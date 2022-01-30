RUSSELL Brady Bell’s performance Saturday night in Russell’s second 63rd District matchup with Lewis County had a MC Hammer theme.
Hammer time!
Bell exploded for four dunks in the opening half, with his final being the most spectacular of them all, a two-handed tomahawk in transition. His 23 points paced the Red Devils as they earned their second win over the Lions in as many games with a 65-53 victory at “The Marv.”
“He’s the best one I’ve had an opportunity to coach and be around as far as the way that he attacks the rim,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said of Bell. “He just has that mentality that if we are patient in our offense or if we get it off a transition reversal, if he sees a lane, he’s going to take it. I commend that and it sets the tone for us.”
Russell raced out to a 6-0 lead to open the affair and a Bell triple to open the second stanza pushed the lead to 18-8 to force a Lewis County timeout. Midway through the frame, Bell connected on back-to-back dunks that nearly blew the roof off “The Marv.” His third flush came when he drove baseline from the left wing, but his final dunk came in transition and he glided to the rim with authority to hammer it home.
“That was item No. 1 on the board in there, transition basketball,” Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said. “When Brady gets the rebound, he’s playing straight downhill going 100 mph. If Brady doesn’t get the rebound, Brady is running a lane and he’s going to go try and dunk the basketball on your head. That’s exactly what happened in the first half.”
Cooksey admitted after Thursday night’s win in Vanceburg his team had room for improvement in their transition game and was pleased with advancements he saw Saturday night.
“I thought we had some opportunities in our first matchup that we missed,” Cooksey said. “Tonight, we got out and were patient and even though you are on the break, you don’t have to make a spectacular play. I really talked to our guys about capitalizing off those opportunities and tonight we did that.”
Russell also shot the ball extremely well inside the arc in the opening half, connecting on 11 of 12 field goal attempts.
"Bradley Rose, Damon Charles, Caleb Rimmer, they played off one another," Cooksey said. "That’s one of the advantages that we have, is we can present a lineup that is big. We are one of the biggest teams in the region, so we definitely want to capitalize off of that and we take a lot of pride off our rebounding.”
Russell dominated Lewis County on the glass, limiting the Lions to only two rebounds in the first quarter and beat the Lions on the glass 38-26 in the contest.
“Those guys are so big and strong and physical,” Tackett said of Russell’s post players. “Every game we’ve played this year in the 16th Region has been physical and we really don’t have the dudes to do that. I started two juniors tonight that I didn’t start Thursday because of that reason.”
Russell pushed its lead to 31-15 with just over one minute to play in the half, but a Trey Gerike triple off a steal just before the half cut the lead to 13 at the break.
“I told my guys at half we were lucky to be down 13 because we were terrible,” Tackett said. “I thought we were passive and I thought we let Russell attack us instead of getting after them defensively and getting after it on the backboards.”
Russell forced Lewis County to play through constant double-teaming of Gerike and Logan Liles in the first half.
“Early on in the game, I thought we did a good job of helping in the hole,” Cooksey said. “We decided with those two guys that we were going to come out and trap the ball and rotate off the backside. Those two guys are two of the better offensive players in this region and we learned that from experience in the previous game. I’m pleased with the way we played tonight. I thought we came out from the get-go and were focused.”
Gerike led the way with 26 and Liles added 10.
Russell’s lead grew to 19 after three quarters behind two triples by Carson Blum and a Rose trifecta before the horn. Rose finished with 13 and a game-high 10 rebounds.
“We were pretty vanilla tonight,” Tackett said. “We didn’t run a whole lot of our stuff, we just let our guys go play. I should be angrier than I am, but I really liked our responses, especially in the second half.”
Russell moves its district record to 4-0 with one game each remaining with Greenup County and Raceland with hopes of securing the top seed in the upcoming district tournament on their home court.
“We all put a lot of stock and emphasis on our district matchups,” Cooksey said. “I’ve watched a lot of our district opponents and they have been very competitive games. We still have two games left to play, but the only thing we can control is what we can in taking care of our district games.”
LEWIS CO. FGFTREBTP
Liles3-182-2210
Gerike9-174-6526
Box0-32-462
Noble5-70-0410
Blankenship0-30-020
Collins2-61-115
Tackett0-20-030
Rister 0-00-000
TEAM3
TOTAL19-569-132653
FG Pct.: 33.9. FT Pct.: 69.2. 3-pointers: 6-25 (Liles 2-9, Gerike4-7, Box 0-2, Noble 0-1, Blankenship 0-2, Collins 0-2, Tackett 0-2). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
RUSSELLFGFTREBTP
Bell8-165-9823
Blum3-40-039
Rose5-102-31013
Patrick2-30-054
Downs2-41-325
Charles1-11-223
Rimmer3-52-238
Fleming0-00-000
McDowell0-10-310
McClelland0-00-000
TEAM4
TOTAL22-4411-223865
FG Pct.: 54.5. FT Pct.: 50.0. 3-pointers: 6-18 (Bell 2-8, Blum 3-3, Rose 1-4, Patrick 0-1, Rimmer 0-1, McDowell 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
LEWIS CO. 612 13 22 —53
RUSSELL13 18 19 15 —65
Officials: Jeff Adkins, Jeff Callahan, Dwight Fowler