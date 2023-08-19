ASHLAND A mesh of power hitters, clutch performers and legendary coaches make up the 2023 CP-1 Hall of Fame class. This summer’s ceremony will take place Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. at the big diamond in Central Park.
The 10 players inducted this summer will bring the total to 90 that have been included in the CP-1 Hall of Fame. Next year’s 10-member class will be the final one.
Two of this summer’s class will be honored posthumously – Rodney Clark and Richard “Dick” Smoot.
Clark is one of two Fairview High School graduates in the class, joining Rick Lambert.
Smoot is one of the three legendary coaches who will join the HOF. Marvin Childers, who coached in Ashland American Little League for multiple years and directed a state championship team in 1990, and Jeff Wilcox, who won nearly 500 games in a 21-year coaching career, including 17 with the Tomcats.
Lambert and Keith Withrow are inductees who played in the 1970s while 1980s stars selected were Kevin Neill, John Browning, Chris Tussey and Clark.
David “Smooth” Greene, who played outfield for Post 76 and Ashland in the 1990s, is one of two players who went on to play in college for Marshall. Lambert is the other.
2023 CP-1 HALL OF FAME CLASSJOHN BROWNING, Starred for Ashland and Post 76 in the mid -1980s and was a consistent hitter who knew what to do on the bases. Versatile infielder who was comfortable as a shortstop, first baseman or wherever a coach wanted him. He also pitched as starter or reliever.
MARVIN CHILDERS, A legendary Little League coach for Ashland American who guided the All-Stars to a state championship in 1990. Childers way of teaching the game got the most out of his players with many of them members of the CP-1 Hall of Fame.
RODNEY CLARK, Power hitter and catcher at Fairview and third baseman for Post 76 who played with passion. Everything he hit had some sting on it and he was never afraid to get the uniform dirty if it meant stopping a ground ball.
DAVID “SMOOTH” GREENE, Played for a state champion Ashland American Little League All-Stars in 1986 and went on to star in the outfield at Ashland, Post 76 and Marshall. He was also an assistant coach for five years with the Tomcats.
RICK LAMBERT, Starred at Fairview as a pitcher and first baseman from late 1970s to mid-1980s. He was known for his sweeping power swing that sent balls sailing. He also played for Post 76 and Stan Musial League in Ashland and finished his career as cleanup hitter three years at Marshall in mid 1980s.
KEVIN NEILL, Memorable power-hitting third baseman and shortstop who excelled for Ashland High, Post 76 and in Stan Musial League in the early to mid-1980s. He was a clutch hitter who opponents feared when he came to bat and was a strong defensive player as well.
RICHARD “DICK” SMOOT, Coached in Ashland Babe Ruth for 27 years, developing many of the young players who went on to high school and college careers. He was also an outstanding player for the Tomcats in 1950 and earned a scholarship to Western Kentucky University.
CHRIS TUSSEY, Excelled at all levels of Ashland baseball through the 1970s and 80s with the Tomcats, Post 76, and Stan Musial before going on to play college baseball. An excellent catcher with a strong arm, he was a solid leader and could hit with power and average.
JEFF WILCOX, Outstanding infielder for Ashland where he was a contact hitter who found his way onto the bases in the 1970s. His biggest contribution was in coaching where he collected 479 victories in a 21-year career, including 17 as the Tomcat’ head coach.
KEITH WITHROW, A hard-nosed player who was an outstanding hitter at every level, from Little League through Stan Musial. He starred for the Tomcats and Post 76 in the late 1970 and early 1980ss. Clutch hitter with unusual power and played with desire to win. Also a hard-throwing pitcher.