth quarter run were huge."
Bell led the Devils (15-6) with 19 points followed by Downs 15 and Rimmer with 10. Another challenge awaits the Devils tonight as 23-2 Bath County visits the Marv with the EKC championship on the line.
"There is a lot riding on the Bath game," Cooksey said. "We played very early in the season and it was a pretty even matchup. (Zack) Otis and (Tyler) Buckhanon are tough matchups for anyone. It will be a good measuring stick to see how much each team has improved since our first encounter back in December.”
Greenup County (8-13) placed three in double figures, led by Wireman with 17. Hannah and Jonah Gibson had 14 and 11 respectively. Gibson was 3 of 4 from 3-point land.
The Musketeers will host Lewis County Tuesday night in a game with huge district seeding implications.
RUSSELL FG FT REBS TP
Bell 5-11 6-8 6 19
Patrick 2-4 0-0 1 4
Rose 1-2 2-2 3 4
Blum 1-4 0-0 1 3
Downs 6-10 0-0 3 15
McDowell 0-0 0-0 0 0
McClelland 1-3 0-0 1 2
Abdon 0-0 0-0 0 0
Fleming 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rimmer 4-6 2-2 4 10
Charles 2-4 2-2 3 6
TEAM 4
TOTAL 22-44 12-14 26 64
FG Pct: 50.0 FT Pct: 85.7 3-pointers: 8-18 (Downs 3-6, Bell 3-5, Patrick 1-3, Blum 1-3, McClelland 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: 9.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REBS TP
B. Gibson 1-3 2-2 2 4
Wireman 6-11 1-2 1 17
Adkins 0-3 0-0 0 0
J. Gibson 4-6 0-0 1 11
Hannah 6-8 2-4 2 14
Hunt 0-1 0-0 1 0
Underwood 1-3 2-3 3 4
TEAM 6
TOTAL 18-35 7-11 16 50
FG Pct: 51.4 FT Pct: 63.6 3-pointers 7-15 (Wireman 4-7, J.Gibson 3-4, Adkins 0-2, B. Gibson 0-1, Underwood 0-1). PF: 11. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: 7.
RUSSELL 17 13 16 18 64
GREENUP CO. 10 10 17 13 50
Officials: Kenny Kegley, Jordan Barker, and Eddie Neal.