Outstanding pitchers, three Little League state champions, a legendary Babe Ruth coach and some of the most versatile and athletic players in Ashland baseball history make up the 10-member class for the 2022 CP-1 Ashland Hall of Fame.
This latest class will bring the CP-1 Hall of Fame total to 80 with 20 more players/coaches to come in the next two years on the way to naming the top 100. The 2022 event will be Saturday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. in front of the big diamond – CP-1 – in Central Park.
Here is a list of the 2022 induction class:
–David Cox, a valuable outfielder for the state champion Tomcats of 1968 who also played center field for the 1969 Tomcats state runner-up team.
–Scott Crawford, a power hitter from Little League through American Legion during his career. He was a member of the Ashland American Little League state champions and starred for the Tomcats and Post 76.
–Steve Hall, a standout player for the Tomcats who graduated in 1972 and later coached the Ashland baseball team in the 1980s. An outstanding catcher, he played collegiately at Morris Harvey in Charleston, W.Va.
–The late Omar Henry was an outstanding all-around athlete and dominating pitcher in Little League, high school with the Tomcats and he pitcher for UK. He was a member of the 1990 Ashland American Little League state championship team.
–Greg Jackson, an athletic third baseman who used his speed and strong hitting at the top of the Tomcats’ lineup from 1974-76.
–Charlie McDowell, one of the giants in youth coaching in Ashland. His Babe Ruth teams routinely collected championships and the rosters of those who played for him reads like an Ashland who’s who.
–Jason Stein, a second baseman who starred for the Ashland American 1986 Little League state champions and then later with the Tomcats. He went on to be the head coach at Eastern Kentucky University and is currently the hitting coach for Duke University.
–Mark Swift, an all-around athlete who went to college on a basketball scholarship was a slick-fielding shortstop and clutch hitter during his days with the Tomcats from 1975-77.
–Herb Wamsley, a versatile athlete who starred behind the plate and at second base for the Tomcats during his career. He graduated in 1977.
–Rick Wenning, a hard-throwing pitcher for the Tomcats who graduated in 1973. He later pitched collegiately for David Lipscomb and the University of Kentucky. He was one of the best pitchers in the park during the 1970s.