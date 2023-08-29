ASHLAND Ten new members were inducted into the CP-1 Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, bringing the total membership to 90.
The ceremony took place in front of the big diamond where the new inductees shined during playing and coaching careers. The speeches given were heartfelt and full of raw emotion as one by one they looked in the faces of family and friends.
“I’ve been nervous and haven’t hardly slept since getting the call in January,” said John Browning, who played in the 1980s for Ashland and Post 76. “I’m almost shaking.”
Browning was the leadoff speaker, setting the tone for a great afternoon of speaking from inductees as he talked about his playing career and some of the great coaches and teammates in his past.
Two of the inductees were deceased – Rodney Clark and Richard “Dick” Smoot. Rick Clark represented and spoke for his younger brother, who passed in 2016, and Lisa Sills spoke for her father, who played for the Ashland Tomcats in 1950 and coached 27 years in Ashland Babe Ruth. He died in 2004.
Rick Clark said his family was thankful to the committee for remembering his brother, a hard-nosed player for Fairview High School and Post 76. The Clark family was well-represented in a large crowd and Rick did a stirring job of remembering his brother, a hard-nosed catcher and third baseman who played with grit and hustle.
“Rodney was a good baseball player, a lot better than me,” Rick said. “I was two years older but he always wanted to play with us.”
Lisa Sills was emotional in talking about her father’s love for baseball and the boys that he coached throughout the years. He also played at Western Kentucky and held a record for some time although Lisa said she didn’t remember for what. “But it was a record,” she said. “I know that.” She said her mother was an unsung hero, allowing Dick to do what he loved – coach.
Longtime youth league coach Marvin Childers spoke a lot about those coaches who helped him throughout the years and the value that came from playing baseball. He also offered a heartfelt prayer at the end of his speech.
David “Smooth” Greene, a longtime educator and Baptist preacher, gave a polished speech and said he wasn’t sure why he was selected. Greene was a state champion playing for Ashland American Little League in 1986 (there were only seven state champions in Ashland history). He also played at Ashland, Post 76 and Marshall and was an assistant coach and even a head coach for one season in an emergency role when he took the Tomcats to the regional championship game.
Hard-hitting Chris Tussey, the son of Ashland Stan Musial founder Mike Tussey – a former broadcaster who loves to talk. He gave the shortest talk that included a strong zinger directed toward his dad. “This will be the shortest Tussey speech ever,” said Tussey, who played well at every level in Ashland, including for his dad in Stan Musial.
Rick Lambert, a power-hitting lefty, gave a lively speech about some of his playing days for Fairview, Post 76 and Stan Musial. At 21, while playing in a Stan Musial game, he learned that former Marshall coach Jack Cooke was interested in giving him a chance to play. Lambert said he would have never had the opportunity to play baseball in college without the Stan Musial League.
Keith Withrow, who played in the 1970s and 1980s, talked about how the culture was different now than when he grew up and it was too bad. Withrow said players in his time never had time for anything else but baseball. He has tried to instill that kind of attitude in his own son. Withrow played with reckless abandon because that’s all he knew. He starred from Little League through Stan Musial like so many other CP-1 Hall of Famers.
Jeff Wilcox, who won nearly 500 high school baseball games with Greenup County and Ashland, grew up playing on the CP-1 diamond as well. He found his niche in coaching baseball and basketball and was quite successful.
Kevin Neill was the other inductee in the 2023 CP-1 Hall of Fame class but was unable to come because of another commitment.
Notes--Don Moore recognized the late David Carter, one of the founders of the CP-1 Hall of Fame along with Gary Wright at the start of Saturday program.
--Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins presented a proclamation and key to the city to Mike Tussey for his efforts throughout a career that included being on the Ashland Police Department, a Hall of Fame broadcaster and a Hall of Fame coach and member of the CP-1 Hall of Fame.
Tussey organized a Stan Musial Reunion later Saturday at the Tomcat Brew House where many of his former players came to get together. The Musial teams that Tussey put together captured two Kentucky state championships with many future CP-1 Hall of Fame players.
--The audience included a lot of former CP-1 Hall of Fame members who came to honor this class.
--Next year will bring to 100 the number of players, coaches and umpires in the CP-1 Hall of Fame.