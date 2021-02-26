ASHLAND Ashland celebrated its Senior Night on Thursday, but it was the insertion of an eighth-grader into the starting lineup that helped pave the way to a victory.
Kenleigh Woods missed a stretch of games this season but is quickly finding her stride. She stayed stride for stride with West Carter guard Allie Stone on the defensive end.
The Kittens held the Lady Comets to just 13 first-half points and the team turned the strong defensive effort into a 51-42 victory at Anderson Gym.
“It’s why we chose Kenleigh,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “With her being out so long, we need to get her as many minutes as we can. The three or four extra minutes before we start subbing, she could use those. Mikayla (Martin) and her both have to get minutes. I thought we got a lot of them tonight.”
Carley Cullop spoke of Ashland’s succinct game plan when West Carter had the ball.
“Shut down Allie Stone,” Cullop said. “It was the plan. We gambled on everyone else. We did not want Allie Stone to beat us. We came out in the first half and held them to 13 (points). So clearly we did that.”
“The defense was the key tonight,” Bradley added. “Coach (Phil) Wittich and coach (Matt) Robinson both came up with a great game plan tonight. We have gone into a mode where we want to play good halfcourt man-to-man defense. We have tried different defenses but this team communicates so well now. ... From now on, that is how we are going to do it.”
The Lady Comets prevailed on their home court in the All “A” Classic state sectional game on Wednesday night and hoped the momentum from the big win would carry over 24 hours later.
West Carter did not produce the same energy level in the opening half.
“(Ashland) played a big game last night, too,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “For us, I told them, what if our district championship is on back-to-back nights? ... I think we were on a real high (on Wednesday) and part of it was we just showed up thinking we were a good team last night and we will be a good team today.”
“We have to show up with the same intensity,” she continued. “Tonight, we fell short of that. I think our brains were a little exhausted from last night and we fell short tonight.”
Cullop is one of four seniors, along with Jordan Rakes, Nikita Dougans and Emma Latherow.
“Emma is such an emotional leader,” Bradley said. “She, along with Carley, is kind of the mouthpiece for the team. She loves that role. Nikita has played probably two minutes the whole year, but she shows up every day at practice and works hard. She is always smiling.”
Cullop made an instant impact with her long-range shooting. She splashed a pair of triples in the opening quarter to stake the Kittens to an early lead.
“Senior Night is way more emotional, but for some reason, we all held it together,” Cullop said. “We went out and had fun the first couple of minutes. We wanted to win for the other seniors.”
“I felt the need to put a couple of points on the board to start the game,” she added, “without having our normal starters in.”
Ashland gained some separation in the second quarter while holding the Lady Comets to just one field goal in the frame.
Casey Wallenfelsz hit from downtown, Martin added a putback and Rakes connected on a driving bucket during a quick 7-0 spurt to give Ashland a 25-13 advantage at intermission.
“We had some brain lapses tonight,” Conn said. “We would call a play and then we didn’t remember it or we call a play and run the opposite of it. ... Ashland is an incredible defensive team. I don’t want to take anything away from them. They pressure the ball well and they help well. They clogged the middle on us and we like to drive.”
Stone went to work in the second half for the Lady Comets. The junior made it to the free throw line nine times in the final two quarters and made them all. She finished 12 of 13 from the charity stripe and scored 24 points to lead West Carter (7-5).
The Lady Comets opened the third frame with more energy, closing the deficit to seven on a Stone and-1.
Ashland answered with a Khia Robinson three-point play. Cullop supplied a pair of buckets to increase the margin back to double digits.
“We talked about it at halftime because we were down 15 to West Carter at their place and came back to beat them,” Bradley said. “We reminded them of that and they will come at you. They are not going to give up. Coach Conn does a great job with them. Stone is a warrior. We had a couple of big three-point plays.”
The Kittens made just 7 of their 18 free throw attempts in the final frame, but West Carter could not trim the Ashland lead to single digits until a basket in the final seconds.
Cullop reached double figures with 11 points for Ashland (9-7). Martin added nine points.
Kylie Gilliam netted 13 points for the Lady Comets.
(606) 326-2654 |
msparks@dailyindependent
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 0-4 1-4 3 1
Stone 6-14 12-13 5 24
Rayburn 0-1 0-0 1 0
Jordan 1-4 0-0 7 2
Gilliam 5-8 2-2 2 13
Burton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Bond 1-5 0-0 1 2
M. Henderson 0-2 0-0 5 0
H. Henderson 0-0 0-0 1 0
Steagall 0-2 0-0 3 0
Team 3
TOTAL 13-40 15-19 31 42
FG Pct: 32.5. FT Pct: 78.9. 3-point FGs: 1-10 (Middleton 0-2, Stone 0-3, Gilliam 1-2, Bond 0-1, M. Henderson 0-1, Steagall 0-1) PF: 20. Fouled out: Jordan, M. Henderson. Turnovers: 11.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 3-4 1-4 3 7
Cullop 4-8 1-3 4 11
Rakes 2-6 1-2 1 5
Dougans 0-0 0-0 1 0
Latherow 0-1 0-0 1 0
Robinson 2-4 1-1 2 6
Conway 0-0 0-0 0 0
L. Wallenfelsz 0-5 2-3 2 2
Sellars 3-8 2-4 4 8
C. Wallenfelsz 1-5 0-0 2 3
M. Stevens 0-1 0-0 0 0
S. Stevens 0-0 0-0 0 0
Martin 3-5 3-6 6 9
Rogers 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 5
TOTAL 18-47 11-23 31 51
FG Pct: 38.3. FT Pct: 47.8. 3-point FGs: 4-17 (Cullop 2-5, Rakes 0-1, Robinson 1-2, L. Wallenfelsz 0-5, C. Wallenfelsz 1-4) PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
W. CARTER 8 5 16 13 — 42
ASHLAND 11 14 15 11 — 51
Officials: Roy Wright, Bill Renzi, Jeff Callahan