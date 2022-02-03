MOREHEAD Used to be, when it came to girls basketball, Rowan County dominated West Carter.
No longer.
The Comets left Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium on Wednesday with a 71-61 win behind Allie Stone's 29 points.
West Carter improved to 17-5. What was equally nice: the Comets are 7-1 over their last eight games and 7-2 over the Vikings since 2017 – and a long way from Rowan County's 11 straight wins from 2010-2016.
Comet senior forward Hanna Henderson spoke as excitedly as if her family had found 10 20-carat diamonds in the back yard.
“I think it's great to come out here,” Henderson said. “We all come out here and we go to practice every day; we work hard. I think it's awesome to see how much better we've gotten.”
Comets coach Faith Conn is a 2014 Rowan County alumna. When she became the coach in 2019, it used to be bittersweet when she was on the sideline against the Vikings.
“I think as a coach now, it's just sweet,” Conn said. “I'm not sure there's much bitter left. They're fantastic girls from Rowan County, so it's nice to get to see them play.
“Any time we win, it's just a nice win for a coach.”
There was also a sister act: Hanna and Amelia Henderson scored 10 and 13 points respectively. Elizabeth Middleton chipped in 14 points.
Two team totals stood out for West Carter. The Comets out-rebounded Rowan County, 41-29 – Middleton and Hanna Henderson had eight each – and served 17 assists to Rowan County's 14. (Middleton, Stone and Alexis Bond had four apiece.)
West Carter also made 8 of 17 3-pointers to Rowan County's 3 of 14.
Rowan County's (18-8) Haven Ford led the Vikings with 28 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and three steals. Problem was, Hailey Rose was the only other Viking in double-figure scoring with 12 points.
Both teams struggled in the first quarter. Rowan County was 7 for 22 from the field, while West Carter made 7 of 16 shots.
Ford had a field goal and two free throws in the first quarter. What was equally important: she had three assists.
West Carter took its first lead at 9-8 on Bond's bucket. Stone added five points, but the Comets achieved a 16-16 because Hanna Henderson scored four points and Amelia added five.
A closer look, however, revealed something more; Bond's bucket and Hanna Henderson's four points kept West Carter close, trailing by just 14-13 late in the first quarter.
Stone's nine points helped West Carter take a 36-28 halftime lead, but so did the Hendersons – Hanna had five points and Amelia added four.
Ford provided the bulk of Rowan County's offense – eight of the Vikings' 12 in the second stanza.
West Carter's first-half statistics went the way you might have expected – Stone led the Comets with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Same thing for the Vikings – Ford had 12 points.
Rowan County coach Matt Stokes drew a technical foul with 3:22 to go in the third quarter. Stone made the resulting two free throws, and West Carter led, 48-37.
“I used a magic word; I deserved it,” Stokes said. “I was hoping it would change the way some calls were going around. I was just trying to do my part; it didn't seem to help.”
Stokes's miscue didn't harm Rowan County as much as it could have. Ford tallied six points and an assist on Katie Chandler's field goal, and the Vikings trailed by just 51-45 after three quarters.
Whereupon West Carter essentially pulled away.
Middleton and Stone drained 3s in a little more than a minute. From there, Stone was 6 for 6 from the free throw line, Amelia and Hanna Henderson had a field goal each, and Middleton had four more points.
“I think we just come in and play hard every night,” Stone said. “Rowan is just like a game we love to win. We know that they're good, they're good every year.”
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 5-10 2-4 8 14
Stone 7-14 12-12 2 29
Bond 1-6 0-2 6 2
A. Henderson 4-10 1-2 4 10
H. Henderson 5-14 2-2 8 13
Burton 1-4 0-0 1 3
Team 12
TOTALS 23-58 17-22 41 71
FG Pct.: 39.7. FT Pct: 77.3. 3-point FG: 8-17 (Middleton 2-4, Stone 3-5, A. Henderson 1-2, H. Henderson 1-2, Burton 1-4). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Kat. Chandler 3-7 0-0 4 6
Kan. Chandler 1-4 0-0 3 2
Utterback 3-5 0-0 2 7
Rose 5-7 2-2 0 12
Ford 9-24 8-11 10 28
Lewis 2-6 0-0 6 4
Eastham 0-2 0-0 3 0
Rogers 1-1 0-0 1 2
Team 0
TOTALS 24-56 10-13 29 61
FG Pct.: 42.9. FT Pct: 76.9. 3-point FG: 3-14 (Katie Chandler 0-2, Utterback 1-2, Ford 2-9). PF: 19. Technical: Bench. Fouled out: Lewis. Turnovers: 14.
W. CARTER 16 20 15 20 – 71
ROWAN CO. 16 12 17 16 – 61
Officials: Jordan Barker, Mario McKissick and Mike Whisman.