OWINGSVILLE Bath County held Berea to six points in each of the first three quarters on Wednesday night as the Wildcats doubled up the Pirates, 56-28, in the opening round of the Dan Swartz Classic.
Zack Otis scored 23 points and Just Nzungize pitched in 10 for Bath County (8-1).
Otis surpassed 2,000 career points and was named Player of the Game.
The Wildcats outrebounded Berea, 41-17.
Cameron Puckett tallied 13 points for the Pirates (4-8).
BEREA 6 6 6 10 — 28
BATH CO. 18 18 16 4 — 56
Berea (28) — Blevins 3, Brewer 3, Puckett 13, Robinson 2, Cummins 4, Isaac 3, Hemmingway, Mills, Bolakaro, Randall, Benderman, Reed, Smith. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Brewer, Isaac). FT: 6-8. Fouls: 9.
Bath County (56) — Sorrell 2, Nzungize 10, Smith 8, Otis 23, Brashear 9, Butcher 3, Bashford 1, P. Roussos, Bowling, McCarty, B. Roussos, Williams, Manley, Bradley, Robinson. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Brashear, Butcher). FT: 6-8. Fouls: 14.
Frederick Douglass 84, Lewis County 34
The Broncos limited the Lions to single digits in each quarter and built a 55-18 bulge at the break on Wednesday.
Armelo Boone scored 12 points to lead 14 Broncos in the scoring column. Tylon Webb scored 11 points and Junior Hill chipped in 10.
Drew Noble paced all scorers with 17 points for Lewis County. Trey Gerike added 10.
Frederick Douglass improved to 7-2. Lewis County is 2-7.
LEWIS CO. 9 9 8 8 — 34
DOUGLASS 30 25 15 14 — 84
Lewis County (34) — Collins 3, T. Gerike 10, Noble 17, Brown 2, McGlone 2, Box, Tackett, H. Gerike, Puente, Wallingford, Detillon. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Collins). FT: 9-14. Fouls: 15.
Frederick Douglass (84) — Boone 12, Chenualt 9, Simpson 8, Webb 11, Busson 2, Carter 2, Ngog 6, Dixon 2, Jones 4, Triplett 7, Hill 10, Menifee 5, Talbert 4, Simonsen 2, Wright. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Webb 2, Hill 2, Boone, Ngog, Menifee). FT: 17-23. Fouls: 13.
Paris 75, Elliott County 53
The Greyhounds led 16-7 after one frame and extended the edge at each quarter stop on Wednesday.
Malachi Ashford scored 17 points and Jakari Ransom and Elijah Bishop poured in 10 apiece for Paris (5-7).
Lake Adkins and Nathan Strugill produced 10 points apiece for the Lions (2-7), who did manage a 44-31 edge on the glass.
ELLIOTT CO. 7 15 13 18 — 53
PARIS 16 21 17 21 — 75
Elliott County (53) — Faulkner 7, Fannin 6, Adkins 10, Sturgill 10, Barker 7, Sloas 7, Brickey 6, Martin, Craft, Griffith, Whitt. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Fannin, Sloas). FT: 17-21. Fouls: 17.
Paris (75) — Murrell 9, Ashford 17, Randsom 10, Fredrick 2, Blackwell 4, Alcorn 4, Wray 6, Bishop 10, Webb 4, Garr 5, Patterson 4, Fields, Gregory, Johnson-Miles, Steele. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Ashford 2, Ransom 2, Wray 2, Bishop 2, Garr). FT: 10-18. Fouls: 21.
Harlan 82, Bishop Brossart 43
The Green Dragons converted 18 3-pointers — tied for the 13th-most all-time in a single game, according to online KHSAA records — to overwhelm the Mustangs on Wednesday.
Trenton Cole produced 10 of those treys in 16 attempts for 10 points for Harlan (10-1), which bounced back in fine form from its first loss of the year, to Pikeville in the final of the Pikeville Invitational Tournament on Thursday.
Kyler McLendon added 16 points and Kaleb McLendon dropped in 12 – on four 3s – for the Green Dragons.
Will Austin had 13 rebounds and Jaedyn Gist added 11 for Harlan, which enjoyed a 43-31 edge on the glass.
Mason Sepate scored 11 points for Brossart (7-4), which has dropped four of its last seven after a 4-0 start.
HARLAN 28 21 24 9 — 82
BROSSART 9 19 10 5 — 43
Harlan (82) — Ky. McLendon 16, Austin 4, Cole 30, Ka. McLendon 12, Gist 8, Daniels 6, Montanaro 3, Pennington 3, Cox, Brewer, Maples, Schuler, Clem, Clark. 3-Pt. FG: 18 (Cole 10, Ka. McLendon 4, Daniels 2, Ky. McLendon, Pennington). FT: 4-9. Fouls: 14.
Bishop Brossart (43) — Woosley 4, Bezold 6, Sepate 11, Schumacher 3, Mulberry 6, Willike 3, Hadden 5, Gulley 3, Schroeder 1, Volmer 1, Kruse, Geyer, Combs. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Bezold 2, Sepate, Willike, Gulley). FT: 6-11. Fouls: 7.