LLOYD The Russell Red Devils got an early 63rd District win Thursday night as they swept a scrappy Greenup County team in three sets (25-17, 25-18, 25-20).
“We have a lot of work to do,” Russell coach Kacie Mullins said after allowing several rallies throughout the game. “They have a great attitude and play as a team, but I think they have early-season jitters.”
It was an early 4-0 Musketeers run in the first set had Mullins calling timeout down 7-6, despite jumping out to a 5-2 lead.
“We have a very scrappy team,” Greenup County coach Ali Suttles said. “They’re a lot different then last year, they want to fight, but we’re still building.”
Out of the break, the Musketeers extended their run, creating an 11-6 lead before the Red Devils found a response.
Russell rallied a bit behind the end of that run and had Suttles calling timeout suddenly up just one, 12-11.
The Red Devils continued to build momentum after the timeout, and slowly pulled away from the Musketeers.
After gaining a 19-17 lead, the Red Devils closed out the set on a 6-0 run to take it, 25-17.
Russell kept bringing the heat in the second set, rattling off a 6-0 run highlighted by an ace from senior Brenna Benge.
The Musketeers called timeout halfway through the set to try to regroup, down 12-7.
The Red Devils wouldn’t cool down, as a pair of back-to-back aces from senior Ava Oneal helped pump Russell’s lead up to 19-7 during a 9-0 run.
Despite the mounting deficit, the Musketeers refused to quit. They rallied with a 7-0 run of their own to pull within six. The run had Mullins calling timeout, up 21-15.
When asked what her message was to her squad during the timeouts, Mullins’s response was simple.
“Settle down,” she said. “We can’t take these huge leads and then not be able to finish. You can’t let anybody rally back. You have to play so much harder at the end when that happens.”
Russell managed to get things back in order and put the set away, 25-18.
The third set opened up with an ace from Greenup County sophomore Rile Dillow as the Musketeers searched for an enormous comeback.
“We have so much potential,” Suttles said. “We fought back here and I see a lot of fight in them. That’s a great thing against these teams.”
The Red Devils just kept pouring it on, getting out to an 11-4 lead as Suttles called timeout.
It looked like the Red Devils would stroll to a win, but that stroll quickly turned into a lollygag, as some mistakes on defense and some stellar plays from Greenup County turned a 20-11 score into a 21-18 score. This led to a Russell timeout.
“This team knows how to pick themselves back up,” Suttles said about her squad’s refusal to roll over, even with a seemingly insurmountable hill to climb.
The Red Devils got their heads straight after the break and put away the set and the match with a score of 25-20.
Russell looks ahead to Raceland Monday night on the road.
“We need to keep playing together and play as a team,” Mullins said about the season ahead. “We’re preaching positivity this season. We have a lot of young girls playing well, but we need our six seniors to step up and lead.”
Greenup County looks for its first win of the season at East Carter on Monday night.
“We’re hard workers who are ready to play and we’re ready to see the rest of this season,” Suttles said.