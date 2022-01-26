WEST LIBERTY Eleven was going to be a good number for either Russell or Morgan County on Wednesday night.
For Russell, it had won 10 straight over Morgan County dating back to the Cougars' last win over the Red Devils in 2010. For Morgan County, it had a 10-game winning streak and No. 11 would give the Cougars their 20th win of the year.
Down by 10 points at the break, Russell never faltered as the Devils rolled off nine straight to cut the Morgan County lead to only one. Two possessions later, Shaelyn Steele gave the Devils the lead for good as they overcame the upset-minded Cougars for a 50-44 win.
“We said, if we win by one or 20, if we win here, we take it and run out the door,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “Credit to Morgan County. They have a super nice team and I’m glad we got to play them. It’s definitely a team we will see in Morehead.”
Russell took an early 6-4 lead behind back-to-back Campbell Jachimczuk triples, but a pair of Jenna Hampton freebies put the Cougars in front by one. Steele’s first points of the night fell for a 11-9 edge late in the frame.
That is when the wheels fell off the Russell wagon as Morgan County went on a 12-0 run while holding the Devils to only three points in the second stanza for a 24-14 lead at the break.
“I said, we should actually be down a lot more right now,” Layne said. “Nothing had really gone our way. We didn’t get to do a whole lot last week and I think conditioning was a factor. I was like, guys, either we are going to get embarrassed or we are going to make this a game.”
Part of that adversity was Layne being down a starter and her first player off the bench. Another came when Jachimczuk was whistled for her third foul with 10 seconds to play in the first.
“There was just a lot of adversity going on and we weren’t really running an offense,” Layne explained. “Give Morgan credit, they sped us up.”
But the Devils never panicked. Instead, Russell flipped the script on Morgan County to open the second half with a 9-0 run to trim the deficit to only one, sparked by a Gabby Oborne triple from the wing.
“When Russell scored seven straight, I was going to call a timeout to stop it, but I thought my kids would learn more going on through,” Morgan County coach Derrik Young said. “(My kids) got nervous and they need to learn to be patient in those situations. Games like this give you that kind of experience. Morgan County girls basketball probably hasn’t had an experience like this in a long time.”
Tied at 27-27 with 1:03 to play in the third, Steele finished for an and-1 for a 3-point play and Russell’s first lead since early in the first quarter.
“I’m pleased with how we played,” Young said. “If somebody had told me we would be up 10 at the half, I would’ve been, nah. Probably not, bro. We will fix some things down the road and might meet up again down the road in the region.”
Russell (16-4) led 30-27 after three but tallied its highest-scoring stanza in the final eight minutes to hold off a late rally by the Cougars. Down 40-35, Morgan County (19-4) even the affair at 40-40 on a step back 3 by Hampton in front of her bench for her for her game-high 23rd point of the night.
But Steele quickly answered another bucket to push Russell back in front for good. Steele led Russell with 22 points and added eight rebounds.
Jachimczuk and Josie Atkins led the Devils on the glass with 11 rebounds and nine, respectively.
“Campbell and Josie, the way they fight in there with a size deficit, I just felt like they have stepped up all year and done a wonderful job," Layne said.
Russell missed the services of Bella Quinn and Hannah Sanders, who did not play in the contest, leaving Russell with an even shorter rotation off the bench.
“It’s hard when you have a kid go out and you only have a day or two to make an adjustment,” Layne said. “It’s hard and that’s where we are. I feel like we’ve beat two of the top teams in the 16th Region this week.”
The loss marks the Cougars' first in the 2022 calendar. Their last setback came at the hands of Letcher County Central on Dec. 28.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Adkins 2-8 5-6 1 9
Steele 8-24 6-10 8 22
J. Atkins 2-2 2-5 9 6
Jachimczuk 2-5 0-0 11 6
Oborne 3-7 0-0 0 7
Darnell 0-2 0-0 2 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 17-48 13-21 32 50
FG Pct.:35.4. FT Pct.: 61.9. 3-pointers: 3-13 (Adkins 0-1, Steele 0-1, Oborne 1-5, Jachimczuk 2-5, Darnell 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: Steele. Turnovers: 10.
MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Hampton 7-15 7-8 4 23
E. Adkins 3-10 0-0 4 8
Smith 1-3 0-4 4 2
E. Clinger 3-6 1-4 10 7
Ross 1-7 1-2 8 4
L. Clinger 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTAL 15-42 9-18 34 44
FG Pct.: 35.7. FT Pct.: 50.0. 3-pointers: 5-19 (Ross 1-5, Hampton 2-6, Adkins 2-8). PF: 20. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 20.
RUSSELL 11 3 16 20 — 50
MORGAN CO. 14 10 5 15 — 44