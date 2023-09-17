BAXTER Talon Pollock recorded three touchdown passes for Lawrence County and the defense held Harlan County to 177 yards of offense to pick up a road win on Friday night.
The Bulldogs quarterback threw it 27 times and connected on 12 of those attempts. Carlo Chicko and Jake Derifield hauled in long TD catches in the first quarter to help the Bulldogs overcome an early 8-0 deficit. Dalton Runyon added a 49-yard touchdown reception to answer a Black Bears score from a kickoff return before halftime.
Will McDavid posted 78 yards on the ground and scored twice for Lawrence County (3-1). Cody Crum found the end zone in the fourth quarter. Cavin Williams tacked on 63 rushing yards.
Harlan County (0-5) could only manage 22 rushing yards.
Pollock threw for 205 yards. Ethan Rhymer tallied 157 passing yards and two TD tosses for the Black Bears.
The Bulldogs begin district play on Friday when they host Estill County.
LAWRENCE CO. 14 14 8 8 – 44
HARLAN CO. 8 6 0 6 – 20
FIRST QUARTER
HC-- Jacob Sage 90 pass from Ethan Rhymer (Carter Howard pass from Rhymer)
LC--Carlo Chicko 44 pass from Talan Pollock (Eli Fletcher run)
LC--Jake Derifield 32 pass from Pollock (run failed)
SECOND QUARTER
LC--William McDavid 4 rush (Pollock run)
HC—Thomas Jordan 65 kickoff return (run failed)
LC—Dalton Runyons 49 pass from Pollock (run failed)
THIRD QUARTER
LC--Cody Crum 10 rush (Pollock run)
FOURTH QUARTER
LC--William McDavid 4 rush (Pollock run)
HC—Howard 56 pass from Rhymer (run failed)
LC HC
First Downs 23 4
Rushes-Yards 35-216 22-20
Comp-Att-Int 12-27-3 5-12-1
Passing Yards 205 157
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-81 8-37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: McDavid 13-78, Williams 3-63, Crum 11-47, Pollock 4-34, Runyons 1-8, Chicko 1-0, Johnson 1 (minus-2).
Harlan County rushing: J. Howard 3-11, Jordan 8-10, Bry. Howard 7-7, Rhymer 2-1, Bailey 1-0, Kelly 1-(minus-9).
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 12 of 27 for 205 yards and 3 interceptions.
Harlan County passing: Rhymer 5 of 12 for 157 yards and an interception.
Lawrence County receiving: Runyons 2-66, Chicko 4-62, Derifield 2-36, Ratliff 1-32, Johnson 2-5, Crum 1-4.
Harlan County receiving: Sage 1-90, C. Howard 1-56, Bra. Howard 1-7, Jordan 2-4.
Greenup County 44
Montgomery County 29
MOUNT STERLING Greenup County’s Tyson Sammons had 334 yards of offense as the Musketeers pulled away from Montgomery County for a win on Friday night.
The athletic quarterback collected four rushing touchdowns and threw for another one against the Indians.
After the hosts cut the Greenup County lead to seven points in the second half, Drew Boggs took the ensuing kickoff 91 yards to paydirt. Sammons puntucated the victory with a pair of late TD runs after the two teams combined for 45 points in the final frame.
Aiden Gue had a scoring catch to open the Musketeers’ scoring.
Sammons had 181 rushing yards for Greenup County (4-1). Waylon Perkins added 88 yards on 14 carries.
Jacob Gumm was 22 of 36 through the air and posted 276 passing yards and three touchdowns for Montgomery County (2-3).
The Musketeers travel to Ashland to open the district slate on Friday.
GREENUP CO. 14 0 7 23 – 44
MONTGOMERY CO. 0 0 7 22 – 29
GC—Aiden Gue 13 pass from Tyson Sammons (Jake Gilliam kick)
GC—Sammons 1 run (Gilliam kick)
GC—Sammons 5 run (Gilliam kick)
GC—Drew Boggs 91 kickoff return (Sammons run)
GC—Sammons 1 run (Sammons run)
GC—Sammons 16 run (Sammons run)
Greenup County rushing: Sammons 26-181, Perkins 14-88, Walker 3-4.
Greenup County passing: Sammons 11 for 18 for 153 yards
Greenup County receiving: Stevens 6-98, Boggs 3-34, Gue 2-21.