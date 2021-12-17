MOREHEAD There was a lot for West Carter's boys basketball team to love.
The obvious was Friday's 68-59 win over Pendleton County in the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge at Rowan County's Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
“We got three in double figures, kind of balanced scoring there with three players,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said. “That's something we've not had the first few games of the season; It's kind of been two guys, so we're developing some depth there … That's part of the growth.”
Equally impressive were three Comets' scoring, rebounding and other statistics: Landon Nichols, 20 points, six rebounds, two three assists, two blocks and a steal; Jackson Bond, 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, a block and three thefts; and Brycen Boggs, 16 points, eight boards, two assists, a block and two steals.
“We kind of started off pretty slow,” Nichols said. “As the game went on and got into the second half, we started toward our strengths.
Bond was 6 of 11 from the field, Nichols was 7 of 13, and Boggs was 8 of 11.
And West Carter's (2-2) team totals? Pretty good: a 40-28 rebounding margin; 20 points off turnovers to the Wildcats' 13; and an 11-3 advantage in second-chance points.
Three things you maybe didn't immediately notice were the seven lead changes and the 12 ties. Neither team led by more than three in the first half.
Pendleton County fell to 1-8, but the Wildcats won two categories: seven 3-pointers to West Carter's three; and nine points off the bench to the Comets' six.
The Wildcats also had three double-figure scorers. Jacob Redden had 23 points. Hunter Cox added 16 and Braydon Kidwell netted 11. They were 14 of 20 from the free throw line (West Carter was 14 of 25).
A good way to describe Friday's first half was — evenly matched. Nobody scored more than six points.
Some other numbers at intermission were, well, not good — West Carter was only 11 for 26 from the field (42.3%), while Pendleton County was 9 of 23 (39.1%).
When West Carter took a 38-33 lead a little more than three minutes into the third quarter on Nichols' offensive rebound and stick-back layup, Redden knocked down a 3. (He was 4 of 7 from distance.)
The Comets started to pull away late in the third; Nichols hit a reverse layup and a five-foot runner (Bond served the assist), which gave West a 42-36 lead.
Pendleton County hung around. Redden's four points and Cox's two made it a 45-42 nail-gnawer.
Boggs uncorked a solo mini-run. He scored four points over the final 42 seconds of the third stanza and four more in the opening minute of the fourth. The result: Comets, 53-44, 7:06 to go.
If you left for a soda and popcorn at this point, you missed a lot: three Cox free throws; Redden's five-foot runner over Boggs; Kidwell's 3; and Cox's two buckets.
The result: a 56-56 tie with 2:16 to go.
Nichols started the final push with a pair of free throws. Boggs, Brett Dailey, Nichols and Bond followed with buckets, and Caleb Lambert knocked down two from the line.
“Our basketball team is learning how to play with each other,” Webb said.
PENDLETON CO. 14 13 15 17 — 59
W. CARTER 15 14 20 19 — 68
Pendleton Co. (59) — J. Redden 23, Cox 16, Kidwell 11, Beyst 6, Gregg 3. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (J. Redden 4, Kidwell 2, Gregg). FT: 14-20. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.
West Carter (68) — Dailey 5, Bond 17, L. Nichols 20, Jones 4, Boggs 16, Fuston 1, McGlone 3, Lambert 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Bond 2, Dailey, McGlone). FT: 14-25. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Lewis Co. 61
Berea 53
The Lions won their second straight after dropping the first six.
Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said he has a different team when Caden Box and Andrew Collins score in double figures. That's what happened: Box and Collins scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
There was much more — Trey Gerike added 15 points, and Logan Liles chipped in with 13.
Nice numbers all, but Tackett praised Josef Blankenship for taking a couple fourth-quarter charges. They helped the Lions turn a 43-38 Berea lead with 1:24 to go in the third into the final margin.
“I liked our effort and the guts that we showed,” Tackett said.
Collins' 10 rebounds helped Lewis County to a 39-25 margin. The Lions also won the second-chance scoring battle, 14-2.
Berea, meanwhile, nailed seven 3-pointers to Lewis County's two. Queneten Morgan led the Pirates with 27 points, and Trenton Wilson added 16.
LEWIS CO. 17 8 15 21 — 61
BEREA 15 16 12 10 — 53
Lewis County (61) — Box 12, Liles 13, Collins 11, Gerike 15, Noble 8, Blankenship 2. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Box, Collins). FT: 9-16. Fouls: 12.
Berea (53) — Morgan 27, Puckett 4, Kiett 4, Cummins 2, Wilson 16. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Morgan 4, Wilson 3). FT: 8-12. Fouls: 19.