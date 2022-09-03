RACELAND The Rams offense seemed to be derailed Friday night when they welcomed Rowan County to Ram Stadium.
But the Rams defense was as strong as the steel train tracks that run parallel to the stadium. Raceland limited Rowan County to only 125 total yards of offense while picking off four passes for a 40-3 win over the Vikings.
After scoring on its first drive of the game with ease, Raceland’s offense looked out of sorts the rest of the half as the Rowan County defensive front got to Rams quarterback Logan Lundy twice while forcing his first interception of the season.
“Credit to Rowan County,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “They’ve got a nice front and the guys in the box play real well for them. They’ve got some athletes and some experience up there. It was a little different scheme for us tonight and a challenge for us. We will go back and study, learn from it and get better.”
Byron May earned a pair of sacks of Lundy while keeping the Rams signal-caller scrambling much of the first half.
“Our front seven has been playing really well for us this year,” Rowan County coach Kelly Ford said. “Those guys love to hawk and tackle. Byron May is one of those kids who is being heavily recruited at the next level, so it’s a pleasure having those kind of kids playing for you.”
Raceland’s defense was equally as stout, led by Jules Farrow’s three interceptions and a Noah Wallace 20-yard pick-six for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“That put the game out there two scores and even when they kicked the field goal it was still two possessions,” Salmons said. “Our defense has been tremendous in the first three weeks of the season and in the preseason. We are going to have to continue to lean on them.”
Salmons continued: “Jules was really explosive tonight and had a tremendous game defensively. Jules has been really dynamic for us and has worked hard to change his body to try and get better in all aspects, both offensively and defensively.”
Raceland limped to the locker room leading 14-3, but a spark from the “Wild Ram” offensive set put the Rams moving in the right direction. Conner Hughes started behind center as the second half opened and a quick toss to Mason Lykins in the flat pushedy the Rams into the patented “Orange Zone” after only three plays from scrimmage.
Lundy promptly returned and executed play-action to perfection as Parker Fannin was wide-open in the end zone for a 20-3 Rams lead.
“He finally found something that got us away from that box, getting us blocked on the outside and getting his receivers involved, and that hurt us there,” Ford said of Lundy.
Rowan County stymied Lundy much of the night while trying to disrupt his timing and stop the Raceland screen game.
“We knew he was throwing a lot more screens this year and they were screening,” Ford said. “We were also scared of the running game coming in. They run the ball really well and their O-line does a great job zone-blocking up front and the running back gets to pick that hole that he wants to run through.”
Raceland tallied 176 yards on 34 totes, highlighted by Farrow’s 89 yards on eight carries, including a 49-yarder late in the final stanza. Wallace added 49 yards on 10 carries and provided Raceland with its first score on a 2-yard plunge.
Rowan County’s offensive woes continued in the second half as their six drives resulted in only two first downs and included a missed field goal, an interception, two punts, a turnover on downs and the clock striking zeroes.
“I told our guys that we have to finish drives,” Ford said. “When we play good teams like this, we can’t stall in the red zone. This is two weeks in a row that we’ve stalled in the red zone. We’ve got to put some points on the board.”
Rowan County was held to 51 rushing yards on 28 carries and added only 74 yards through the air. The Vikings defense, however, made things equally as difficult on Lundy by holding him to only 55 yards on 7 of 17 passing.
“They got a couple big hits on Logan and got some pressure from some breakdowns up front,” Salmons said. “We were a little bit off this week. Maybe some times at practice we weren’t as mentally sharp as we needed to be. Tonight, that was a good learning experience of how it can transfer from the practice field to the game field.”
Fannin and Landyn Newman led the Rams with three grabs and a touchdown each.
Raceland moves its record to 3-0 for only the second time in Salmons’s nine-year tenure while defeating Rowan County for the seventh time in as many meetings.
“I was real happy with how my kids played,” Ford said. “No one in the state of Kentucky gave us a chance to win this game, but our guys came out and played hard and competed. We just tell our guys to stay focused and be positive and whatever is the outcome, this game will make us better for our district.”
ROWAN CO. 0 3 0 0 — 3
RACELAND 7 7 7 19 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
Ra—Noah Wallace 2 run (Ison kick), 8:23.
SECOND QUARTER
Ra—Wallace 20 interception return (Ison kick), 10:26
RC—Weston Maxey 37 FG, :01
THIRD QUARTER
Ra—Parker Fannin 11 pass from Logan Lundy (Ison kick), 9:02.
FOURTH QUARTER
Ra—Landyn Newman 10 pass from Lundy (kick fails), 7:04
Ra—Jules Farrow 49 run (kick fails), 5:02.
Ra—Austin McKee 1 run (Ison kick), 0:58
RC Ra
First Downs 5 16
Rushes-Yards 28-51 34-176
Comp-Att-Int 13-20-4 9-19-1
Passing Yards 74 95
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 10-85 8-72
Punts 5-34.6 2-45.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rowan County rushing: Hill 4-(minus 3), Drake 5-20, Menard 10-2, Hayes 7-33, Team 2-(minus 1).
Raceland rushing: Farrow 8-89, Wallace 10-49, Heighton 1-3, Lundy 5-(minus 8), Hughes 2-9, McKee 2-3, Lockwood 1-4, Litteral 1-12, Browning 4-15
Rowan County passing: Menard 11 of 18 for 63 yards, 4 interceptions; Norden 2 of 2 for 11 yards.
Raceland passing: Lundy 7 of 17 for 55 yards, interception; Hughes 1 of 1 for 28 yards; McKee 1 of 1 for 12 yards.
Rowan County receiving: Hill 2-5, Drake 2-11, Hayes 5-36, Smith 1-0, Birchfield 1-18, Kappes 2-4
Raceland receiving: Hughes 1-8, Fannin 3-23, Lykins 1-28, Newman 3-21, Wheatley 1-12.