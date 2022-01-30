GRAYSON Jeremy Webb wanted to praise some players who aren't often mentioned.
“I feel like Brycen Boggs played extremely well for us,” West Carter's coach said after Saturday's 58-47 win over East Carter at Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex East. “Kaleb Rayburn, Blake McGlone, Jordan Fuston, I thought our guys we brought in off the bench played very solid for us.”
Boggs was West Carter's second-leading scorer with 12 points, which included 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Rayburn and McGlone added four points each.
To be sure, West Carter's Landon Nichols did what he usually does – he led the Comets with 19 points. It's just that he did it a little differently – he made 15 of 18 free throws to go with six rebounds and just two field goals.
“(Nichols) didn't force the action,” Webb said. “I felt like he let the game come to him, and he was very effective in the second half.”
Nichols was not aggravated over scoring just two points in the first half.
“I got in foul trouble, and we had guys come off the bench and step up,” he said. “So it didn't really matter … I don't really care as long as we come out with the win.”
East Carter (7-9, 2-1 62nd District seeding) had been playing some of its best basketball. Despite Saturday, the Raiders are 6-1 and have allowed only 45.3 points a game. West Carter (10-8, 4-0), meanwhile, has an 8-2 record over its last 10 games.
First-year Raiders coach Cole Brammer, a 2014 East Carter alumnus, called Saturday “a different feeling at the start of the game."
“I think the biggest thing was, we struggled to put the ball in the basket in the second quarter,” Brammer said. “Hopefully we'll get some of that cleaned up and do a lot better on it next time.”
Nichols aggravated a groin injury in a 59-57 loss Jan. 22 at Menifee County. He didn't play in West Carter's 86-82 triple-overtime win over Raceland and dropped 20 on Todd County Central in Thursday's 52-48 loss in the opening round of the state All “A” tournament in Richmond.
“I was kind of concerned about where we would be at mentally coming back from that game,” Webb said. “I think the day off (Friday) helped us physically.”
East Carter's Goodman brothers gave the Raiders a 5-0 lead in a little more than four minutes on Connor's 3 and Evan's two free throws.
What followed, however, was the first instance of Nichols doing things besides score: after Brett Dailey's layup, one of his three blocks led to Boggs's dunk.
Nichols' 12-foot jumper was his only first-half field goal, a play he set up with his steal. It gave the Comets an 8-7 lead.
Turned out the Raiders never led again.
East Carter came close at 12-10 on Connor Goodman's 3 from the top of the key 12 seconds into the second quarter, but West Carter scored the next six on Rayburn's two buckets and McGlone's layup.
The Raiders, meanwhile, didn't score again until Isaac Boggs's layup with 2:43 to go before intermission. East Carter's first-half scoring drought – 4 of 19 from the field and a 23-12 deficit at halftime – was the difference because the Raiders and Comets each scored 35 points in the second 16 minutes.
For the evening, East Carter was 14 of 48 from the field for 29.2%. Connor Goodman paced the Raiders with 13 points, and Ty Scott added 10.
West Carter, meanwhile, was 16 of 33 from the field (48.5%) and 23 of 31 from the line (74.2%).
“We just played very solid,” Webb said. “We just took what the defense gave us and executed extremely well.”
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Dailey 3-4 0-1 3 7
Bond 2-9 3-6 3 9
L. Nichols 2-5 15-18 6 19
Jones 1-2 1-2 2 3
A. Nichols 0-0 0-0 0 0
Fuston 0-1 0-0 3 0
Boggs 4-5 4-4 4 12
McGlone 2-3 0-0 2 4
Rayburn 2-4 0-0 3 4
Team 2
TOTALS 16-33 23-31 30 58
FG Pct.: 48.5. FT Pct: 74.2. 3-point FG: 3-10 (Dailey 1-1, Bond 2-7, McGlone 0-1). PF: 21. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
C. Goodman 4-17 1-2 1 13
E. Goodman 2-8 3-4 3 9
Yoak 0-0 0-0 1 0
Boggs 3-8 0-0 5 6
Hall 1-4 4-8 3 6
Ty Scott 3-6 3-4 4 10
Gee 1-2 0-3 2 3
Tate Scott 0-0 0-0 0 0
Skaggs 0-3 0-0 4 0
Adams 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 5
TOTALS 14-48 11-21 29 47
FG Pct.: 29.2. FT Pct: 52.4. 3-point FG: 8-27 (C. Goodman 4-12, E. Goodman 2-8, Boggs 0-3, Ty Scott 1-2, Gee 1-2). PF: 23. Fouled out: Boggs, Hall. Turnovers: 11.
W. CARTER 12 11 15 20 – 58
E. CARTER 7 5 15 20 – 47
Officials: Charlie Graham, David Stafford and Roy Wright. Technical fouls: C. Goodman.