George Plummer remembers the game nights around the TV.
The occasion: watching his cousin, Ralph Davis Jr., play basketball for the University of Cincinnati.
“We all crowded around the TV set,” Plummer said, “and we could turn the outside antenna toward Cincinnati and pick up the Cincinnati channels.”
Davis passed away on Sunday. He was 82.
If you know anything about local high school sports history, you cannot argue one salient fact. Davis is Lewis County's greatest athlete.
The numbers are irrefutable: 1,476 points at Vanceburg High from 1952-56; another 1,093 at UC from 1957-60; and 8.0 points and 2.6 assists from 1960-62 with the NBA's Cincinnati Royals (now the Sacramento Kings) and Chicago Packers (Washington Wizards).
“He put Vanceburg on the map,” longtime coach, official and broadcaster Gary Kidwell said.
Davis is a member of the inaugural class of the Lewis County Sports Hall of Fame. At 6-feet-4, he was a post player whose natural position was shooting guard.
“It wasn't unexpected, but it was sad,” Lewis County High principal Jack Lykins said of Davis' death. “When you hear something like that happen, my first thought was, man, I wish we would've done (the Hall of Fame ceremony) a year earlier so he could've got what he deserved.”
It didn't matter what position Davis played for the Lions because he led Vanceburg High to a 72-46 record from 1952-56. He was a member of the 1953 VHS team that won 26 games and advanced to the 16th Region championship game. He guided the Lions to a 20-7 record and the Eastern Kentucky Conference title in 1956.
Davis averaged 27 points and 18 rebounds per game and was named second-team all-state by the Associated Press his senior year. His No. 11 jersey was later retired.
Alongside NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, Davis was part of Bearcat teams that reached the Final Four in 1959-60. (UC fell to California in the national semfinals both years and took third place.)
“He believed Oscar was the greatest player ever,” Plummer said. “He was a big fan of LeBron James.”
Davis was the Royals' third-round selection in 1960 and played with Robertson, Wayne Embry and Connie Dierking.
“They had a good team, but they always had to go up against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Division,” Plummer said. “They fought some battles, but they never could win a championship.”
The expansion Packers selected Davis before the 1961-62 season. He was set to go with the St. Louis (now Atlanta) Hawks the following year until a game against the Celtics ended his career.
“He got hurt going in for a layup,” Plummer said. “K.C. Jones of the Celtics undercut him, and (Davis) broke a couple vertebra in his back; that finished his career.”
After basketball, Davis sold houses and insurance and ran video stores and appliance rental businesses. He also was finance manager for an auto dealership in Boston.
Something, however, was missing.
“He really struggled with missing … what playing in the NBA brought to you,” Plummer said. “He knew all the media, all the players and ex-players. That's where he wanted to be, with his friends.”
Sometimes, the celebrities returned the love.
When Davis was diagnosed with prostate cancer years ago, his daughter, Marla Davis-Orvig, wrote one of her father's heroes, golfing legend Arnold Palmer, who was a cancer survivor.
“Arnold Palmer wrote a note,” Davis-Orvig said. “Giving that to Dad meant a lot to him. He welled up in tears when Arnold died.”
Cincinnati was in Davis' heart, too. He eventually settled in Reading, a northeastern suburb.
“He loved where he was from,” Davis's son, Randy Davis, said. “He loved Cincinnati.”
Lykins thinks Davis deserves one more honor. “I think he needs to be in the KHSAA Hall of Fame,” he said.
Survivors also include: his widow, Eva (Everidge) Davis; a daughter, Jennifer (Dan) Rommel; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. today at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241. Funeral services will begin immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Blue Ash.
