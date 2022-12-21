RACELAND Damon Charles was like the gift that just kept on giving for Russell Tuesday night in the championship of the Derby Classic at Raceland.
Charles did a little of everything, including leading Russell to a 57-35 win over the Rams at “The Palace”. Charles led the Devils with a game-high 20 points and 13 rebounds, connected on a pair of triples and accounted for four of Russell’s six made free throws to earn the MVP honors for the event.
“He was very patient tonight,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “The last three or four games, he’s really put a lot of pressure on himself. Sometimes when he catches it down there, he doesn’t have the right angle or doesn’t feel right, so it alright to kick it back out. Tonight, I thought was his best offensive game of the year facing the Gauze kid who is arguably one of the best post players in the region.”
After building an eight-point lead twice in the first half, Russell (7-3) watched Raceland trim the deficit to only two with the final surge coming off a Christian Large triple to end the half. Russell led 29-27 at the break but the second half was a much different performance than that of the first.
“Going into the half, I felt good where we were at,” Cooksey said. “I felt like we gave away a few opportunities as far as time and possession. We challenged our kids defensively and they responded. Hats off to Raceland. They went to a smaller lineup and really stretched the floor on us.”
Behind a 13-2 run to open the second half, Russell pushed the lead to double digits for the first time on a Charles stick back.
“I thought we had a great rotation defensively tonight,” Cooksey said. “Sometimes we didn’t have the best matchup, but our guys really got down and did things that we really worked on the last couple of days. Offensively, I thought we were more fluid and had more flow to the offense. Damon Charles really set the tone there and once they had to double and help on him, we got our shooters in rhythm and they shot it with confidence.”
Raceland coach Joe Bryan said Charles took over the game.
“He’s a special athlete and he’s strong as an ox in there,” Bryan said. “Hats off to him. He did a really good in there tonight.”
After shooting 50% in the first half, Raceland (7-4) finished at 31% from the field in the contest.
“We didn’t do a very good job of attacking the rim,” Bryan said. “We wanted to settle for jump shots and they just weren’t falling. It was kind of the first time all year that I felt like we lost our fight. Not something that I’ve seen this year, but we will figure it out and get back to the drawing board.”
Large led the Rams with nine. Caleb Rimmer added 11 for Russell.
RUSSELL 16 12 16 12 – 57
RACELAND 12 15 4 4 – 35
Russell (57) – Quinn 7, G. Carter 4, Blum 7, Charles 20, Rimmer 11, Fleming 6, Cordial 2, Neel, Z. Carter, Pennington, Hankins, Yates. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Charles 2, Fleming 2, Blum, Quinn, Rimmer). FT: 6-8. Fouls: 5.
Raceland (35) – Gauze 4, Large 9, Arnett 5, Topping 4, Newman 6, Thacker 7, Farrow, Waller, Ison, Wallace, Burton, Welch, Douglas. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Newman 2, Large, Arnett, Thacker). FT: 2-3. Fouls: 9.
WEST CARTER 66
PARIS 62
After falling by four to Russell Monday night, Jeremy Webb joked that his Comets were going to figure out a way to win a close game this season. Little did he know that opportunity would come 24 hours later when West Carter met Paris in the consolation game of the Raceland Derby Classic on Tuesday night.
West Carter (2-7) built a 14 point first-quarter lead and led 35-21 at the break, but found themselves in a dogfight in the final eight minutes of regulation as the Greyhounds turned up the defensive pressure to the tune of 25 Comets turnovers.
But a 30-point outing by Nathan Webb, who hit four triples and went 12 for 12 from the charity stripe, lifted the Comets to only their second win of the season with a 66-62 defeat of Paris.
“It was ugly,” Jeremy Webb chuckled. “We jumped out and played some pretty doggone good basketball in the first half and got ourselves a good lead. I liked how we played defense and rebounded the basketball in the first half, but we had a little stretch in the second where they started getting on the glass and getting back into the game. We aided that with some turnovers, but all in all, we’ve got to be proud. Proud of a young group to be able to dig in here and get a good win.”
Webb paced the Comets with 17 in the first half behind a trio of 3s while sinking all four free throws.
“He played really well and I was proud of him,” Webb said of his son. “He made his clean looks and stepped up and made some free throws for us down the stretch, too.”
West Carter made the most of its chances from the free throw line late by hitting 14 of 17 from the stripe in the second half that offset 17 second half turnovers.
“We made our free throws,” Jeremy Webb said. “We were pretty solid at the free throw
line. That really helps in those situations. They are an athletic and quick team and total polar opposite of what we had Monday in a very big and very strong and physical team in the half court. These are good games for us that just helps us get better night in and night out.”
Jordan Fuston turned in a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds, 12 in the first half.
“We’ve been riding Jordan (about) trying to do more and be more active on both ends of the floor and I’m really proud of how he played,” Jeremy Webb said. “I thought he played a good half last night against Russell and he bounced back and had a really nice first half this game.”
Malachi Ashford led Paris (4-7) with 22 points. Jakari Ransom and Trey Murrell had 10 each.
W. CARTER 18 17 15 16 – 66
PARIS 4 17 17 24 – 62
West Carter (66) – Dailey 9, Maddix, Fuston10, Parker, Waddell 10, Webb 33, Rayburn 7. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Webb 4, Dailey 2, Waddell, Rayburn). FT: 22-30. Fouls: 19. Fouled Out: Dailey.
Paris (62) –Alcorn 4, Ashford 22, Ransom 10, Murrell 10, Wray 9, Webb 1, Blackwell 6, Patterson, Garr, Johnson-Miles, Bishop. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Ashford, Ransom, Wray). FT: 11-18. Fouls: 23