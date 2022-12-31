OWINGSVILLE Going into the Dan Swartz Classic, Frederick Douglass head coach Wes Scarberry said that he was looking for a signature win.
He and the Broncos got that — and a championship to boot.
One day after defeating a top-15 team in Harlan by a 62-53 count, Frederick Douglass built a 29-6 lead. It staved off a rally by former Broncos assistant Shawn Ransom and his Paris Greyhounds, and took home the hardware, winning the championship game by a 78-54 count Friday evening at Bath County High School.
Noting Fredrick Douglass’ run to its first-ever KHSAA Class 5A State Championship, Scarberry said the Dan Swartz Classic was the first time his Broncos were together as pictured in the preseason.
“This was the first time that we had our team together the way that we wanted it,” Scarberry said. “Football kids came back late due to the state championship, and we had a week of practice before (tournaments at Montgomery County and Bath County). I feel really good about where we’re at right now.”
For a team that is just hitting its stride, a 9-2 overall record certainly isn’t shabby. Outside of a 71-59 loss to Lexington Catholic in its season opener and a 78-60 setback to Great Crossing, the Broncos have won every other game they’ve played by nine points or more.
“The win over Harlan was huge for us,” Scarberry said. “Losing to Catholic and Great Crossing, I didn’t think we had that signature win yet. Yesterday was that signature win that we’ve been looking for. Then with Paris, Ransom was our assistant last year, so there was a lot of happy feeling there. They played extremely hard and he’s doing a great job with them.”
Ransom, himself, got out to a late start. He wasn’t hired until late August to lead the Greyhounds — having already started teaching classes at Frederick Douglass before getting the official nod.
“I love (Wes) Scarberry and I love Frederick Douglass,” Ransom said. “For us, it’s about staying the course. Frederick Douglass has a great weight room and conditioning program, and we’re trying to do those same things at Paris.”
Despite the 23-point first quarter deficit, the Greyhounds whittled the lead all the way down to nine in the fourth quarter as Jalen Ransom scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half, while Malachi Ashford added in 16 for the entire contest.
“A lot of times, we get caught up in the names of these schools as a school with a Class A enrollment going up against 5A or 6A powerhouses,” Ransom said. “You can’t get distracted by the stars. Both guys played with pride. They’re the best backcourt in the 10th Region in my mind. They can both shoot it and handle the ball.”
However, the ability of Armelo Boone proved to be too much. Boone ultimately scored seven straight to thwart the late rally, allowing Frederick Douglass to emerge with the victory.
Boone ultimately posted 14 of his 23 points in the second half in the win en route to Player of the Game honors for the Broncos.
“He’s a special talent,” Scarberry said. "To do some of the things that he can do on the basketball court as a sophomore amazes me. (He's) very smart, very intelligent player and a lot more than just athletic. He’s very gifted but knows the game and is very coachable.”
Paris 6 18 14 16 — 54
Fredrick Douglass 29 11 10 28 — 78
Paris (54) — Alcorn 3, Ashford 17, Ransom 25, Garr 2, Johnson-Miles 2, Blackwell 5, Murrell, Webb, Wray, Gregory, Bishop, Fredrick, Patterson, Steele. 3-Pt FG: 9 (Ransom 5, Ashford 3, Alcorn). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 14.
Fredrick Douglass (78) — Boone 23, Chenualt 14, Simpson 19, Webb 7, Busson 8, Wright 2, Hill 1, Menifee 2, Simomsen 2, Carter, Ngog, Dixon, Jones, Triplett, Talbert. 3-Pt FG: 3 (Boone 2, Simpson). FT: 15-23. Fouls: 10.