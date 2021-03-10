OLIVE HILL Ashland didn’t need a last-second, 60-foot shot to decide the contest in its most recent trip to Olive Hill.
Cole Villers’ game-winner last year against West Carter became the top play on SportsCenter. The Tomcats defense had plenty of highlights during a 75-50 win on Tuesday night at John “Hop” Brown Court.
Ashland’s activity on defense resulted in 17 steals and led to extra opportunities on offense. The Tomcats hit nine 3s and shot 55.1% from the field.
Ashland coach Jason Mays saw the effort increase in the second half and so did the Tomcats advantage on the scoreboard.
“The first half was exactly the way we prepared our team,” Mays said. “West Carter was going to be big, strong and physical. I think three of their starters are football players and they are athletes and competitors. We did good things, but we didn’t finish defensive possessions.”
“We gave up seven offensive rebounds in the first half,” he continued, “and we forced a lot of loose balls that we didn’t get. … In the second half, they only had two offensive boards. We got a lot more deflections that led to transition. It was the key. We played harder in the second half.”
Villers led all scorers with 22 points. Colin Porter tallied 19 points. Zander Carter contributed 11 points and was 3 of 4 from long range. Ethan Sellars added nine.
After successful weekend in Lexington where Ashland defeated two quality teams in North Laurel and Paul Lawrence Dunbar, Mays felt it was important to find another game this week after the last few opponents on the docket decided to cancel.
“I am of the opinion that my team needs to play to continue to develop their rhythm on the floor,” Mays said. “At this time, we are used to having 27 to 30 games played. We have only 19. We need every opportunity to compete as possible. I feel that teams that don’t play this week will go into the district tournament and be flat.”
The Tomcats started fast, jumping out to 17-3 lead late in the first quarter after a 13-0 run. Villers began the surge with a steal and score. Sean Marcum finished off a Porter lob, Carter hit a trey and Villers closed it out with consecutive layups.
“There were turnovers throughout the game and some missed opportunities in transition,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said. “I felt like we were going to the rim and if we convert those then we don’t have that 14-point deficit right off the bat and maybe we get into the flow of the game a little bit quicker.”
The Comets regrouped with the first six points of the second quarter to close the gap to 17-12. It would be as close as West Carter (9-6) would get.
Ashland (15-4) would rattle off 17 of the next 27 points to end the first half. The Tomcats created separation in the third frame with their defense and that aided a 25-point quarter to put the game away.
Ashland started to connect from long range midway through the period. Sellars and Villers each hit a triple before Carter splashed a pair from beyond the arc to stretch the advantage to 55-31.
Mays said Carter’s offensive efficiency has improved after committing to the other end of the court.
“It’s because he’s becoming a better defender,” Mays said. “He and I have been on a journey. It involved me not coaching him the most effective way for a big part of the season. I was very impatient with him defensively. … I had a short leash on him, and his minutes were in and out. It affected his offensive rhythm and ultimately, his confidence. … It was a really good growth moment for him tonight. We are excited for where he is headed.”
The No. 10 ranked Tomcats end their season with six straight wins.
“I think we are close to the best basketball that we’ve played (this season),” Mays said. “This season is panning out like I had hoped. I knew we would lose some games. I knew I would have to learn rotations. All that has happened.”
“We’ve played really good talent,” he added. “We played a better schedule that we did last year. And if we are fortunate to win our district and region tournaments, no one is going to intimidate us at the state tournament.”
Hunter Sammons led West Carter with 12 points. Logan Berry had 10. The Comets have experienced several tests of their own during the final weeks on the season, including No. 2 St. Henry in the state All “A” Classic quarterfinals and the defending 16th Region champions.
“Hopefully, it makes your team better,” Webb said. “We have played a difficult stretch of games. The postseason are the most important games so hopefully we have learned something from these few games, and we will be more prepared when we get there.”
The Comets close their regular season at Fleming County on Thursday and will find out their district tournament opponent with a blind draw.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Porter 5-8 7-8 5 19
Sellars 4-11 0-0 0 9
Villers 9-14 2-2 4 22
Carter 4-5 0-0 2 11
Marcum 1-2 1-2 5 3
Atkins 2-3 0-0 3 5
Ashby 1-2 2-2 2 4
Conway 0-0 0-0 1 0
Gillum 0-0 0-0 2 0
Adkins 1-3 0-0 0 2
Davis 0-1 0-0 0 0
Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0
Freize 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 0
TOTAL 27-49 12-14 24 75
FG Pct: 55.1. FT Pct: 85.7. 3-point FGs: 9-21 (Porter 2-3, Sellars 1-6, Villers 2-5, Carter 3-4, Atkins 1-2, Ashby 0-1) PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Nichols 3-5 0-0 6 6
Callahan 1-6 1-2 3 3
Sammons 4-5 0-0 2 12
Leadingham 2-13 0-0 4 5
Webb 2-4 4-4 2 9
Jones 1-3 1-2 3 3
Boggs 1-1 0-0 0 2
Dailey 0-1 0-2 0 0
Berry 5-8 0-0 5 10
Greene 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rayburn 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 19-46 6-10 27 50
FG Pct: 41.3. FT Pct: 60.0. 3-point FGs: 6-11 (Callahan 0-1, Sammons 4-4, Leadingham 1-4, Webb1-2) PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
ASHLAND 17 17 25 16 — 75
W. CARTER 6 16 15 13 — 50
Officials—Mike Whisman, Tyler Maynard, Jeff Fraley