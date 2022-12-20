RACELAND A track meet turned into a mountain climb for Raceland on Monday night when the Rams welcomed Paris in the opening round of the Derby Classic.
The Rams overcame two 10-point deficits in the first half and held on late for a 77-73 victory to advance them into the championship game tonight at 8 p.m.
Christian Large led all scorers with 29 points and hit six triples in the winning effort.
“He loves the game and he works the hardest of anybody that we have,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said of Large. “It just shows the rest of the team when you come in every morning at 6 a.m. and you are at the weight room, you will be rewarded. Christian has been rewarded big time, and I’m really happy for him.”
While Large was the main focal point of the Greyhounds, the Rams had another player step forward in two clutch moments of the game and came up with his only scores of the night. With the clock winding down in the third stanza, Landyn Newman looked for Large in the corner for a game-tying 3 to end the frame.
Instead, Newman pulled the trigger on the triple from straight away and found nothing but the twine to even the contest at 57-57 through three quarters.
Newman’s final points came with less than 10 seconds to play with the Rams up two. He canned two free throws to make it a two-possession game.
“I’ve said it 100 times, you give me Landyn Newman any day of the week,” Bryan said. “He’s my foxhole guy. He’s little, he’s not going to eat a whole lot and he’s going to win every fight that he’s in. Football, basketball, it doesn’t matter. That kid has as much heart as anybody that I’ve had the pleasure of coaching.”
Raceland trailed 42-35 at the half but outscored Paris 42-31 in the final 16 minutes.
“I thought we were really good on the boards in the second half,” Bryan said. “Really proud of the grit from my guys that they showed and no matter what the score was at the half, these guys know we are going to make some adjustments and they follow them and have done a really good job in the third quarter all year long.”
Raceland dominated the glass behind double-doubles from Jacob Gauze and Connor Thacker.
“Jacob completely dominated the glass tonight,” Bryan said. “Especially in the fourth quarter. He had nine offensive rebounds and that’s a lot in one game. Thacker had 10 boards as well. Really proud of how those guys rebounded the ball.”
Paris coach Shawn Ransom said the Rams’ ability to control the glass was the difference in the outcome.
“I think the game really came down to second-chance points,” Ransom said. “We are athletic, but sometimes we are undersized. They just don’t understand you have to put a body on someone every single time in order to secure that rebound so we can get up and run.”
Zorian Alcorn, Malachi Ashford and Jakari Ransom each netted 17 in the loss.
Paris will meet West Carter at 6 p.m. in the consolation game tonight at Raceland.
PARIS 25 17 15 16 – 73
RACELAND 19 16 22 20 – 77
Paris (73) – Ashford 17, Ransom 17, Alcorn 17, Wray 10, Murrell 2, Blackwell 4, Patterson 2, Webb 4. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Ransom 3, Alcorn 2, Wray 2, Ashford). FT: 9-10. Fouls: 20.
Raceland (77) – Large 29, Arnett 9, Thacker 15, Gauze 13, Newman 5, Waller 2, Topping 4. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Large 6, Thacker, Newman). FT: 15-24. Fouls: 8.
Russell 41, West Carter 37
Beating a team three times in a season can be a tall task.
Doing it in a span of two weeks is unthinkable. That was the challenge the Red Devils faced in the opening round of the Derby Classic at Raceland on Monday night.
In a slow and methodical paced forced by the Comets, Russell leaned on senior Carsom Blum down the stretch and his game-high 14 points lifted the Devils into tonight’s championship with a 41-37 win.
“Carson Blum stepped up for us tonight offensively and provided a lot of senior leadership, which he has done throughout this season,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “He knocked down some big 3s and made critical free throws down the stretch.”
Those free throws came in the final minute of play after West Carter had trimmed the deficit to three, only to watch Blum calmly net both shots.
Russell jumped out to a 10-4 lead through one quarter and took a 19-12 lead to the half, but West Carter evened the contest at 25-25 as both teams volleyed for the final shot across the bow to secure the win.
“I can’t fault my guys’ effort,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said. “We played extremely hard and had some missed opportunities. I thought we played a little soft and a little passive early in the game and maybe were a little intimidated by their size. That’s going to be commonplace for Russell because they have some pretty big kids out there. Credit our kids, they kept battling. One of these days, we will start making some shots, and when we do, we will win one of these games.”
Cooksey said West Carter’s pressure forced the Red Devils into turnovers that allowed the Comets to hang around late.
“West did a good job mixing up defenses and kept us out of rhythm,” Cooksey said. “Proud of our kids for showing a lot of poise and toughness late in the game when West Carter brought some pressure.”
It was the third meeting between the clubs in 13 days, but Webb believes his team has steadily made positive strides.
“I’m seeing improvement,” Webb said. “The first time we played these guys, it was 15 (point loss) and they got us pretty good at Russell. You know, it's only four tonight, so maybe we are getting a little bit better.”
Brett Dailey led the Comets with 13 points.
West Carter will play Paris at 6 p.m. tonight in the consolation game.
W. CARTER 4 8 15 10 – 37
RUSSELL 10 9 13 9 – 41
West Carter (37) – Dailey 13, Fuston 7, Waddell 6, Rayburn 5, Webb 4, Maddix 2, DeHart 3-Pt. FG: 1(Dailey). FT: 6-9.
Russell (41) – Charles 9, Carter 11, Blum 14, Neal 2, Fleming 4, Rimmer 2. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Blum). FT: 15-25.