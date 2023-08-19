MOREHEAD Lawrence County erupted for twenty points in the opening quarter behind touchdowns from seniors Cody Crum and Will McDavid.
The two-headed monster in the backfield pounded through the Viking defense early and often en route to a rushing attack that tallied 315 yards on 45 carries. Crum finished the night with 17 rushes for 169 yards and one TD. McDavid, added his own legacy on the night, rushing 16 times for 116 yards. Junior Eli Fletcher carried the ball four times for 29 yards and hit paydirt twice. Freshman Kaden Johnson added 7 yards on two carries.
“I felt like Cody and Will kind of exploded tonight," Lawrence County coach Alan Short said. "They did what you would expect senior running backs to do. I thought they played like grown men tonight.”
The Bulldogs were equally as impressive through the air. The passing game was led by sophomore quarterback Luke Fetherolf, who finished the night with 120 yards and two touchdowns. He completed seven of his 16 attempts. This was the first varsity start for Fetherolf who got the start after senior quarterback Talan Pollock was ruled out due to medical issues.
“He gets better and more comfortable each time out," Short said. "I thought he did a great job running our offense tonight. The throw to (Logan) Ratliff was right on the money. He has a bright future in our program.”
Leading the way in receptions for the Bulldogs was Ratliff. He finished the night with four catches for 53 yards and one TD. Senior Dalton Runyons caught two passes for 61 yards, one of those receptions was a 49-yard TD pass. Freshman Carlo Chicko caught one pass for six yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs limited the Vikings’ offense to 10 first downs, 132 yards rushing on 23 attempts and 124 yards through the air. The Vikings were led on the ground by Jackson Hamilton, who finished with 104 yards on 11 rushes with one TD. Abram Norden ran the ball 3 times for 26 yards, Will Richardson carried it 4 times for 10 yards. Norden completed 5 of 14 passes for 91 yards and one TD. Jackson Hamilton had two completions for 33 yards. Madden Owen led all Viking receivers with five receptions for 86 yards and a TD.
“(I'm) very proud of our team’s efforts," Short said. "I felt like this was a great team win: offense, defense, and special teams. I think it was evident to anyone in the stadium how hard our kids were playing. We challenge them to be the most exciting team to play each week. They did that tonight.”
Short added that the team has improved over the course of the off-season, from practice to practice and then through the scrimmage games.
“I knew that we had a great week of practice," said the eighth-year coach. "I knew we had gotten better. We weren’t perfect by any means, but our level of execution was much better tonight than it was last Friday. As a coaching staff, that is something that we take great pride in. We are a work in progress, but we are very pleased to play the way we did tonight on the first time out. So much work and preparation go into getting ready for a football game. We are going to enjoy this one for 24 hours and then turn the page to Shelby Valley."
The Bulldogs will host Shelby Valley on Aug. 25. They will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first game on the turf field that was installed this summer.
LAWRENCE CO. 20 6 8 0 – 34
ROWAN CO. 14 0 0 0 – 14
FIRST QUARTER
LC—Eli Fletcher 12 rush (Braden Queen kick)
LC—Cody Crum 36 run (Queen kick)
RC—Madden Owen 10 pass from Abram Norden (Josh Drake kick)
LC—Dalton Runyons 49 pass from Luke Fetherolf (kick failed)
RC—Jackon Hamilton 79 rush (Drake kick)
SECOND QUARTER
LC—Logan Ratliff 33 pass from Fetherolf (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
LC—Fletcher 6 run (Crum 3 rush)
LC RC
First Downs 23 10
Rushes-Yards 45-315 23-132
Comp-Att-Int 7-17-0 7-18-0
Passing Yards 120 124
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-75 6-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Crum 17-169, McDavid 16-116, Fletcher 4-29, Johnson 2-7, Fetherolf 6-(-6).
Rowan County rushing: Hamilton 11-104, Norden 3-26, Richardson 4-10, Green 1-1, Judd 2-0, Owen 1-(-3), Watson 1-(-6).
Lawrence County passing: Fetherolf 7 of 16 for 120 yards.
Rowan County passing: Norden 5 of 14 for 91 yards, Hamilton 2 of 4 for 33 yards.
Lawrence County receiving: Runyons 2-61, Ratliff 4-53, Chicko 1-6.
Rowan County receiving: Owen 5-86, Richardson 1-27, Birchfield 1-11.