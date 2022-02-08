OLIVE HILL West Carter faced an early deficit in a key 62nd District matchup against Morgan County on Monday night.
Cougars guard and leading scorer Jenna Hampton collected four field goals and nine quick points even before the glow of the Comets’ Senior Night festivities diminished on John “Hop” Brown Court.
West Carter coach Faith Conn decided to cool off Morgan County’s hot start with a timeout. The team regrouped and the Comets’ three seniors made it a night to remember.
Beth Middleton scored seven points in the opening quarter, including four during a quick 6-0 surge to bring West Carter back within a point. She continually added to her total in transition after getting behind the Cougars’ defense.
Middleton notched a team-high 19 points in the Comets’ 56-48 victory.
Conn said Middleton is the aggressor on offense now and the topic of conversation on the bench has changed during games.
“A couple of years ago we had to say, ‘Shoot the ball, Beth,’” Conn said. “She is a fantastic shooter. We all see that, but now she has the confidence to take those shots and we don’t have to say anything. They are starting to go in a lot more.”
Middleton did not have to show off her range in the first half. All three of her field goals in the second stanza were in the paint. She recorded a pair of layups and a putback. Camryn Burton nailed a triple to give West Carter its first lead at 21-19 with two minutes left until halftime.
“(Morgan County) has a very good man-to-man defense,” Conn said. “They take away the lane and you can’t get anything easy. They do a great job. For us to score in transition, it makes it a lot easier for us and we don’t have to get so many buckets in the half-court offense.”
Morgan County built the margin back to six on Hampton’s 3-ball early in the second frame. Neither team had an advantage bigger than five points the rest of the way until the final minute of the game.
Burton splashed a wide-open triple late in the third frame to give the Comets the lead for good and they extended it from the free-throw line in the closing 60 seconds.
“Switching to a zone helped us a little bit,” Conn said. “Hampton is fast. We really couldn’t stop her off the dribble. They bought into that zone. We haven’t practiced it or played it in a month. They did what they needed to do. It was a big win for us.”
Hampton and Emily Adkins tallied all of Morgan County’s points in the second quarter. Adkins found the bottom of the net before the halftime horn with a wing jumper to tie the contest, 23-23.
Hampton had 23 points to lead all scorers. Adkins also hit double figures with 11 points. Emma Clinger contributed nine points and seven rebounds.
“She draws the double and she draws most of the attention,” Morgan County coach Derrik Young said of Hampton. “We just have to have more scoring outside of that.
“It’s a tough thing because they are young,” he added. “You’re looking at an eighth-grader, a freshman and a sophomore. The kids are learning. I was proud but there are things we can work on. Hopefully, we will see them in the district championship.”
West Carter outrebounded the Cougars, 40-27, and Young believed that stat line made a significant difference in the outcome.
“I felt like they beat us on the boards tonight,” Young said, “especially late in the second half. West Carter is a physical team. They played hard. It was just their night.”
Morgan County (21-5, 5-1 district seeding) closed the gap to one point on five different occasions in the final two quarters but could not find that basket to get over the hump.
Comets senior Hanna Henderson, Burton and Lexi Bond each recorded a bucket to thwart a potential Cougars rally. Middleton and Allie Stone combined to hit their final six foul shots.
Stone, West Carter’s all-time leading scorer, did not match her high production standards, but her teammates were glad to pick up the slack.
Bond joined Stone with nine points. Burton added eight and Henderson posted six points and eight rebounds. Middleton grabbed 10 boards to close out her night with a double-double.
“I stand by this and say that Allie Stone gets beat up more than anybody in this region,” Conn said. “She has arms on her every time she drives. She gets the least amount of calls of anybody in this region. I’ve never understood it. She is so strong.
“She made right decisions,” she continued. “She made those good passes, and the girls made those shots. They depend a lot on each other. … The way that they play together will carry us pretty far.”
The Comets improve to 18-5 and 3-1 in seeding play. West Carter has two more district games remaining, and if it wins both, a blind draw will determine the top seed, according to the KHSAA website.
Young likes his team’s chances in a rubber match.
“Looking at our shooting stats, they weren’t great,” Young said. “If we have a better shooting night, the game is different. We don’t have to foul late. We were still right there. I’d rather lose this one than the one in the district tournament.”
MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Ross 1-3 0-0 7 3
E. Clinger 4-7 1-2 7 9
J. Hampton 8-21 5-6 2 23
Adkins 5-10 0-0 2 11
Smith 0-6 2-2 4 2
G. Hampton 0-0 0-0 0 0
L. Clinger 0-0 0-0 2 0
Team 2
TOTAL 18-47 8-10 27 48
FG Pct: 38.3. FT Pct: 80.0. 3-point FGs: 4-15 (Ross 1-2, E. Clinger 0-2, Hampton 2-7, Adkins 1-3, Smith 0-1) PF: 14. Fouled out: Ross. Turnovers: 12.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 7-11 4-4 10 19
Stone 2-11 5-7 3 9
Bond 2-6 4-6 4 9
M. Henderson 2-5 1-2 7 5
H. Henderson 3-13 0-0 8 6
Burton 3-6 0-0 2 8
Team 6
TOTAL 19-52 14-19 40 56
FG Pct: 36.5. FT Pct: 73.7. 3-point FGs: 4-16 (Middleton 1-3, Stone 0-5, Bond 1-2, M. Henderson 0-1, Burton 2-5) PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
MORGAN CO. 12 11 14 11 — 48
W. CARTER 9 14 15 18 — 56
Officials: Joe Coldiron, Mike Ginn, David Stafford