RUSSELL If first impressions told the story, East Carter-Russell was shaping up to be like last Saturday’s Tennessee-Alabama 52-49 offensive fireworks display in Knoxville.
But defense was the name of the game at Henry R. Evans Stadium in a 16-7 Red Devils victory on Friday night.
Andre Richardson-Crews tallied 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Ethan Oborne grabbed a pivotal interception and Nathan Totten booted a short yet gigantic field goal as Russell knocked off East Carter and notched its first win of 2022 — on Senior Night, no less. The Red Devils captured the 3-seed in Class 3A, District 7.
“I’m super happy for them because it’s been a tough year on everybody, especially the seniors,” said Russell coach TJ Maynard. “We hadn’t had the year we expected or wanted, but we owed it to our seniors that the last time they put on that maroon jersey, that we send them out with a positive memory.”
Richardson-Crews, a junior, found the end zone just three-plus minutes in, capping off a game-opening drive that consisted of seven plays — six runs and a 29-yard pass from Ethan Pack to Noah McDaniels.
East Carter (5-4) responded rapidly, running four times for 80 yards — including a 63-yard burst by senior Isaac Boggs. Boggs plowed in from a yard out to knot the score at 6-6. Ryan Carter’s extra point gave East Carter a lead that held firm until Richardson-Crews paid his second visit to the end zone with 6:11 left in the third. The 13-yard TD ended a 24-minute-plus scoring drought for both teams.
The Raiders suffered an extraordinary setback when Boggs, who led his team with 125 yards on 12 totes, stayed supine on the ground with an apparent injury at the 3:57-mark of the third quarter. He was helped off the field and did not return.
East Carter coach Tim Champlin didn’t speculate much as to Boggs’ condition, but he acknowledged the outlook was grim.
“They think maybe he might have torn something in there,” said Champlin, referring to Boggs’s right knee. Boggs was scheduled for some tests on Saturday morning to discover more.
The senior also led the Raiders in receiving Friday with 37 yards on three catches.
Russell (1-8) racked up three takeaways — interceptions by Austin Pike and Oborne and a fumble recovered by Totten.
Two of those occurred on back-to-back East Carter possessions, although the Red Devils couldn’t capitalize with a score in either instance.
Four plays after the fumble recovery, Russell punted. Three plays after Oborne’s pick, it fumbled just 2 yards from the goal line.
On its own 7 with just less than five minutes to go and all three timeouts intact, East Carter and Champlin took a risk — it went for it on fourth-and-7, but the pass fell incomplete.
Maynard breathed a sigh of relief after avoiding dangerous deja vu.
“That’s kinda what happened to us all year,” he said. “Not only did we fumble there, but our defense stepped up and made that stop. In weeks past, that’s cost us ball games.”
Champlin weighed a few factors before electing not to punt.
“I felt like we needed to go for that and try to get out of there,” Champlin said. “I felt like, if we get that, that’s a big play, big turning point. … It was probably a poor decision on my part. Maybe we should’ve punted with five minutes to go and three timeouts — as good as their defense was playing — and not put them in such close field goal range with such a good kicker, but that’s on me.”
After three run plays, Totten kicked a 22-yard field goal to create a two-score contest.
“He’s really special — not only with the field goals but those kickoffs, and even his punts, he’s really good,” Maynard said. “He’s got a really bright future.”
East Carter had a pair of positive plays for 28 yards on its final possession, but it wasn’t enough to pose a significant threat. The Raiders dropped to the 4-spot in the district.
“I thought our defense played well tonight. They gave us a chance,” Champlin said. “We just weren’t able to put things together and go down and put one in the end zone. We couldn’t make the plays when we needed to make the plays. That kinda showed tonight.”
Quarterback Eli Estep exited the game with mere moments to go. He was sitting on a sideline bench with a neck brace on following the game. Champlin said he “jammed his neck up” and he was undergoing a “precautionary” examination.
Oborne’s shoulder popped out of place in the first half. He was limited offensively in order to play a prominent defensive role. He shined as a result, with several key stops to accompany his interception.
Senior Tyler Hill recorded a sack to contribute to Russell’s defensive effort.
“It’s good to get away from that goose egg and get that first win,” Maynard said. “Hopefully we can carry some momentum into West (Carter) and carry it into the playoffs.”
Russell will visit West Carter on Friday. East Carter will go to Martin County.
E. CARTER7000—7
RUSSELL6073—16
FIRST QUARTER
R — Andre Richardson-Crews 8 run (Kick blocked), 8:49
E — Isaac Boggs 1 run (Ryan Carter kick), 6:24
SECOND QUARTER
No scoring
THIRD QUARTER
R — Richardson-Crews 13 run (Nathan Totten kick), 6:11
FOURTH QUARTER
R — Totten 22 field goal, 2:23
ER
First downs169
Rushes-yards39-19126-161
Comp-Att-Int10-17-25-7-0
Passing yards10163
Penalties-yards7-604-45
Fumbles-lost1-11-1
Punts-avg.2-36.53-40.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Carter rushing: Boggs 12-125, B. Bellew 12-61, Goodman 4-23, Holbrook 4-21, Estepp 4-(minus-9), Johnson 1-(minus-11), Team 2-(minus-19).
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 15-93, Pack 3-28, Rock 7-27, Oborne 1-13.
East Carter passing: Estepp 10 of 17 for 101 yards, 2 int.
Russell passing: Pack 5 of 7 for 63 yards
East Carter receiving: Boggs 3-37, Roberts 3-27, Goodman 1-18, Adams 2-14, M. Hall 1-7.
Russell receiving: Patrick 2-30, McDaniels 1-29, Richardson-Crews 2-4.