Jeff Damron isn't running from the challenge of rebuilding East Carter's girls basketball team, he said.
Damron does see talent in the Raiders' ranks, even after a couple of difficult seasons by the program's rich standards, and understands any inclination to give the next coach a crack at mining it.
That led to his resignation as East Carter's coach, which he and the school confirmed Thursday.
"You put in a couple of rough years," Damron said, "and I kinda wanted to stick it out, but ... after discussions, it was just better to go ahead and step away and, as young as that group is and as much talent and potential as they have, to give somebody an opportunity to grab them while they're young and see if they can push them on through and get them where they need to be."
The Raiders completed their third season under Damron on Feb. 21 with a loss to West Carter in the 62nd District Tournament semifinals to drop to 3-24.
Even after a historically difficult season, East Carter is still just five years removed from consecutive trips to the 16th Region Tournament final. Damron said he anticipated some struggles uncharacteristic to that legacy this winter, with two seniors on the roster and a host of underclassmen playing significant minutes.
Twelve Raiders participated in at least 17 games. Six of those 12 were freshmen or eighth-graders.
That made for a tough go of it in a 62nd District "the most competitive it's been in a while," Damron said, and a 16th Region that has nine teams with 17 or more victories.
"Going into it, we knew as young as we were gonna be, and inexperienced, that it was going to be a rough year," Damron said. "I've heard a lot from coaches telling me that they went through the same thing.
"This year in this region and this district, there weren't very many teams that you were gonna play when you're young to build that confidence. It was a tough year all the way around, for that reason. It's good for everybody else; it's bad for a team that's trying to rebuild and get going."
East Carter went 5-10 in the pandemic-shortened 2021 campaign, falling to upstart Morgan County in the district semifinals.
In Damron's first season as skipper, the 2019-20 Raiders went 18-13 and gave eventual region tournament champion Russell all it wanted in the region quarterfinals before falling, 55-46.
Prior to that, Damron was an East Carter assistant for 10 years.
"East Carter athletics would like to thank coach Damron for his service during his tenure at East Carter High School," the school said in a statement posted to social media Thursday afternoon. "The search for a successor will begin in the coming days."
Damron has also coached at the youth level, where he may return, he said.
"I'm still excited for the school, and when I decided to step away, I told them I'm not looking to go anywhere else," Damron said. "I'm gonna take some time off, and if I do anything, I'll go back to where I started and where I still love coaching, to get back into the youth side of it.
"Basketball to me is a life skill, and you learn so much through sports, and mine was basketball. I still have a love for it; it's just time to step away a little bit."
Damron said he has "no regrets" and that he saw progress over the course of the season. An example: East Carter's 50-46 loss to West Carter on Feb. 14. The Comets had beaten the Raiders, 65-35, on Jan. 3.
"I wanted to win. We all wanted to win," Damron said, "but I wasn't pushing the win and loss as a successful season or not. Just go out there and play and don't worry about the score.
"I think you saw spurts of it as we went through the year. I think, you get somebody that will push them and get them to understand, don't be satisfied with where you're at and keep improving, that group and that program has got the potential of getting back to where they were."
