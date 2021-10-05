David S. "Butch" Morris, 56, of Fenelton Pa, passed away on September 17, 2021, at home. He was born on November 16, 1964 in Russell Ky, to the late James and Dora (Hammond) Morris. Butch was loved dearly and will be forever missed. Surviving is his wife of 29 yrs., Veronica (Jarrell) Morris…