RUSSELL Every time Russell needed a big shot in its 64-60 upset overtime win over Ashland on Monday night, it rang the Bell -- as in Brady Bell.
The high-scoring senior wing scored 24 of his game-high 37 points in the second half and overtime, including a game-tying 3 to send the game into overtime. He scored seven of the Devils' 12 points in overtime as the Tomcats lost their first game in the 16th Region since a 55-53 loss to Boyd County on Feb. 21, 2018.
Red Devils coach Derek Cooksey knows how valuable Bell is to his squad.
“I can’t say enough about him," Cooksey said. "We have to put him in position to make plays. He has gotten better at not settling for quick shots. His teammates understand he has to get touches. I don’t want to be biased, but I think he is the most valuable player in this region.”
Tomcats coach Jason Mays was equally impressed.
“Credit is due to Brady Bell and Russell," Mays said. "I let my team get beat by one guy, which I shouldn’t have done. We tried to run two guys at him, but we got in some foul trouble with the guys we were sending at him. He made tough shots all night.”
Russell came out of the gates red-hot as Carson Patrick opened the scoring with a trey and Bell drained two more for an early 9-0 Russell lead, forcing an Ashland timeout. Ashland cut the lead to 12-7 on a Zander Carter 3, but Bell ended the quarter with a bucket for a 14-7 Russell lead after one.
Ashland went on one of its patented runs to start the second quarter. Another Carter trey started the run and a Ryan Atkins putback basket ended it at 12-3 to make the score 21-17 at the 4:32 mark. Two more Carter bombs gave the Tomcats a 28-21 lead as they held Russell to seven points in the second quarter.
Bell went on a personal six-point run to start the second half as the Red Devils pulled within 30-27.
Senior Ethan Sellars, after a quiet first half, scored nine third-quarter points to forge the Tomcats to a 42-37 lead heading to the final stanza.
Cooksey then went to a bigger lineup featuring Bell as the primary ballhandler and it worked like a charm.
“We sometimes refer to Damon Charles and Caleb Rimmer as ‘tweeners’," Cooksey said. "They can guard people on the floor. They are both long and athletic. Those guys, plus Carson and Bradley (Rose), gave us a good combination in the fourth quarter. Then we went smaller when they came with pressure. I thought Carson Blum and Griffin Downs did a good job handling the ball for us.”
Ashland's Cole Villers opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a jumper as the Tomcats lead swelled to 44-37. The Devils responded with a 10-2 spurt with baskets by Rose and Downs followed by a Bell 3, and his three free throws gave his team a 47-46 lead at the 5:32 mark.
Tucker Conway then nailed a clutch triple to give the lead back to Ashland at 49-47. Trailing 51-47, Patrick made a nifty pass to Rimmer to cut the Tomcat lead to 51-49. A Sellars free throw extended the Ashland lead to 52-49 with 3:13 left to play.
The Tomcats did not score again in regulation. Russell missed three free throws on consecutive possessions inside two minutes. A Tomcat turnover set the stage for Bell’s heroics as he drained another 3. It was set up by a Russell offensive rebound.
The Tomcats missed two shots to win it in regulation and the game headed to overtime.
Downs opened the scoring in overtime with a basket in the lane to give the Red Devils a 54-52 lead. Bell’s sixth trey of the game made it 57-52, but Sellars responded with a bucket to cut the lead back to 57-54. Four points by Bell gave the Red Devils a seemingly comfortable 61-54 lead only to see Villers drain three free throws following a Russell foul.
Rimmer and Rose each hit one of two free throws for a 63-57 Russell lead before Villers drained a long three to give the Tomcats life at 63-60.
Rose, who had a game-high 10 rebounds, got the game’s biggest one as he snared a missed Russell free throw to thwart any possible Tomcat 3-point attempt. He hit one of two free throws to seal it, setting off an on-court celebration with Russell students who stormed the floor after the huge rivalry win.
Bell was very happy with the win for his team.
"It just means a lot because they are a very good team that is very well-coached," he said of Ashland. "I think my coaches and my teammates just put me in really good spots. They put a lot of trust in me and I am glad it worked out. The win really gives us confidence that we can play with anybody in the region when the postseason starts in a couple weeks.”
The Tomcats, who played without star point guard Colin Porter (shoulder), need to get healthy, according to Mays.
“We had some untimely turnovers and lost some rebounds that hurt us," he said. "That is a toughness issue. We played with no pace, which coincides with not having Colin the last three games. We are just going through a tough spell of not having all of our guys in practice and also guys having to play out of position when we are not full strength.
"It was just a bad night for the Tomcats. We shot the ball terrible, but Russell deserves credit for the win tonight.”
Cooksey was very happy and proud of his ball club.
“I told the kids they deserved this win," he said. "We had a good lead on Boyd last week and we did some uncharacteristic things to lose that game and we learned from it. I can’t say enough about how we played defensively against a very good offensive basketball team.”
Ashland (18-5) was led by Sellars's 18 points, followed by Carter with 15 and Villers with 11. The loss snapped the Tomcats' 12-game winning streak.
Russell improves to 14-5 with the win. Downs scored nine points to aid the 37-point outing by Bell.
ASHLAND FGA/FG FTA/FT REBS PTS
Carter 6-11 0-0 4 15
Atkins 1-2 0-0 5 2
Sellars 7-17 3-4 3 18
Conway 3-4 0-0 4 8
Villers 3-12 4-5 5 11
Adkins 2-6 2-2 1 6
TEAM 5
TOTALS 22-52 9-13 28 60
FG%:42.3 FT%: 69.2 3PT% 31.8 7-22 (Carter 3-6, Conway 2-3, Sellars 1-5, Villers 1-5, Adkins 0-2, Atkins 0-1) Turnovers: 4. PF: 13.
RUSSELL FGA/FG FTA/FT REBS PTS
Bell 12-20 7-11 3 37
Patrick 1-2 0-0 2 2
Rose 3-6 2-4 10 8
Blum 0-2 0-2 0 0
Downs 4-6 1-4 4 9
Rimmer 1-1 1-2 1 3
Charles 1-4 2-2 1 4
TEAM 5
TOTALS 22-41 13-25 26 64
FG%: 53.7 FT%: 52.0 3PT%: 50.0 7-14 (Bell 6-8, Patrick 1-2, Blum 0-2, Rose 0-1) Turnovers: 10. PF: 8.
Officials: Sutton, Kegley, Whisman.