VANCEBURG It hadn’t happened in 350 days.
On the 351st, Lawrence County came north on U.S. 23, west on Interstate 64 and northwest on the Grayson Spur – and snapped Lewis County’s 10-game softball home winning streak on Friday, 8-5.
The defending 16th Region champion Lions had not lost in Vanceburg since a 4-2 loss to Johnson Central on May 27, 2021.
The Bulldogs also ended the Lions’ seven-game winning streak this season.
Lawrence County did something few if any 16th Region hitters have done – score four runs in one inning off Lions ace Emily Cole. The Bulldogs did so powerfully: Kensley Feltner’s double plated Bree Jones and a Danielle Crum triple scored Allie Triplett and Feltner. (Crum scored on a wild pitch.)
“I don’t feel like (Cole) thought she pitched as well as she normally does,” Lewis County coach Chad Case said. “But to me, I thought she was fine.”
Cole struck out nine, giving her a state-high 354.
The Bulldogs lost to the Lions, 8-0, on March 17 in Louisa. Friday’s difference: patience at the plate.
“When you face a pitcher like Emily Cole, you’ve got to have discipline, and I think we showed that,” Lawrence County coach Kenny Horn said. “We laid off her rise ball and changeup and hit pitches we could hit.”
You may know Feltner for what she did on the basketball court this season – she led the state in scoring with 26.9 points a game. She said at least one thing has transferred from court to diamond.
“It makes me more hungry,” Feltner said. “I want to perform well in both aspects, in both sports.”
Triplett improved to 9-1, and she struck out three. Her philosophy – let her teammates provide the defense.
“Personally, I know that I’m not the fastest in the world,” Triplett said. “So if I just try to do my best and hit my spots and do really good on my off-speed pitches, my team will back me up.”
Lewis County’s Kayla Sullivan – she of the state-high 62 hits going into Friday – greeted Triplett with the first of her two doubles. Problem was, Feltner, caught her off base for the first out.
The Lions mostly recovered. Alanna Puente’s single scored Sarah Paige Weddington and Cole, and Cheyenne D’Souza’s infield single sent Puente home.
In the second Lawrence County (24-6) needed just one hit – Gracie Preece’s single to center – to widen the lead to 6-3. Abby Maynard and Bree Jones scored, but Cole threw out Preece at second.
In the fifth, Lewis County (26-4) was twice victimized by a pretty good Lawrence County defense. Jones’s diving catch robbed Cole of extra bases, and Feltner dove to her left, snagged D’Souza’s grounder and forced Kelsi Tackett at second for the final out.
“We didn’t catch a break,” Case said.
The Lions scored their final runs in the sixth. Maddie Johnson came home on an error and Cole’s single scored Case. Lawrence County scored twice in the seventh.
LAWRENCE CO. 420 000 2 – 8 10 1
LEWIS CO. 300 002 0 – 5 10 3
A. Triplett and Fitzpatrick; Cole and K. Tackett. W — A. Triplett. L — Cole. 3B — Crum (Lawrence Co.). 2B — Feltner (Lawrence Co.), Sullivan 2 (Lewis Co.), Egbert (Lewis Co.).