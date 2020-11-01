DANVILLE Caleb Burns tallied three rushing touchdowns and Danville accumulated 122 yards on the ground as the Admirals defeated Raceland, 28-25, on Friday night.
Senior Jake Heighton threw for a score and ran for another. He recorded 248 passing yards. Parker Fannin caught six balls for 48 yards and found the end zone on a catch in the opening quarter.
Landyn Newman also had six catches for 85 yards.
Danville (4-2) got on the scoreboard first midway through the first frame. Burns gave the Admirals an early lead with a 4-yard touchdown scamper.
After Heighton’s TD run, Danville quarterback Sage Dawson answered with a 20-yard scoring strike to Blake Jones. Ethan Melvin’s scoop and score with a tick remaining in the second quarter gave the Rams a 18-14 halftime lead.
Burns added a couple of touchdown runs in the second half. Conner Hughes completed the scoring with a 59-yard TD reception for Raceland (4-4)
The Rams host Russell this Friday to close out their regular season.
RACELAND 6 12 0 7 — 25
DANVILLE 7 7 7 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
D—Caleb Burns 4 run (Zachery Morgan kick) 8:45
R—Parker Fannin 2 pass from Jake Heighton (kick failed) 5:14
SECOND QUARTER
R—Heighton 8 run (kick failed) 9:30
D—Blake Jones 20 pass from Sage Dawson (Morgan kick) 5:08
R—Ethan Melvin 34 fumble return (pass failed) :01
THIRD QUARTER
D—Burns 51 run (Morgan kick) 5:47
FOURTH QUARTER
D—Burns 15 run (Morgan kick) 5:15
R—Conner Hughes 59 pass from Heighton (Peyton Ison kick) 2:08
