Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Rain likely. Rain may freeze on elevated surfaces. Morning high of 46F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.