ASHLAND For a sweep, the Red Devils sure did have some ups and downs.
While Russell managed to walk away with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-10, 27-25) victory over Ashland on Tuesday night, it experienced a gamut of play.
From a come-from-behind win in the first set, to a blowout win in the second, to an edge-of-your-seat finish in the third, the Red Devils experienced it all.
“When we start facing a challenge, we tend to get quiet,” Russell coach Kacie Christian-Mullins said of the hot and cold performance.
“Once our team gets quiet, that’s when we see problems, but as long as our girls are talking and communicating, we’re fine.”
After scoring the first point, Russell played from behind for much of the first set before finally taking a 15-14 lead. It was a lead that the Red Devils wouldn’t relinquish.
The Volleycats went down swinging, however, rallying to turn a 24-18 deficit to 24-22 before Russell finally sealed things up, 25-22.
“We knew we had a top-heavy end to our schedule,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said. “We just have to use these games to get us ready for the postseason.”
Ashland’s Bethany Ledford and Sydney Clark both served up aces in the first set.
After fighting to stay alive late in the first set, Ashland looked like the air had left its sails in the second set. Russell smothered Ashland 25-10.
“I think we still have things to work on if we want to be there in the next two weeks,” Linn said.
The dominant second set for the Red Devils was highlighted by an ace from a fired-up Jenna Finch in the midst of a 7-0 run late in the set.
“We need Sadie Hill and Jenna Finch stepping up and leading our team,” Christian-Mullins said.
It looked like that smothering would continue into the third set. Russell held a commanding 7-2 lead until the Volleycats rallied back to take the lead after a 7-0 run.
Ashland looked like an entirely different team. The Volleycats seemed reenergized, holding a 24-21 lead over the Red Devils and looking poised to snatch the set.
The Red Devils said “not so fast,” peeling off a 4-0 run, anchored by an ace served up by Ava O’Neal.
After seeing the game tied 25-25, Russell scored two unanswered to end the nail-biting third set and complete the sweep.
Russell can’t celebrate too long, as it stares down a matchup Thursday night with the best team the 16th Region has to offer in Boyd County. The Lions have yet to walk off the court with a loss this year.
“They’re a great team at Boyd,” Christian-Mullins said, “but I think we can give them a run for their money.”
The Volleycats’ next matchup is at home Thursday against district opponent Fairview.
“If we want a good mindset heading into districts, we need to show up on Thursday,” Linn said.