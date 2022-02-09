OLIVE HILL It looked like West Carter was going to run Russell out of the gymnasium Wednesday night when the duo tangled on John “Hop” Brown Court. West Carter raced out to a 16-1 lead and Russell did not net a field goal until 51 seconds to play in the frame.
That is when Russell decided it had seen enough.
After surrendering an Allie Stone triple for a 53-53 tie to send the game to overtime, Russell outscored West Carter 14-2 in the extra period for a 67-55 win.
“I don’t know why we weren’t ready to play at the beginning of the game,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “Then (West Carter) comes out and were on fire. I mean, they were banking 3s. When you do that, you just kind of shake your head and was just hoping we could weather the storm like we did.”
West Carter rolled off eight consecutive to open the contest while Russell was searching for anything positive to build on. Josie Atkins got the Red Devils on the board with a free throw near the midway point of the first quarter, but the Comets tacked on more with a mini 5-0 run from Lexi Bond which included a banked trifecta from well beyond the arc. Amelia Henderson drained another Comets’ triple for a 16-1 edge with 3:17 to go that forced a full timeout for the Devils.
Out of the break, things started to fall for the visitors and by the half, Russell had the deficit down to only three.
“I think we came out strong and ready to go,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “Offensively, we attacked really well and then they changed up their defense and that obviously made a difference. I thought that we got pushed around a lot when they went to their zone and that press. The defense killed us tonight and caused us too many turnovers.”
Layne was happy with her team’s response after the sluggish start.
“We finally just woke up and we’ve been talking since the Ashland game that our intensity on defense just wasn’t where we wanted it,” Layne said. “Tonight, I thought we covered a lot of space and we really got after them. Overall, I thought we did a really good job of knowing where Allie was and we did a great job of making them shoot contested shots.”
Both teams tallied 20 turnovers each.
After starting the contest 7 of 9 from the field, West Carter’s shooting woes took a plunge to the tune of 2 of 22 and was held for 7:19 without a field goal in the third period.
“Russell sped us up and forced us to take our first look instead of a great look,” Conn said. “We talked about that before the game that Russell does a great job of pushing you and trying to get you to make that quick decision and we did exactly what they wanted.”
West Carter maintained the lead until a Jenna Adkins bucket in transition gave Russell the lead for good at 30-29 and Bella Quinn took over for the Devils the rest of the way.
Quinn led all scorers with a career-high 26 points—19 coming in the second half and overtime—and drained a big 3 in the corner as time expired in the third to give Russell a 42-34 lead.
“I’ve been saying the last two weeks, she is going to break out,” Layne said of Quinn. “Tonight, played exactly like she plays in practice. I knew eventually it was going to roll over and I couldn’t be more proud of a kid who just works so hard and has so much potential like she has tonight.”
Layne said the triple to end the third was huge in many ways.
“It got us up eight and I don’t know if that was good because when we get up too many, it seems like we relax,” Layne joked. “But it was huge for our confidence and huge for our momentum and it was a huge shot going into the fourth quarter.”
But West Carter responded with a 7-0 run to open the final stanza after Amelia Henderson finished a Beth Middleton dime to close the deficit to 42-41 with 6:15 to go.
“Once we settled back down and realized we could take our own shot, that’s when you saw us dig back into the game,” Conn said.
Steele missed the front end of a bonus free throw with 26 ticks remaining and a Hanna Henderson rebound gave the Comets one final chance to send the game to overtime. Out of a Comets timeout with 7.2 seconds remaining in regulation, Stone worked off a screen to the far corner from her bench and tickled the twine as the horn sounded to send the game to overtime.
“We have practiced that play, so I’m glad to actually see it work,” Conn said. “It was a big shot for her and I told her and the team that we are made for this. Allie is going to hit this shot. Set a good screen and this shot is good and Allie went out there and does what she does.”
Stone led the Comets with 16 points.
But the final four minutes belonged to Russell, which opened the extra frame with a 6-0 run capped by a Steele steal and score midway through the extra stanza.
“West Carter has probably been the hottest team in the region if we are just being honest,” Layne said. “To come into their place—and this was for the EKC (regular season) championship—to come out again and play one of the top teams in the region and beat them on their home floor, I really think it continues to give us some good momentum.”
Steele added 21 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for Russell.
Although coming up on the short side of the score, Conn believes the Comets' performance shows they should be considered one of the top teams in the region.
“Obviously, we can compete with anybody,” she said. “We saw that in the first quarter. Not only are we competing, but we are able to get 15 points ahead. If you are able to get up 15 on a very good team, you are able to compete very well. For us to come out and get that start shows up that we are able to compete and win in big-time games.”
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Adkins 5-10 0-0 3 10
Steele 9-18 2-3 12 21
Atkins 3-5 1-4 2 7
Jachimczuk 1-3 0-2 3 3
Oborne 0-0 0-0 0 0
Quinn 9-14 5-6 5 26
Sanders 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 6
TOTAL 27-51 8-15 31 67
FG Pct.: 52.9. FT Pct.: 53.3. 3-pointers: 5-11 (Quinn 3-5, Jachimczuk 1-3, Steele 1-3). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 20.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Burton 3-11 1-2 1 9
Middleton 5-11 4-4 9 14
Stone 4-12 6-6 5 16
Bond 2-5 0-0 0 5
A. Henderson 4-6 0-0 1 9
H. Henderson 1-7 0-0 9 2
Kinney 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTAL 19-52 11-12 29 55
FG Pct.: 36.5. FT Pct.: 91.7. 3-pointers: 6-19 (Burton 2-9, Middleton 0-2, Stone 2-4, Bond 1-1, A. Henderson 1-3). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 20.
RUSSELL 8 18 16 11 14 — 67
W. CARTER 20 9 5 19 2 — 55
Officials: Kenneth Huddleston, Madison Jones, Charlie Graham.