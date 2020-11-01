DANVILLE Caleb Burns tallied three rushing touchdowns and Danville accumulated 122 yards on the ground as the Admirals defeated Raceland, 28-25, on Friday night.

Senior Jake Heighton threw for a score and ran for another. He recorded 248 passing yards. Parker Fannin caught six balls for 48 yards and found the end zone on a catch in the opening quarter.

Landyn Newman also had six catches for 85 yards.

Danville (4-2) got on the scoreboard first midway through the first frame. Burns gave the Admirals an early lead with a 4-yard touchdown scamper.

After Heighton’s TD run, Danville quarterback Sage Dawson answered with a 20-yard scoring strike to Blake Jones. Ethan Melvin’s scoop and score with a tick remaining in the second quarter gave the Rams a 18-14 halftime lead.

Burns added a couple of touchdown runs in the second half. Conner Hughes completed the scoring with a 59-yard TD reception for Raceland (4-4)

The Rams host Russell this Friday to close out their regular season.

RACELAND    6    12    0    7    —    25

DANVILLE    7    7    7    7    —    28

FIRST QUARTER

D—Caleb Burns 4 run (Zachery Morgan kick) 8:45

R—Parker Fannin 2 pass from Jake Heighton (kick failed) 5:14

SECOND QUARTER

R—Heighton 8 run (kick failed) 9:30

D—Blake Jones 20 pass from Sage Dawson (Morgan kick) 5:08

R—Ethan Melvin 34 fumble return (pass failed) :01

THIRD QUARTER

D—Burns 51 run (Morgan kick) 5:47

FOURTH QUARTER

D—Burns 15 run (Morgan kick) 5:15

R—Conner Hughes 59 pass from Heighton (Peyton Ison kick) 2:08

