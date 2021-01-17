RUSSELL Tom Barrick got the game he expected against Lewis County Saturday night.
Scott Tackett thought the Lions got exactly what they deserved.
After a see-saw battle through the first three quarters, Russell found the surge it needed in the final eight minutes to pull away for a 55-46 win over Lewis County at the “Marv."
Brady Bell led the Red Devils with 18 points and Charlie Jachimczuk added 15 in the win.
“We knew it was going to be a physical basketball game because they are extremely scrappy,” Barrick said of Lewis County. “They really compete and they are good defensively. We weren’t real good shooting the basketball and I told them I felt pretty fortunate to have a lead at halftime, as poorly as we shot the basketball. I told them at half to just keep grinding and grind this one out, and it was a grind both ways.”
Russell, however, was fortunate to lead at the half after Lewis County appeared to be heading to the locker room up by at least one and possibly as many as three as Bailey Thomas stepped to the free-throw line with six seconds to play in the half.
Thomas missed the front end of the bonus toss and Bell quickly snatched the rebound and drew a foul, too. He calmly marched to the other end and buried both for a 26-25 lead at the break.
“We talked about that at halftime and then again after the game,” Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said of the final play in the half. “That’s just not playing intelligently. I know the kid was just trying to make a play but that’s just not being very smart.”
Russell (4-1, 2-0) never trailed the rest of the way although Lewis County had several chances to overtake the Red Devils after falling behind by six in the fourth quarter. Bell’s jumper to start the final stanza pushed Russell ahead 42-36 and the game remained in the defensive stalemate until Levi Burriss canned a triple from the right corner to pull the Lions to within three with 3:24 to play.
Out of the timeout, Russell responded with a drive by sophomore Carson Blum for an and-1 and a three-point play to push the Red Devils back in front by six. Blum finished with a career-high seven points and was a perfect 5 of 5 from the charity stripe.
“I thought he went in there in the first half and was aggressive and earned a couple tough trips to the foul line,” Barrick said of Blum. “He was 4 of 4 from the foul line at halftime. Then he came up and hit that shot for an and-1 after Lewis got it down to a one-possession game. I said in the locker room that the most impressive part of that play was not that he made the shot, but that he didn’t shy away from the shot. That’s a great thing for young people.”
Burriss added a second triple after Jachimczuk gave Russell a 47-39 lead, but the Lions were held to only three players in the scoring column until his personal 6-0 run attempted to spark a comeback.
“I apologized to Levi after the game because I should have played him more,” Tackett said. “Levi is the type of kid who has to have the right matchup on the defensive end for him to get significant minutes, but the way we were scoring it, I told them we were going to play him anyway. He’ll see more minutes going forward because he comes in every game and makes me look good and knocks down shots and we don’t have a lot of kids doing that right now.”
Lewis County (2-3, 1-1) used an 8-0 run off a Logan Liles triple and five points from Kolby McCann, which included an and-1, for an early lead.
McCann finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds and nearly had a double-double at the break with eight and nine, respectively. Liles's bucket with 1:53 to play in the first half matched Lewis County’s largest lead of the game, 25-21, but the Lions did not score again until after the break.
Liles had 16 points for the Lions. Liles and McCann had the final buckets for Lewis County, which trailed 49-46 with just over a minute to play. However, Russell was clutch from the free-throw line as the Red Devils went 23 of 28 in the game and 8 of 8 in the final minute.
“To come away with a win, these are the kind of games in the past that we couldn’t close out,” Barrick said. “I didn’t say it, one of our players said it as we were coming in (to the locker room). This group of young men is taking ownership and we are closing the gap and making some progress with our program. We just have to continue to get better and go from there.”
Tackett said Russell beat his Lions in every facet of the game.
“Congrats to coach Barrick and his guys, they had a great plan,” Tackett said. “I told my guys since I took this job that the most aggressive team is going to win most battles and (Russell) brought the fight to us. I thought my kids were complacent, passive, whatever word you want to use, except for Kolby (McCann). I told them in the locker room that a lot of times life is unfair and you don’t get what you deserve. Tonight, we get exactly what we deserved.”
Barrick admitted adding another 63rd District win to the ranks of the Red Devils felt good regardless of the overall product on the floor.
“Let’s be honest, you cannot minimize a victory in the 63rd District,” he said. “You’ve got to be tickled to death to win a ball game in the 63rd.”
LEWIS CO.FGFTREBTP
Thomas0-60-130
Liles6-112-2216
McCann6-124-51416
Gerike2-93-418
Spencer0-10-020
Sizemore0-00-020
Burriss2-20-006
Noble0-00-000
Box0-00-000
TOTAL16-419-122446
FG Pct.: 39.0. FT Pct.: 75.0. 3-pointers: 5-12 (Thomas 0-2, Burriss 2-2, Liles 2-3, McCann 0-1, Gerike 1-4). PF: 21. Fouled out: Burriss. Turnovers: 17.
RUSSELLFGFTREBTP
Quinn1-32-205
Jachimczuk4-96-7215
Bell4-148-10618
Blum1-15-517
Doak1-30-252
Downs2-32-256
Patrick1-10-012
Moore0-20-000
TOTAL14-3623-282055
FG Pct.: 38.9. FT Pct.:82.1. 3-pointers: 4-13(Quinn 1-2, Jachimczuk 1-3, Moore 0-2, Bell 2-5, Downs 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
LEWIS CO.11141110—46
RUSSELL11 15 1415—55
Officials: Dave Anderson, Davey Fields, Nathan Sutton.