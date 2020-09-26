West Carter’s Leetavious Cline was inclined to keep finding the end zone Friday night.
Shelby Valley couldn’t keep the Comet running back out of the end zone as West Carter cruised to a 53-14 win over the Wildcats in Class 2A, District 8 play.
West Carter’s defense stepped up as well, creating four turnovers and forcing two turnovers on downs Friday night.
The Comets are the defending district champion and kicked off district play strong against the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley got the ball first. Freshman quarterback Russ Osborne tried to make something happen with his legs, but West Carter forced a fumble and recovered the ball on the Wildcat 34-yard line.
On the third play from scrimmage, Cline scored the game’s first touchdown with a 27-yard scamper. After the extra point, West Carter held a 7-0 lead.
The Comets recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Cline scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run to cap off a 42-yard drive.
West Carter next capitalized on a fumble as Orry Perry found Cline for a 34-yard touchdown with 1:04 left in the first quarter to give the Comets a 20-0 lead.
On Shelby Valley’s opening drive of the second quarter, the Wildcats tried a fake punt on fourth-and-long. West Carter’s defense came up with another big stop.
The Comets offense took over at Shelby Valley’s 35-yard line.
Cline only needed one run to find the end zone for his third rushing touchdown on the night. The score extended West Carter’s lead to 26-0 with 11:09 left in the first half.
West Carter’s defense then came up with an interception on the Wildcats’ next drive, and Cline found the end zone for his fourth rushing touchdown of the night with 6:20 left in the first half to push the lead to 32-0.
Osborne finally got the Wildcats on the board late in the first half. He ran the ball in from seven yards out with 1:04 left in the half to cut the lead to 32-7.
The Comets had one more possession before the half, though. After a big return to give the West Carter (3-0, 1-0 district) the ball on Shelby Valley’s 35, Perry found Jackson Bond for a 19-yard TD with just 15 seconds left in the half. After the extra point, the Comets led Shelby Valley 39-7 at halftime.
West Carter put the finishing touches on the win in the second half. Cole Crampton returned the opening kick of the second half nearly 60 yards for a touchdown. The score also signaled the running clock the rest of the game.
Osborne completed a pass on the Wildcats’ next possession to tight end Lincoln Billiter, but West Carter’s Sam Jones just took the ball out of Billiter’s hands and returned it 30-some yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 53-7.
Shelby Valley (2-1, 0-1 district) got a late score as Osborne rushed for his second touchdown of the night. The score also set the final scoreboard of 53-14.