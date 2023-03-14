ASHLAND Stacy Davis is looking forward to her return trip to Rupp Arena tonight.
Ashland’s first-year girls coach just guided her team to the state tournament quarterfinals a few days ago and gave one of the top teams in the bluegrass all it could handle with a Final Four trip on the line.
It’s actually her fourth trip in as many seasons supporting a program and a school that she cherishes. But her attention and her focus will be on two special individuals. Her two sons: Tristin and Cameron.
“It’s been really fun,” Stacy Davis said. “We’ve had some really good teams that have been fun to watch. Now this year, knowing that Tristian is going to play a main role on the floor, it will be a fun experience. I’m very excited for him.”
“Now I can be in the stands and relax,” she added. “I don’t have that stress when I am coaching. But you are still a coach and when your kids are out there, you still have the anxiety, the nerves and the butterflies. I can’t wait to get there and watch them. To see them get a bucket at Rupp Arena, it would be cool.”
Always a TomcatTristin and Cam were introduced to the Tomcat tradition at any early age. The Davis brothers understand the significance of sliding on the Tomcats jersey and it fills them with pride to do so every day.
“It’s different than anywhere else,” Tristin Davis said. “She said it’s not just four years of high school. You are a Tomcat or a Kitten for the rest of your life.”
Stacy Davis proudly wore the same Ashland uniform as her sons. The former guard was part of two 16th Region championship teams and made two state tournament appearances in 1990 and 1992. Stacy Davis led the Kittens in scoring with 21 points in the opening round against Henry Clay in 1992.
Mom wants her sons to realize the responsibility that comes with playing sports at Ashland.
“We’ve talked a lot about wearing the maroon and white,” Stacy Davis said, “and repping the ‘A.’ The pride they need to have in it on and off the floor. I told them when you are wearing Ashland, you are representing, not only your school, but the community as well. There’s so much community support here. They have seen my past articles and my ‘A’s’ around our house. They know how much it meant to me to play here.”
Stacy Davis is second on the career scoring list at Ashland. Tristin and Cam feel they have the perfect role model for sports and in life in the same household. The Davis duo are thrilled for their mother’s coaching success. They expected nothing less.
“She’s done a great job,” Tristin Davis said. “For her to be out there, coaching at Rupp Arena, it hit all of us emotionally. It probably hit me the most. I’m just so proud of my mom with everything that she has accomplished this year and for what she will accomplish in the future. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
“I’m so proud of her too,” Cam added. “She was a great athlete herself. Whenever I go to the gym, she’s always there supporting me and helping me with my mistakes. We have built an even stronger bond through sports.”
Tackling footballCam Davis relishes the time competing against his brother on a basketball court. But there was another field of play that kept grabbing his interest.
His father’s side of the family held football in a slightly higher regard and the younger Davis, even with his smaller stature, knew his could excel on the gridiron.
“Basketball was our main sport,” Cam Davis said. “When I was younger, football is a sport that I picked up a lot. My dad’s side was always into football. My uncle coaches at Scott County. I have cousins who played football in college and other cousins who play at Ryle. I developed an interest in football because of its physicality. You get to go out and hit people. You can’t do that in basketball.”
He was a main contributor to Ashland’s run to the Class 3A state semifinals. He led the team in tackles that night with seven against Christian Academy-Louisville on Nov. 25.
“It’s impressive that he’s a freshman and he’s going out there against bigger, older kids and he’s not backing down,” Tristin said. “I’ve known that all my life. He’s never going to back down from any challenge.”
Cam said his mother gradually embraced the idea of her son playing the sport. Davis was the third-leading tackler for the Tomcats from his defensive back position. He recorded 75 tackles, five for loss, two interceptions and scored a rushing touchdown.
“The football and basketball coaches have believed in me since the first day,” Cam Davis said. “Even as young player, I was going to make mistakes, but they stayed with me and kept believing in me.”
“At the beginning of this year, she found out that I was going to get some varsity time,” he added about his mom. “She’s a little scared at first. I’m a smaller kid going against much bigger kids. As the season went on, she realized that I got this.”
Stacy Davis knew Cam loved football. She ran the Boyd County JFL for seven years. When he came to her and said he wanted to play, she said to herself, “They’re only kids one time.”
“We told them all along, it’s their decision,” Stacy Davis said. “The only thing that we don’t want to do it not play something and regret it down the road. Once he starts, you are going to finish and we will go from there. It was a little nerve-racking at first. The seasons run into each other and that makes it hard. He has exceled on the field, so I’m glad he did play.”
Basketball will always have a special place in Cam’s heart because he gets to share the experience with his brother. Cam came to Ashland before his seventh-grade year and looked forward to the day to be back on the court with Tristin.
“When I was younger, we used to play against each other,” Cam Davis said. “It was fun competing against him, but I’ve always dreamed of playing with my brother. Basketball gives us that opportunity.”
“It’s been a dream of mine to share the court with my brother,” Tristin added. “Even it meant just a couple of minutes or a whole game. It’s been a great experience last year and this year.”
The Davis’s collection of postseason success and region titles could rival any family tree. Tristin and Cam’s father, Ryan, is an assistant coach on the football team. Cam has experienced a region victory on the hardwood and gridiron. Tristin has been a part of four during the Tomcats’ run of five straight region titles. Stacy has now won two as a player and one in her first try as coach.
The Davis brothers share of love of sports but are two different people, according to their mother.
“It’s like black and white,” Stacy Davis said. “Outside of sports, it’s different. Cam is an outdoor person. Tristian is an indoor person. They have totally different eating habits. They have different personalities. If you saw them out, and didn’t know who they are, you might not think they are brothers.”
Courting successTristin Davis saw an increased role on the Tomcats basketball team this year and it came with bigger numbers and a greater confidence level. The senior believes he improved two vital qualities this season after playing with stellar teammates, Colin Porter, Ethan Sellars and Cole Villers, the last few seasons.
“It is my work ethic,” Tristin said. “Over the summer, I stepped it up big time with that. I’ve worked hard and have worked out every day. It comes from what I saw from Colin, Cole and Ethan. Their leadership on the court was a big part of why we had so much success the last three or four years. They knew how to lead.”
Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner said Tristin and Cam have always an unyielding toughness. Tristin has made a bigger impact on both ends of the court and raised his ability to score in a variety of ways.
“It’s Tristin’s ability to defend,” Bonner said. “He’s got consistently better on the defensive. Since the district finals, he’s been super consistent for us offensively. … With his length, he can finish those shots over the defender. He runs in transition so well and does a good job of getting out front of Rheyce (Deboard). He’s taken more charges than anyone else on our team this year. He’s a tough kid.”
Tristin Davis scored double figures in all three 16th Region Tournament games and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Stacy said you could see her son’s confidence improve with each game this season. Bonner said that tenacity and winning attitude comes from their mother.
“You can see it in the way that Stacy coaches the game and the way her team plays,” Bonner said. “I was watching them earlier this year and first thing I observed is that they just don’t quit coming at you. It just doesn’t stop, no matter how far down they get or the deficit. They are never out of the game with how hard they play. I was watching and thinking how do I get our guys to do that? That comes from inside her. You can see it in Cam and Tristin.”
Reveling at RuppWith the success that Stacy Davis has produced on the basketball court, her sons are the only family members who’s faced the state tournament atmosphere at Rupp Arena entering the postseason.
“When you walk out on that court for the first time,” Stacy Davis said, “and you come out of the tunnels, you get to take it all in. They tell you that you have to have do this and be here at this time. I’m so excited for Tristin because he gets to play a bigger role his year. He told me how special it is to step onto the court for the first time. Now I actually know how he felt.”
Tristin and Cam got to see the state tournament from their mom’s perspective last week as they cheered her and Kittens on during the girls state tournament.
“Before their first game against Knott County Central, I went down and gave her a big hug,” Tristin Davis said. “I told her to enjoy the moment. You never know if you will be able to do it again. I couldn’t have been more proud.”
“I’m not quite like my brother,” Cam added. “I don’t go down before games. I prepare for the game in the stands and watch it with my grandpa. When she wins, I’ll go down and give her that big hug. She is something else.”
Stacy Davis said she will fondly remember the enjoyment and the happiness on her players’ faces during their run to the state quarterfinals
The only thing that can beat that memory is the thought of watching her two sons share the floor one last time at Rupp Arena. She hopes it lasts four more games. She expects the emotions will reemerge.
Ashland meets Owensboro tonight in Sweet Sixteen opening round at 8:30.
“It’s hard to put that into words,” Stacy Davis said. “The first time they checked in and played together in their Ashland uniforms, it was special. When I see my two boys run out of the tunnel on Wednesday night, I guarantee there’ll be a few tears that will come out.”