RUSSELL Fans may have thought Daniel Blanton had a date to make after the conclusion of the Russell and Ashland game Friday night.
His stat line did not seem to argue that fact either.
The senior tossed a four-hit shutout on only 86 pitches to lead Russell to their 20th win of the season in a 5-0 blanking of Ashland in the Red Devils final home contest of the year.
Game time in the affair, one hour and thirty-five minutes, included Blanton carving up the Ashland hitters like a chef in a fancy restaurant with a mixture of breaking balls that only made his fast ball even more devastating.
“When Daniel can mix and match and throw multiple pitches for a strike…he was throwing his curveball and slider for a strike, it makes his fastball jump a little more,” Russell skipper Tim Rice said. “He was on tonight and he’s a tough night in jail when he’s on.”
Blanton’s longest inning came in the first, totally 15 pitches in the frame as he fanned the side, including a hitter that has had his number in the past to open the game.
“NeShawn (Peppers) is one of the hitters on the team that I’ve struggled with in the past and once I struck him out, I knew it was going to be a good game,” Blanton said.
Blanton fanned five and faced more than four batters in only one frame. Plus, the senior ace for the Devils got a welcomed addition in the home half of the first, run support, something he has not seen often in tough games.
Ethan Sharp led off with a walk and Cole Ward followed with a single to right field to bring Blanton to the plate to help his own cause. A double to deep left did just that to start a three-run first which allowed him to cruise the rest of the way.
“Daniel hasn’t gotten a lot of run support this year,” Rice said. “He’s pitched in some very tough games and some games he’s been defeated in just because we didn’t get the bats going. We were facing a tough pitcher tonight and from the word go, we barreled some balls up and hit some balls very hard tonight. I was very pleased with our aggressiveness at the plate and to get Daniel five runs, he’s going to cruise and he’s going to win a lot of ball games if we get him five runs.”
Blanton needed only one word to explain the feeling of the 3-0 before heading back to the bump.
“Amazing!” he said. “It felt great to finally be able to relax on the mound and not have to work back.”
Rice said when Blanton’s stuff was on like it was Friday night, it’s a guessing game at best at the plate.
“He’s one of those sinker-slider guys,” Rice said. “They’re always tough to hit because you have to pick one. Are you going to stay on the two-seamer and try to drive that or are you going to pick the slider and if you pick wrong, you look foolish?”
But the runs kept coming with a Brayden Hartman solo shot to deep center to open the second after he fell behind 0-2 in the at-bat and won a 3-2 count on the seventh pitch which brought the Devils dugout to life once again.
“We were super-hyped and we were all running out of the dugout which is something we usually don’t do if there’s a home run,” Blanton laughed. “We try to act like we’ve been there before.”
Rice said it was a great way to once again break the confidence of the guy trying to find his groove after a rough first frame.
“It’s huge because the guy on the mound is trying to settle in after giving up a big inning,” Rice said. “Hartman works him to full and then gets a grooved fastball and does what he can do with it.”
Ryan Atkins opposed Blanton from the bump and had beaten Russell 11 days prior to the meeting after spinning up a four-hit gem. Friday night, however, saw the southpaw battling to win every at bat from the word go.
“He came in and had a rough first inning and we have to execute the details there and execute our pitches, but I was very impressed with his toughness throughout the game.” Ashland coach Evan Yongue said. “He really settled in and started to hit his locations and very proud of him for that.”
Ashland’s first hit of the contest came to open the fourth, a Peppers single back through the box which Yongue said was a result of this squad fighting to find a way to get back into the game.
“They were coming into the dugout and was talking about their approach after every at bat and that’s the maturity we want to see,” Yongue said. “We are near the end now, but we’ve seen a growth from the beginning to the middle and to the end now.”
Sawyer Alley provided Ashland with its second hit of the game in the fifth, but it was Ward who laced a liner to the gap in left center that once again got the Devils back on the board after a leadoff triple. Blanton singled Ward home for a 5-0 lead that shoved the final dagger in the win.
“We always preach, doubles and triples happen out of the box,” Rice said. “If you aren’t hard out of the box, you are going to be stuck with singles. Our guys always try to get out of the box as hard as they can and we were very fortunate that the ball got by a very good center and then he slips on our warning track and allowed Cole to sneak in there for a triple.”
Ward and Blanton both had a pair of hits to lead Russell offensively.
Ashland threatened to make some noise in the fifth, but a lead off hit batter was erased two pitches later on a ground ball to short for a 6-4-3 double play and Blanton retired his final hitter of the game on a fly out to the catcher in foul territory before the overhead lights had ever been turned on.
ASHLAND 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
RUSSELL 310 010 X — 5 7 1
Atkins and Flowers; Blanton and Bartram. W—Blanton. L—Atkins. HR—Hartman (R). 3B—Ward (R). 2B—Blanton.