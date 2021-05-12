Brad Cox is probably as familiar with Fleming County's girls basketball team as any coach coming from outside the 61st District. But the Lady Panthers' new coach isn't taking too much from his experiences against Fleming County when he led Mason County the last six seasons.
"It's gonna be a clean slate for everyone," Cox said Wednesday, a few hours before being officially introduced as the Lady Panthers' new bench boss. "We're gonna find kids that are excited about playing basketball at Fleming County, regardless of what their position or role or amount of time they got last year. We're gonna open it up.
"It's a clean slate for me and it's a clean slate for the kids and we're gonna play the best kids that we feel will be the best for our program moving forward."
Cox comes to Flemingsburg from the rival Lady Royals, whom he coached to a 117-64 record over six years. That included six 39th District titles and one 10th Region runner-up finish. Mason County was 20-11 against 16th Region opponents and 5-1 versus Fleming County under Cox.
The Lady Royals posted 19 wins or more in each of Cox's first four seasons at Mason County, all of which ended in one-possession losses in the 10th Region Tournament semifinals or final.
Fleming County once competed for championships at a similar clip. The Lady Panthers made three trips to the 16th Region Tournament semifinals or final in a span of four years from 2014-17 -- their last three seasons under Kristy Orem and first under Melanie Rogers.
But in the four years since, Fleming County has averaged 6.5 wins and 20.3 losses, including a 4-16 mark this past winter.
Further complicating matters: those Lady Panthers will graduate eight seniors, including the school's all-time leading scorer, Sidney Argo.
Cox intends to get heavily involved in the younger levels and feeder system of the program, he said, for a ground-up rehaul.
On the floor, pending seeing up close for himself what the Lady Panthers can do on the floor, Cox wants Fleming County to speed up the game offensively and mix defenses, he said. Mason County used a five-out, dribble-drive offense in the last couple years, which Cox favors but can be easily tweaked to fit personnel, he said.
It's Cox's first job in the 16th Region. The 2002 Pendleton County graduate worked as a boys assistant at his alma mater and at Mason County and as a girls assistant at Madisonville-North Hopkins before taking over in Maysville.
Certain corners of the 10th Region perceive its brand of basketball as vastly superior to the neighboring 16th Region. Cox doesn't buy into that.
"The 16th Region and the 10th Region are two of the best, if not the best, girls regions in the state, in my opinion," he said. "There's no downgrade for me jumping from the 10th to the 16th.There's a lot of good teams, a lot of established programs, some really, really good coaches, and Fleming County has the potential to get back to the status they were at (as a region contender)."
This will also be Cox's first encounter with district seeding. The 39th District blind draws to set its district tournament, and so did the 38th and Seventh Districts when he worked there.
"It'll be a new experience for me," Cox said, "but I'm looking forward to it."
Cox's move is not purely basketball-related. He first accepted an open guidance counselor position at Fleming County High School, with the intention to get into the administrative side of education.
"The timing was right and it's an opportunity for me to get into a role like that without having to relocate my family," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting started."
Said Fleming County principal Stephanie Emmons: "We are excited to welcome coach Brad Cox to the FCHS team. He will be a great addition to our counseling department and an asset to our girls basketball program."
Cox, 37, attended Northern Kentucky University. He is married to Chelsea, through whom he already has a connection to Fleming County. She is the granddaughter of the late Bob Hall, who coached the Panthers boys to the 1974 Sweet Sixteen.
Another link: Cox's high school coach in his senior season at Pendleton County was Buddy Biggs, now Fleming County's boys coach. Cox was then a Wildcats assistant under Biggs before he left for Ashland.
"I owe a lot of my professional opportunities to Buddy Biggs," Cox said. "He's doing good things with the boys program, and I'm looking forward to working with him again."
The Coxes have a daughter, Anna Clay, who is 3.