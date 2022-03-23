Bart Williams coached against Josh Cook for the first time in 2008.
Williams, now Bath County’s coach who was at the time leading Pikeville, remembers well the Panthers’ 72-66 victory in pool play in the Country Music Highway Classic at Johnson Central.
Williams also recalls being impressed by his opposite number, who was in his mid-20s, in his first season as a head coach and piloting the team at June Buchanan, whose high school enrollment this year according to the KHSAA numbers 26.
“I knew Josh had a tremendous love for coaching, and he was already a really good coach then,” Williams said, “but just didn’t have the program and the team that he had a deep desire to get ahold of someday.”
Thirteen seasons later, Williams sat in the stands at Rupp Arena and watched Cook win a state championship.
Cook, to use Williams’s phrasing, got ahold of first Lawrence County and then Mercer County before landing at George Rogers Clark. His Cardinals outlasted Warren Central, 43-42, on Saturday night to claim the Sweet Sixteen title.
“I’ve chased the dream, man,” said Cook, who led the Bulldogs from 2012-14. “I built relationships, I think, with every team I’ve coached.”
He’s also built programs. In the two years after coach Randy Anderson departed Louisa for Boyd County in 2010, the Bulldogs went 7-46. Cook took over in 2012 and led Lawrence County to a 20-11 campaign.
The Bulldogs couldn’t advance from what was at the time a five-team gauntlet of a 57th District, but they did finish as 15th Region All “A” Classic runners-up — to Williams and Pikeville in a 68-67 thriller in the final.
It didn’t escape Cook, he said, that the Panthers were the foil for Clark in the state quarterfinals nearly a decade later, though he didn’t think much about the Cardinals’ victory being personal retribution for that night in the Expo.
“You learn from everything you’re ever part of,” Cook said, “but you just gotta live in the moment, the game you coach, and try to do the best you can for your team.”
Williams, for his part, doesn’t mind having a pair of victories over a now-state champion coach on his resume.
“It’s great to say, yeah, I beat him a couple times,” Williams said. “It’s quite an honor. Again, Josh didn’t have the talent he has now, but you make friendships like that. And, you coach long enough, you’re gonna get beat by all of them and you’ll probably beat all of them.”
That Lawrence County team counted among its freshmen the likes of Robert Dalton, Austin Chaffins, Grant Kiser and Brandon Richardson, and the Bulldogs had an eighth-grader named Timmy Dalton. A year later, they went 21-11 and played in the region tournament semifinals. Two years after that, that fearsome fivesome led Lawrence County to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time.
Cook was also in Lexington that week, but not with the Bulldogs. He was by then in his second season at Mercer County and had the Titans in the Sweet Sixteen.
Cook had departed Louisa to continue to climb the ladder — “this was a move for my career I thought I had to take,” he said at the time — but continued to follow the Bulldogs and reveled in their achievement under coach Travis York.
“My years at Lawrence were so great for me, and those kids were so special,” Cook said. “I remember when those kids were seniors, I was at Mercer and we got to play in Rupp, and those kids at Lawrence got to play in Rupp. I’m forever thankful for every opportunity to be around every kid and every program I’ve been a part of.”
Having inherited a Mercer County team that was two games above .500 in the four years before he got to Harrodsburg and turned it into a squad that lost one game in 2015-16 before the state tournament, Cook moved on again to Winchester.
In six years there, Cook’s Cardinals have gone 160-39, with three 10th Region Tournament titles and a state championship.
Three of those wins have come at the expense of Williams, by that time in Owingsville.
“I decided when I got down here to Bath County that I would pick on them,” he joked. “We said, you know what, we’re gonna probably get drilled, but we’re gonna steal three or four really good plays. We always do.
“(Cook) is always so well-prepared and organized. His kids run great sets. He’s a perfectionist, I guess, when it comes to his team.”
The Cardinals brought their first title home since 1951, when what was then known as Clark County — before merging into present-day George Rogers Clark — claimed state supremacy as a member of the 16th Region.
They did it the hard way. A Cardinals club that cracked 80 points for the 22nd time on the year in the region title game against Bracken County slapped a running clock on Perry County Central in the first round.
But Clark’s highest point total the rest of the way was 54 points, and it took two overtimes against Lincoln County in the semifinals to do that.
Yet the Cardinals kept winning. They topped Pikeville, 43-38, the Patriots, 54-51, and Warren Central, 43-42.
Clark won its final three games at Rupp Arena by a combined nine points and while averaging 46.7 points.
“Defense wins championships,” Cook said. “Your legs are gonna go. You can’t just run and press and fast-break. We had to grind it out and show some experience and some mental toughness, and that’s what we were able to do.”
And in so doing, Cook, a native of tiny Topmost, a hamlet in Knott County, reached the summit of his profession.
People from his past noticed, to the point that Cook’s overheated cell phone stopped sending and receiving phone calls the night of the title game and he had to forward his assistant’s number to a reporter to coordinate an interview.
“My phone right now, I think this might be the last night that this phone exists because it’s just not gonna make it,” Cook deadpanned. “Lawrence is one of those places — any place I’ve been, I’ve been able to have support that I know is truthful and loyal, and those people are still showing support today.”
