The 2020 CP-1 Hall of Fame ceremony has been postponed until August 2021 because of coronavirus concerns.
The makeup ceremony will be Aug. 21, 2021, in Central Park.
The CP-1 Hall of Fame 2020 class has memorable players, outstanding coaches and a player said by many to be one of the best to ever play in Central Park.
In the 1960s, Wilson Barrow was the hardest-throwing pitcher anybody had ever seen and a tremendous all-around athlete who in high school bridged Booker T. Washington and Ashland. He is part of a 10-man class that is a mix of players and coaches, and a few who did a little of both.
The rest of the class includes: Scott Crank, Mike Delaney, Brian Finkbone, Bill Hammond, French Harmon, Jon Hart, Cabot Keesey, Mark Moore and Mike Tussey.
Here is a look at the class:
Wilson Barrow, who played in Ashland’s inaugural Little League season in 1955, could make the mitt pop like few others who ever played in the park. Barrow’s fastball was compared to how Bill Lynch and Don Gullett threw later in the decade.
Scott Crank was a three-sport athlete who starred in football (quarterback), basketball (point guard) and baseball (shortstop) for the Tomcats in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was a clutch hitter and slick fielder for the Tomcats and Post 76.
Mike Delaney is a longtime coach with Post 76, basically keeping the program alive. He was an outstanding player as a middle infielder in the mid-1970s for the Tomcats and Post 76.
Brian Finkbone was the consummate leadoff hitter and sparkplug for the Tomcats in the mid-1970s. His speed made him a best for opposing pitchers who had a hard time keeping him off the bases. His all-out style made him a favorite with teammates.
Bill Hammond has coached at CP-1 for many summers and continues as a co-coach with Delaney for Post 76. He was a standout pitcher for the Tomcats and Post 76 in the mid-1970s and became an outstanding teacher of the pitching craft.
French Harmon was a solid contributor as a player for the Tomcats in the late 70s, but it was his coaching ability that he was best known. He led a Connie Mack resurgence in the late 1980s and 1990s and was instrumental in helping several players in college.
Jon Hart’s smooth swing made him a fear hitter for the Tomcats, Post 76, Stan Musial and Marshall University. He could beat you with the bat or glove and was one of the top all-around players on every team for on each level.
Cabot Keesey spanned the late 1970s and early 1980s and was a pure hitter and outstanding defensive player both as an infielder and outfielder throughout his playing career that include the Tomcats, Post 76 and Stan Musial teams.
Mark Moore played for the Tomcats, Post 76 and then 10 more years on the Stan Musial level, making him one of the all-time veterans in the park. He hit for power and played flawlessly at shortstop and third baseman, making every team he was part of better.
Mike Tussey, who coached youth league baseball for 22 years and won a state championship in 1988 with the Stan Musial adult league, was also a radio and cable television broadcaster who called many games in the park. He also was the Voice of the minor league Huntington Cubs.