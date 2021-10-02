OLIVE HILL West Carter did its best to cramp Bath County’s style on Friday night.
Cole Crampton found plenty of running room against the Wildcats, and when he couldn’t find space, he made some of his own.
“He is a real old-school runner,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said. “He would have been a good runner in the 1980s and 1990s because he is straight ahead. He is just so hard-nosed. To see him read the field better like he has the last couple of weeks and get some longer runs, it is huge. We want him to see daylight, and he is starting to do that.”
Crampton opened the Comets’ district contest with 122 of his 160 yards in the first quarter. The hot start complemented quarterback Eli Estepp’s historic night in West Carter’s 49-15 win at Michael Ed Blankenship Field.
The junior broke the school’s single-game passing mark with 258 yards through the air. It eclipsed Orry Perry and Bradley Walker’s 234-yard effort in 2019 and 2003, respectively.
“It means a lot to me,” Estepp said. “I was at East Carter my whole life and then I moved here. I was accepted by the coaches and players just like they had known me forever. It means a lot to me to do it here. Everybody believed in me and that meant the world.”
Perry became a mentor to Estepp and the signal-caller said he learned a great deal about the position from the former Comet. Perry hasn’t gone far after graduation. He is a member of Barker’s staff and spends Friday night in the coaches’ box.
“He is probably the smartest football guy that I have ever met,” Estepp said of Perry. “He just knows (what will happen) before the defense does anything. Watching film with him this year, he has really helped me out with coverages.”
Crampton chewed up the entire 57 yards of West Carter’s opening drive. He capped off the march with a 6-yard TD scamper.
Two offensive snaps later, Estepp hit Jackson Bond in stride and the senior hauled in the over-the-shoulder grab to give the Comets an early 14-0 lead.
West Carter (4-2, 2-0 Class 2A, District 8) didn’t waste much time to find the end zone again. Crampton concluded a strong first frame with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
The Comets hit paydirt in their first five possessions.
“We have been a work in progress all season offensively,” Barker said. “It seems like we have done better the last couple of weeks. We’ve seen guys that are stepping into those roles, whether it’s quarterback, receiver, offensive line, and they are taking ownership of that now.”
“Early on, they were thinking I have to replace this kid or that kid,” he added. “Now they are thinking that I can do the job, too. It’s not a disrespectful thing. It’s more of a confidence thing with our kids.”
West Carter duplicated its offensive output in the second quarter as Estepp started sharing the wealth. The quarterback hit Blake McGlone with a short pass and the senior maneuvered around defenders on his way to a 75-yard TD reception that was aided by Bath County’s poor tackling.
“Penalties have killed us all year,” Bath County coach Chris Lane said, “along with arm tackling. We are doing our best to address it in practice. We won the second half and that’s our message going back home. If we play football the way we know how, then you are an effective team. We have to figure out how to get off a bus and play an effective game on the road.”
Crampton didn’t make any stops on his third touchdown of the night. After a determined run across the goal line, the Comets held a 42-7 halftime advantage.
It was preceded by Kaden Wilson’s long touchdown catch. The receiver bolted past the secondary and took it the house on the 43-yard play.
“We knew that they would bring a lot of pressure,” Estepp said. “The O-line gave me time and I knew that Jackson, Kaden, Blake and Sam (Jones) can beat them one-on-one.”
Added Barker: “Teams now have to decide on whether you will concentrate on our running game with Cole or cover our receivers. Getting back that balance, it is so important for us. It’s what we try to do every year. Our guys are doing a really good job.”
Bath County (3-4, 0-2) cut its first-quarter deficit in half with Jason Lewis’s 53-yard touchdown sprint but could not contain West Carter’s explosive plays. Lewis led the Wildcats with 64 rushing yards.
Bond added a 66-yard TD catch just two plays into the third quarter to start a running clock. Estepp collected four touchdown tosses and booted all seven of his team’s extra-point attempts.
The Comets held Bath County to 98 rushing yards. Zack Otis added a late 70-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter.
“We prepared for a 50-50 attack,” Lane said. “I think we didn’t execute up front. They gashed us with the run. ... (West Carter) did a good job of picking up blocks and sticking to their game plan. They out-executed us tonight.”
BATH CO. 7 0 0 8 — 15
W. CARTER 21 21 7 0 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
WC—Cole Crampton 6 run (Eli Estepp kick), 7:18
WC—Jackson Bond 28 pass from Estepp (Estepp kick), 4:40
BC—James Lewis 53 run (Bryson Stigall kick), 3:43
WC—Crampton 1 run (Estepp kick), 2:02
SECOND QUARTER
WC—Blake McGlone 75 pass from Estepp (Estepp kick), 10:08
WC—Kaden Wilson 43 pass from Estepp (Estepp kick), 8:07
WC—Crampton 17 run (Estepp kick), 1:14
THIRD QUARTER
WC—Bond 68 pass from Estepp (Estepp kick), 10:52
FOURTH QUARTER
BC—Zack Otis 70 pass from Jacob Easton (Cam Allen run), 8:17
BC WC
First Downs 9 14
Rushes-Yards 19-98 25-248
Comp-Att-Int 10-15-1 8-13-0
Passing Yards 147 269
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 6-23.0 1-31.0
Penalties-Yards 7-60 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Bath County rushing: Easton 5-(-3), Hart 7-37, Lewis 7-64.
West Carter rushing: Crampton 12-160, Oppenheimer 11-77, I. Bond 1-13, Dean 1-(-2).
Bath County passing: Easton 10 of 15 for 147 yards.
West Carter passing: Estepp 7 of 12 for 258 yards. Back 1 of 1 for 11 yards.
Bath County receiving: Everman 2-21, Butcher 2-15, Otis 3-82, Wilson 2-13, McCoy 1-16.
West Carter receiving: Bond 4-129, McGlone 2-86, Wilson 1-43, Fields 1-11.