OWINGSVILLE Great ball movement leads to great shot opportunities.
Harlan certainly put on a clinic in that area in a Dan Swartz Classic matchup at Bath County High School.
Harlan notched 30 assists on 37 made baskets, shot 57.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, and got 13 triples combined from Kaleb McLendon (26 points) and Trenton Cole (21 tallies) to claim third place with a 96-77 win.
For sixth-year Harlan coach Derrick Akal — who spent the previous six years coaching Harlan’s girls — the formula was simple to describe.
“We shot the ball well,” Akal said. “I thought that we shared and moved the ball a lot better than we did (in Thursday’s loss to Fredrick Douglass). Anytime you share the ball and are making shots, it always looks pretty good.”
Humble in defeat, Steve Wright had no trouble admitting that the Green Dragons were simply a better basketball team at the midway point of the regular season.
“They’ve got a bunch of bullets in their gun,” Wright said of Harlan. “They can shoot it from different places on the floor, spread you out, and when they trap you full court, they make you handle it. They’re really well-coached, shoot it really well, but can obviously deck it and get to the rim too.”
After trailing buckets back and forth en route to a 10-9 cushion off of two triples from the eighth-grade sharpshooter, Cole added in four more bombs while Kaleb McClendon added in three of his own in the first half en route to a 27-19 first quarter lead, and eventually, a 48-25 advantage.
Of their 13 treys in the contest, the duo put in nine alone in the first half, ultimately combining for 47 points in all.
“We talked about pace and space,” Akal said. “I thought our pace was good, I thought our spacing was good. When you move the ball like we did tonight and get the kind of looks that we did tonight, that’s big. With the looks that we got, we got looks tonight that we didn’t get last night — ones that we practice all the time — and I expect us to make those shots.”
Bath County, behind 13 second quarter points from Otis, cut the lead to a 58-40 count at halftime, then went on a 7-0 run behind five points from the senior guard to start the third, knocking Harlan’s lead down to a 58-47 margin.
Otis, who scored a game-high 34 points in the Wildcats’ setback, scored 82 points across the three-game stretch for a 27.3 point-per-game average in the Dan Swartz Classic. The senior guard eclipsed the 2,000-point barrier in Bath County’s 56-28 victory over Berea.
“Zack’s been a really good player way before I got here,” Wright said. “Great, quality kid. Works hard and is a leader on and off the court. I’m really proud of him. He’s having a great year and we’re really happy for him. He’s a fine young man and a real pleasure to coach.”
However, in answering Otis’ barrage, Kaleb McClendon, Kyler McClendon and Jaedyn Gist responded by scoring 16 consecutive points between them for the Green Dragons, ultimately allowing Harlan to go on a 16-4 push that upped the lead to an insurmountable 23-point gap (79-57) at the end of the third quarter.
The Green Dragons improved to 11-2 with the victory while the Wildcats fell to 8-3 with the setback.
HARLAN 27 31 21 17 — 96
BATH CO. 19 21 17 20 — 77
Harlan (96) — Ky. McLendon 18, Austin 2, Cole 21, Ka. McLendon 26, Gist 14, Cox 6, Daniels 3, Maples 2, Montanaro 2, Pennington 2, Brewer, Schuler, Clem, Clark. 3-Pt FG: 17 (Cole 7, Ka. McLendon 6, Cox 2, Ky. McLendon, Daniels). FT: 5-6. Fouls: 17
Bath County (77) — Sorrell 9, Nzungize 2, Smith 10, Otis 34, Brashear 8, Bowling 4, McCarty 2, Butcher 6, Robinson 2, Roussos, Bashford, Williams, Manley, Bradley. 3-Pt FG: 6 (Otis 3, Sorrell, Brashear, Butcher). FT: 27-30. Fouls: 7.
Lewis County 68
Elliott County 47
Elliott County fell victim to another slow start in the seventh-place game at the Dan Swartz Classic at Bath County.
Lewis County bolted out to a 43-14 halftime time lead and ran away with a victory over the Lions from Sandy Hook.
Drew Noble was nearly perfect from the field. The Lewis County (3-8) forward made 11 of his 12 attempts and posted a game-high 31 points. Trey Gerike added 12 points and Andrew Collins contributed 10 to give their team three players in double figures.
Elliott County (2-9) got 14 points from Lake Adkins and 12 from Kyler Fannin.
ELLIOTT CO. 6 8 15 18 — 47
LEWIS CO. 20 23 14 11 — 68
Elliott County (47) — Faulkner 7, Fannin 12, Adkins 14, Martin 2, Sturgill 3, Craft, Barker 2, Sloas 1, Griffith, Copley 2, Holbrook, Whitt, Brickley 3. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Faulkner, Fannin 4, Adkins 2, Copley, Brickley) FT: 6-12. Fouls: 22.
Lewis County (68) — H. Gerike 2, Collins 10, T. Gerike 12, Tackett 3, Noble 31, Puenta 6, Rister 3, Wallingford, Detillon, Brown 1. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Collins 2, Puenta 2, Rister) FT: 19-29. Fouls: 18.