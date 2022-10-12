LOUISA Alan Short saw the potential early on for Dylan Ferguson.
Lawrence County’s coach also didn’t see the point in rushing the freshman running back onto the field – at least on offense – in a 2019 season when the Bulldogs took their share of lumps.
Even then, though, Ferguson showed flashes on defense of the first-team All-State player he would become – forcing three fumbles, recovering two, making 37 tackles and four for a loss.
“We knew what we had in the future with him,” Short, Lawrence County’s coach, said. “I think it’s panned out, and he’s had a very stellar career for us.”
Three seasons, almost exactly 2,000 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground later, Ferguson has surely realized that potential offensively. He’s also shifted from being the ninth-grader finding his way at the varsity level to the old hand in an inexperienced but productive Bulldogs backfield.
Ferguson’s example, of course, as a hard-charging fullback helps. He agreed his job entails “bringing that intensity, and then everyone else will follow.”
“It seems like everybody just has the mentality like, we want to get the ball downfield and we want to beat on you all game,” Ferguson said. “We haven’t had that in years past.”
Ferguson’s leadership shows itself, Short said, on a team that graduated three of its top rushers from last season but is actually outpacing what that group had done at this point last year.
Ryan Marcum, Cody Crum and Talan Pollock combined for six carries in 2021. This year, they’ve collectively netted 1,151 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
They’re doing it with the physicality and intensity showcased by Ferguson, who has put up 730 yards and 11 TDs as a senior. He surpassed the 2,000 career yard mark on Thursday in a 48-8 whipping of Pike County Central.
“He’s what you would look for in a team leader,” Short said of Ferguson. “He’s not as vocal a person as I would like at some times, but when somebody needs their neck jerked, he’s the guy to do that.”
Even if not so much with his words, Ferguson has set the tone often offensively this season. The week after Lawrence County’s lone loss to date, a 17-14 setback to Greenup County on Sept. 2, he piled up 156 yards in a 50-10 thrashing of Russell.
Ferguson amassed 183 yards and made four house calls in a 42-26 win at East Carter on Sept. 23 and scored the Bulldogs’ only two touchdowns in a 13-10 victory at Boyd County a week later.
He’s also made that impact defensively. Ferguson returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown for the first points of Lawrence County’s 58-26 win at Magoffin County to open district play on Sept. 16.
“I asked him this past week,” Short said in September, “if that was the easiest touchdown he’d ever score. It was just a typical scoop-and-score, and there was nobody close to him, within 15 or 20 yards.
“But it was a great way to set the tone, because Magoffin County had gone right down the field on us, and we were able to create a turnover and swing some momentum back our way.”
All of that has, in large measure, felt like preparation for this week, when Belfry – the defending Class 3A state champion and long the top dog in District 8 — visits Louisa.
So has, maybe, the mantra Lawrence County has adopted, so much so it’s even visible on a sign entering Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
“So what now what,” it reads in all-capital red letters.
Lawrence County has won five straight games. So what?
The Bulldogs lost for the one and only time this season on a fumble on the Greenup County 1-yard line in the final seconds. Now what?
And — especially — Lawrence County has fallen to the Pirates 24 times in a row? So what?
Short deadpanned that “I wish that I could take credit for it and say that was an Alan Short original,” but he developed the motto — So what? Now what? — after hearing renowned sports psychologist and motivational speaker Dr. Kevin Elko speak on a couple of occasions.
The best part is, Short said, it works for the good, the bad and the ugly, be it a strong follow-up campaign to a couple of resurgent seasons in 2020 and ‘21, or whatever hiccups the Bulldogs may encounter along the way.
It’s simply a focus on the future, the task at hand, being better than whatever just happened. It certainly worked after the loss to the Musketeers, Ferguson said.
“I could feel it from my wingback spot on that final play, that was going in the end zone,” Ferguson said of the late fumble, “and to lose it on that note, it really fired us all up and it made us come into the next game knowing we had to really work for it. It wasn’t gonna be given to us.”
The Bulldogs will put that mentality on full display Friday, in a game they have longed for since a season-ending 21-14 near-miss on Pond Creek in the second round of last year’s playoffs.
“I think it could be a special, dynamite environment,” Short said. “Our people around here have waited for the opportunity for us to be in this situation and get (Belfry) here on our home field, so we expect our fans to turn out and it be a great high school football environment.”
Or, as Ferguson put it: “I owe them one. I’ve owed them one since my freshman year. We’ve owed them one for decades now.”
Now what?