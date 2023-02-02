WEST LIBERTY Blood, sweat and tears were the recipe for success for Morgan County Thursday night when the Cougars welcomed East Carter for a pivotal 62nd District contest.
After Morgan County raced out to a 20-8 lead, East Carter pulled to within four to end the frame and the game was never separated more than that margin the rest of the way.
Playing with a busted chin the majority of the second half, Gatlin Griffith rose to the occasion when the Cougars needed him the most in the final seconds of regulation.
Leading by three inside of 30 seconds to play, Griffith hit his second and only free throw of the night to push the lead to four. The Raiders cut the lead to three in the final seconds but after East Carter pushed the ball into the front court, the ball was knocked out of bounds leaving the Raiders with only 2.6 ticks to heave a game-tying shot toward the rim. It came up short to secure a 51-48 win for the Cougars.
“We’ve talked about it all year of what was going to happen when shots don’t fall and shots didn’t fall very well outside of the first quarter,” Morgan County coach Reese Griffith said. “We really learned how to defend every possession. We just told the guys to get in your gaps, man up and guard.”
East Carter coach Cole Brammer said he loved the moxy his team showed after getting behind 12 out of the gate.
“Proud of our kids for how they settled in and battled,” Brammer said. “We got down 20-8 and came back to take a one-point lead late in the first half. Thought it said a lot about the fight we have in us”.
The lead would be the only time in the contest the Raiders nudged ahead but the lead was short-lived although the game stayed within no more than two possessions the remainder of the night.
“When they started creeping up, our guys locked in and said we had to get the stop,” Reese Griffith said. “We’ve been putting a big emphasis on kills. Statistics say if you have seven kills a game, you have an 80% chance to win the game. Kills are just three stops in a row and on that second possession, you will see us on the sideline saying, kill, kill, kill. Just trying to get that third stop.”
Morgan County led 33-31 at the half and after a 7-6 third stanza favoring the Cougars, both teams settled in for a barnburner down the stretch with both having several opportunities to seize control late in the affair.
East Carter opened the half in a 2-3 zone which forced Morgan County to slow down the tempo to find the shot they wanted.
“I thought we had great looks,” Reese Griffith said. “We hit the middle. I would say that 85-90% of our looks came from inside to out movement. Sometimes shots just don’t go your way and you have to find another way to help win that ballgame.”
Morgan County struggled from the line, including a 3-of-10 fourth-quarter line that failed to push the game to two possessions on back-to-back trips. But the final free throw of the night by Cam Adams tickled the twine and left East Carter needing a 3 for the tie rather than the win.
“It was huge because it let us breathe just a bit,” Reese Griffith said of the final free throw. “We shot 4 of 13 (from the line) but all four of them mattered.”
East Carter had a look for the win but not the one that it had hoped after having to inbound the ball from the sideline, which never gave Evan Goodman a chance for the tie and a heave by Blake Hall fell short as the horn sounded.
“Didn’t execute everything exactly how we wanted but luckily, we still got season left to get a few more things ironed out,” Brammer said. “Again, proud of our kids. Played last night at home, came on the road tonight in a 62nd District game that went down to the wire. Shows a lot about this group. We are excited to continue to get better and finish off this season."
Eli Griffith led the Cougars with 13 points. Adams added 12. Preston Hoskins had 10.
Blake Hall had a game-high 20 points for the Raiders. Evan Goodman finished with 19, including five 3s.
With the win Morgan County and East Carter are now tied atop the 62nd District at 4-1 with each having one game to play before the upcoming tournament in West Liberty beginning on Feb. 20.
“When it comes to district tournament, everybody is going to get your best shot,” Reese Griffith said. “No matter who we play in that district tournament, we are just trying to come out and control the things that we can control.”
E. CARTER 18 13 6 11 — 48
MORGAN CO. 22 11 7 11 — 51
East Carter (48) — Goodman 19, Messer, Yoak, Hall 20, Ty Scott 4, Tate Scott 2, Sexton, Skaggs 3, Adams. 3-Pointers: 6 (Goodman 5, Skaggs). FTS: 6-10. PF: 18. Fouled Out: Skaggs.
Morgan County (51) — E. Griffith 13, G. Griffith 9, Adams 12, Hoskins 10, Spencer 5, Dagnan, Justice 2. 3-Pointers: 7 (G. Griffith 2, Hoskins 2, E. Griffith, Spencer). FTS: 4-13. PF: 15.